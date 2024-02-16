SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I first wrote about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in June 2023 with a Buy rating, and again in August. Since June the stock is up 78%. While Arista has certainly reported well, the stock performance has largely come from an increase in expectations on the company, and in this post I will walk through some numbers that clearly demonstrate this while also reviewing the latest 4Q23 earnings release.

My initial investment thesis for Arista was that the company has been successful to date in riding the shift from on-premise software sales to SaaS software sales (hence the increased need for data centre space), and that artificial intelligence is likely to be the next growth driver of earnings (and hence keep data centre capacity demand strong).

The second part of the thesis was the attractive valuation. I upgraded my forecasts in August and this week Arista reported ahead of these upgraded 2023 projections. This reinforced a key tenet of the investment thesis for Arista from my August note:

The market will continue to underestimate the growth potential of this company and earnings upgrades will continue and drive value for shareholders”.

When I wrote that, I was referring to the long term (10+ years) expectations of what could be possible for the company. However, it is clear that even 6 months ago the market was underestimating what the company was capable of in 2023. This is perfectly illustrated by FactSet, which shows a chart of how the 2023 earnings forecasts for Arista has evolved over the last 3 years.

FactSet

As you can see, the close we get to the period in question, the better the picture the market gets of what earnings will look like, which will be drawn from the changing trajectory from the preceding years, and from more commentary from management.

In this game, you want to find stocks that the market continues to underestimate, and the market has certainly underestimated Arista.

But is the market still underestimating Arista in February 2024? Let’s start by evaluating the recent result.

ANET 4Q23/FY23 result

Arista reported a very strong fourth quarter of 2023, beating consensus considerably, which also meant the company beat estimates for the full year as well.

For the 4th quarter of 2023, sales were in line with Wall Street expectations (all estimates are per FactSet consensus) with gross profit ahead of expectations by 4.3%, operating income ahead of expectations by 13.5%, and net income by 22.8% (all figures are non-GAAP).

4Q23 Consensus beat/miss Sales $1,540m $1,534m In line Gross profit (margin) $1,006m (65.4%) $964.6m (62.9%) 4.3% beat Operating profit (margin) $744.0m (48.3%) $655.3m (42.7%) 13.5% beat Net Income (margin) $664.3m (43.1%) $540.9m (35.3%) 22.8% beat Click to enlarge

For the full year 2023, Arista reported revenue up 33.8% for the year to $5.86bn, and up 20.8% to $1.54bn for the quarter, compared to the comparative 4Q22 period. While this may seem like revenue growth is decelerating at the back end of the year, gross margin improved through the year, recording 64.9% for 4Q23, compared to 61.9% for the full year and 61.8% for the 2022 fiscal year. This margin expansion led to net income growth of 51.9% to $2,199m for the year, an exceptional result.

2023 Consensus beat/miss Sales $5,860m $5,855m In line Gross profit (margin) $3,666m (65.4) $3,623m (61.9%) 1.2% beat Operating profit (margin) $2,603m (44.4%) $2,515m (42.9%) 3.4% beat Net income (margin) $2,199m (37.5%) $2,075m (35.4%) 6% beat Click to enlarge

The strong sales result was primarily driven by continued demand for Ethernet switching and routing equipment in the global expansion of data centre capacity to support AI workloads. The improved margins were a result of several factors.

Fewer new product introduction costs

Better supply chain costs

A one-off, more favourable tax rate.

Outlook

Arista gave 1Q24 guidance of revenue of $1.52-$1.56 billion, Non-GAAP Gross margin of 62%, and non-GAAP operating margin of 42%. This is about in line with the 4th quarter, so the market may have been expecting to see some bigger growth quarter on quarter.

That said, the guidance has already led to some marginal consensus upgrades. Sales estimates were sitting at the low end of the guided range and since consensus was already anticipating operating margin of 42%, the increased sales forecast meant slight upgrades to operating income as well. Looking further out, consensus has upgraded 2024 EPS by 2.6% to $7.47, 2025 EPS by 3.6% to $8.55, and 2026 EPS by 4.3%.

And yet, the stock sold down 5.5% in the next session of trading.

The incoming CFO, Chantelle Breithaupt, reconfirmed the 2024 revenue target of 10-12%, which translates to $6,446m-$6,563m. This may seem low, considering the company just reported 34% sales growth and 49% the previous year. However, it is worth remembering that capex cycles for the cloud titans are precisely that: cycles. They aren’t linear, and ANET is expecting some moderation after a few big years of spending.

Further, as per the November 2023 Investor Day presentation, Arista presented their long term target of 15% revenue growth from 2022 to 2027. Bear in mind, though, that because of the high growth experienced in 2023, this front loads the CAGR, rendering the latter years to probably low double digits. This is in line with the Total Addressable Market growth of $37bn to $60bn Arista predicts between 2023 and 2027 (12.8% CAGR).

Arista November 2023 Investor Day

Arista November 2023 Investor Day Presentation

In my view, these two pieces of information aren’t congruent. My reasoning is that if the market is expected to grow at 12.8% per annum, my expectation would be that Arista would grow at least that rate of the industry because this makes no allowance for their growing market share. If Arista grows with the market and takes market share (which they have been doing consistently for a decade), their growth rate should be higher than the industry.

As a result of the above discussion, my base case is for 15% per annum revenue growth to 2027, which I’ll expand on in the next section.

Long term expectation upgrades

Arista has had a huge run in share price in the last 12 months. A lot of this has come from multiple expansion, with the forward P/E increasing from 23x after the 4Q22 results a year ago to a peak of 43x just before the recent 4Q23 result this week. When I last valued the company in August, I valued the company at $188, which was around the then price of the company. At the time, ANET was on about 28x earnings.

FactSet

Fast-forward to today and the share price is now around $265 and on a P/E of 35.6x. Yes, expectations for the next few years have risen in this time, but not by the same magnitude as the share price increase. I have a view that the market implicitly looks at estimated future cash flows to value a company, discounting these back to a present value to arrive at a market price. I believe the increase in the ANET share price in the last 6-12 months reflects not an increase in expectations for near term earnings, but an expectation that earnings growth will be stronger for longer.

If I extend my DCF valuation to 15 years instead of the 10 years I used in August, keeping my near term forecasts similar and assuming revenue growth of only 8% of these later 5 years (which is as opposed to a 3% terminal growth rate in the 10-year DCF), I come to a valuation of $272.08, which is not far off the current share price.

ANET DCF, calculated August 2023 (Author analysis)

ANET DCF, calculated Feb 2024 (Author analysis)

Understanding market expectations is the first step to any investment. By calculating how the market might be valuing the company, we can either agree or disagree with this assessment. Personally, I think using a 15 year DCF is somewhat aggressive. But it is instructive because it shows that a lot has to go right in a long period of time to make today’s price worth paying.

Reverse DCF Calculation

Another way of understanding market expectations is with a reverse DCF. By calculating the free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) for the most recent 2023 fiscal year, we can construct a DCF, this time changing the FCFF growth rate until it shows a valuation equal to the share price. At the current share price of ~$265, the market is presently expecting a growth rate in cash flows of 18.4% for the next 10 years. The point of this exercise is to compare this to your expectation of the future. If this seems reasonable, then you will feel comfortable buying the stock at the current price.

ANET Reverse DCF (Author analysis)

Customer Concentration, the Major Risk

The one major risk that keeps me up at night is the customer concentration. Meta and Microsoft contributed 21% and 18% for the year respectively, and this level is about normal. If either were to take some or all of their business elsewhere, it would be devastating to the Arista business. The risk is heightened with the continued push by NVIDIA (NVDA) who have been pushing beyond GPUs into the data centre space with their InfiniBand technology, which is an Ethernet alternative. More likely, both will be wildly successful, as Arista's ace in the hole is their EOS software. A comparison of the two is beyond the scope of this article, but it is something to be mindful of.

Concluding Thoughts

Looking at both sets of DCFs, it is evident to me that while ANET stock has increased in value, they do not seem wildly overvalued. I say that because Arista is a company with a proven business model that can consistently produce returns on capital (sometimes materially) in excess of 20%. With high margins and an EPS growth path over the next 5 years of 13%, Arista is a company that is probably reasonably priced at 36x earnings.

For all these reasons, I rate Arista Networks as a Hold. There is no reason for investors that own the stock to go out and sell, but equally, I will not be rushing out to buy ANET unless there is a meaningful pullback in share price.