SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is a leading provider of research models, discovery and safety assessments, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The company has historically experienced high-single-digit growth, driven by strong developments in pharma and biopharma drugs. However, due to weakness in the broader life science industry, CRL achieved only 6.5% organic revenue growth in FY23, with the weakness expected to persist in FY24. Therefore, I am initiating coverage with a 'Hold' rating and a fair value of $220 per share.

Business Overview and Key Advantages

CRL's products and services span the entire value chain, from basic research to the final commercial manufacturing process. They sell research models, provide pre-clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, assess drug safety, and offer services for final drug manufacturing, as depicted in the slide below.

Charles River Laboratories Investor Presentation

CRL possesses several key competitive advantages:

Firstly, they offer a comprehensive range of services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. For large pharma companies, outsourcing the pre-clinical process to a third party like CRL can be more efficient and cost-effective, allowing them to allocate their R&D resources to key drug discovery phases. Similarly, small and mid-sized pharma and biotech companies often prefer outsourcing these preclinical works. According to McKinsey's report, contract research organizations (CROs) offer a unique value proposition for biotech companies, which are more inclined to outsource due to their rapid growth and relative lack of development infrastructure.

Secondly, CRL boasts a broad customer base and operates on a global scale. They service more than 2,000 biopharma customers and have supported over 80% of FDA-approved novel drugs in the past five years. This extensive reach provides CRL with a significant competitive advantage compared to its peers.

Lastly, CRL holds the number one market share in research models, safety assessment, and microbial solutions. Specifically, they command a 40% share of the global research model market, with one out of every two small research models sold in North America and Europe originating from CRL.

Growth Driver Analysis

As depicted in the chart below, CRL experienced solid growth leading up to FY23, characterized by high-single-digit organic revenue growth and double-digit profit growth.

Charles River Laboratories 10Ks

The key growth drivers for CRL can be attributed to several factors. Discovery and Safety Assessment, which represent more than 63% of group revenue, have experienced double-digit growth in recent years. CRL offers both regulated and non-regulated services to support safety testing of potential new drugs, including therapeutic discovery and optimization, as well as in vitro and in vivo studies. The business has seen growth through industry penetration, with CRL disclosing that only 30% of discovery and 60% of safety assessment are outsourced to third parties by pharma and biotech companies. There is a significant growth opportunity in increasing outsourcing penetration.

Furthermore, CRL holds a significant market share in the Research Model industry, providing solid and stable cash flow for the company.

According to McKinsey's report, the global CRO market is forecasted to grow by 11% for biotech and small/midsize pharma companies, and by 5% for established large pharma companies. CRL is well-positioned to capture this industry growth, with 40% of their revenue coming from the biotech industry and 30% from the global pharma end-market.

McKinsey's Report

The table below analyzes their historical financials. They have consistently achieved superior organic revenue growth with decent operating margins. Stock option spending is reasonable, accounting for less than 2% of revenue. In terms of capital allocation, a significant portion of cash has been utilized for acquisitions and share repurchases. Despite this, they maintain a healthy balance sheet with net debt leverage of 2.5x.

Charles River Laboratories 10Ks

Past Acquisitions

CRL has been strategically acquiring companies to expand their product and service offerings in support of the drug discovery and development continuum.

In November 2023, they completed the acquisition of an additional 41% equity interest in Noveprim Group, resulting in a 90% controlling interest. Noveprim is a leading provider of non-human primates used for biomedical, pharmaceutical, and toxicological research purposes. This acquisition strengthens CRL's supply chain for the research model business. During the Q4 FY23 earnings call, management expected Noveprim to contribute between $40-50 million in revenue and add $0.30 EPS. Just the addition of Noveprim alone is expected to expand CRL's margins by 50 basis points, a notable improvement.

In January 2023, they acquired SAMDI Tech for $62.8 million, a leading provider of high-quality, label-free high-throughput screening solutions for drug discovery research. This acquisition complements CRL's focus on drug discovery, positioning them for future growth.

In April 2022, they acquired Explora BioLabs for $284.5 million. Explora BioLabs is a provider of contract vivarium research services, which complements CRL's existing Insourcing Solutions business.

In summary, all of these tuck-in and strategic acquisitions are aligned with CRL's core business lines, and I believe these deals are value-accretive for investors.

Recent Result and FY24 Outlook

In Q4 FY23, CRL's organic revenue declined by 3.5%, and adjusted operating profits dropped by 13.7% year-over-year, as illustrated in the table below. The weak growth was primarily attributed to biopharma customers tightening spending. The current high-interest-rate environment has resulted in significantly higher capital costs, leading many biopharma companies to tighten their research spending and implement employee layoffs.

Charles River Laboratories quarterly results

CRL anticipates that constrained client spending will persist in FY24, with demand gradually stabilizing throughout the year. Due to the weak end-market conditions, they are guiding for 0%-3% organic revenue growth and 2%-6.8% adjusted EPS growth in FY24. The low end of the guidance suggests a continuation of weakness in the end-market, while the high end indicates a faster-than-expected recovery in pharma spending.

Charles River Laboratories Investor Presentation

Although I am confident in the long-term growth prospects of the global pharma and biotech industry, the near-term funding constraints are uncertain. This uncertainty hinges on how quickly the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. Given the current high interest rate environment, it would be overly optimistic to assume a rapid recovery in pharma spending. Due to these uncertainties, it makes sense for CRL to provide a range for their organic growth.

If the discovery and safety assessments business grows at the low-single-digit rate as expected by the company, it would contribute approximately 2% to the organic growth of the company. CRL possesses strong pricing power in this segment, and they are confident that pricing growth will drive most of the organic revenue growth.

Regarding the Research Model business, the company is guiding for flat to low single-digit growth in FY24, with pricing increases expected to drive most of the growth, despite muted volume growth.

Taking all factors into account, a range of 0%-3% for organic revenue growth seems reasonable, indicating uncertainties regarding the duration of the weak spending environment.

Valuation

Based on the analysis above, I estimate that CRL's total revenue growth will be 4% in FY24, indicating another year of weak growth for the company. However, for the normalized period, CRL is targeting 6%-8% organic revenue growth.

Using McKinsey's industry forecast as a proxy, the biotech and large pharma sectors are expected to grow by 11% and 5% respectively. Given that CRL has 40% exposure to the biotech industry and 30% exposure to the global pharma end-market, the corresponding industry organic revenue growth should be around 6%. Considering CRL's historical market share gains, I estimate normalized revenue growth to be 8%, with acquisitions adding another 1.4% of growth, consistent with historical averages.

On the margin side, the primary driver is operating leverage, with operating expenses estimated to grow at around 9%, in line with historical trends. Consequently, margin expansion is calculated to be 10-20 basis points per year.

Using a discount rate of 10% and a terminal growth rate of 4%, slightly higher than GDP growth, the fair value is calculated to be $220 per share. Given the strong near-term growth headwinds, the current stock price trading at around 38 times free cash flow is not cheap.

CRL DCF - Author's Calculations

Key Risks

DOJ Investigation: On February 16, 2023, the company was informed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its conduct regarding several shipments of non-human primates from Cambodia. Consequently, CRL has suspended future shipments of non-human primates from Cambodia to the United States, as disclosed in their recent 10K filing. The final penalty is currently unknown, and it may affect their growth in the Research Model business in the future.

Manufacturing Support: The business represents 17.5% of group revenue, and CRL provides contract development and manufacturing products and services to their customers. The CDMO business entails high capital expenditure. If the Manufacturing Support segment grows faster in the future, the mix shift could lead CRL to allocate a higher percentage of revenue towards capital expenditure. In FY23, CRL's capital expenditure represented 7.7% of revenue, and they are expecting it to be 7% in FY24, a relatively high level compared to other healthcare service companies.

Takeaways

I like Charles River Laboratories' broad range of products and services in the growing CRO end-market, and the growth prospects appear to be quite structural. However, the current stock price does not seem to reflect the weak growth profile expected in FY24. Therefore, I am initiating coverage with a 'Hold' rating and a fair value of $220 per share.