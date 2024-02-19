Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy: Power Utility With A Winning Strategy And Secure Dividend

Feb. 19, 2024 9:30 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Stock
Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy is successfully operating an orthodox electric utility business and a renewable energy business at unmatched scale. By market cap, this is the largest utility holding company in the US.
  • NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years, which makes it a vaunted Dividend Aristocrat - one of only three power utility companies that have achieved such status.
  • The 10-year dividend growth rate is 11%. A double-digit dividend growth rate is nearly unheard of for a utility.

Solar energy field and wind turbines during a summer sunrise

Daniel Bosma/Moment via Getty Images

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is an American energy company. Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is now a $116 billion (by market cap) power utility giant that employs more than 15,000 people. By market cap, this is the largest utility holding

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.15K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.