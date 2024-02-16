Tempur Sealy International: Confident On Growth Recovery And Margin Expansion

SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX), in which I reiterated my buy rating as I expected TPX company-specific initiatives to drive position results over the coming quarters, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I will continue to stay long on TPX as I have become more confident in both the revenue and margin performance ahead. The cycle appears to be turning in favor of TPX, which, coupled with the progress in growth initiatives and the step-up in marketing spend, should drive growth. FY24 should also be a year of margin expansion, as the headwinds seen in FY23 ease or go away and TPX enjoys operating leverage from higher volume.

Investment thesis

Reviewing 4Q23 performance, TPX generated $1.17 billion in revenue, down 1.4% vs. last year, with EBIT margin falling modestly to 12.33%, but net margin fell ~80bps to 7.33%. On a full-year 2023 basis, total revenue was flat compared to FY22 at $4.9 billion, but EBIT and net margin declined compared to FY22. EBIT margin fell by ~150bps to 12.33%, and net margin fell by 106bps to 8.47%

I was pleased to see TPX making solid headway on its company-specific initiatives (distribution gains and new product rollouts), even though the FY23 performance fell short of my prior expectations of 2% revenue growth and 9% net margin. Management noted two new distribution wins that will begin shipping in April and assist TPX in outpacing industry growth while also offsetting the costs of the additional capacity (Crawfordsville Plant). Along with capacity, TPX has successfully launched the Tempur Breeze line in the North American market. This will begin shipping in 1Q24 and be fully operational by Memorial Day.

Internationally, introductions in 2023 have been met with positive reception, and the company is now directing its attention to the launch in the UK during 1Q24 as the final leg of the campaign. Clearly, management has been laser-focused on driving these growth initiatives, and notably, these efforts are coming together at a time when the industry growth cycle is about to turn upwards. During the earnings call, management brought attention to the fact that industry volumes fell by double digits in 2023, falling below the 20-year trough.

However, they also mentioned that TPX is off to a strong start in January, with an uptick in orders and online sales by double digits, and that retailers are stepping up their advertising budgets to entice customers. I believe the January performance, retailer reactions, and trough unit volume are very positive signs of the industry recovering. In addition to these initiatives, the macro environment should be better in 2024 vs. 2023, where inflation has come down a lot and rates are not surging to new highs. I would also note that TPX is stepping up on brand investments, increasing the advertising spend budget by 5% to $500 million, which I expect to drive an increase in brand awareness. As such, for the TPX topline outlook, I am fairly confident that FY24 will do better than FY23.

I have also become more confident in TPX's ability to expand margins in FY24. Firstly, raw materials are not going to be a headwind in FY23, as management called for a stable cost structure moving into the year. Secondly, the new distribution wins that are going to start shipping in April will carry high incremental margins given the high fixed cost of the new capacity. To give perspective, management believes the incremental margin is running at the higher end of the 30–35% range for the increased production. Thirdly, the cost of launching floor models internationally in FY23 is not going to repeat in FY24. Lastly, the combination of industry volume recovering and TPX gaining share through its new products should drive higher volumes in FY24, which also means a higher incremental margin given that TPX has high operating leverage (a lot of fixed costs).

What I would say on a blended basis, the way I've historically thought about this business, the incremental contribution profit, call it, is somewhere between 30% to 35%. As I sit here today, it feels closer to 35%, maybe a bit above that versus where we have been historically. 4Q23 earnings results call

After the Mattress Firm Acquisition closes, TPX's leverage ratio is anticipated to reach 3 to 3.25x, so that's something to keep an eye on. In order to finalize the deal, TPX has increased the availability of its existing revolver by $40 million and taken out a $625 million delayed draw term loan. It is the intention of management to reduce the leverage ratio of the balance sheet to two to three times within the first twelve months after closing.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for TPX, based on my model, is ~$69. My model assumptions have become more bullish despite the 4Q23 performance, as the outlook seems a lot brighter today. There are signs that the industry volume is turning, and coupled with management making good progress in its growth initiatives (new distribution wins and products) and the ramp up in advertising spend, I expect TPX to grow at a strong rate in FY24 and FY25. For FY24, I used management adj EBITDA guidance of $1 billion to back into it by assuming ~100bps of EBITDA margin improvement from FY23 ($1 billion guide / 19%). For FY25, I expect growth to step up further. I benchmarked the 14% against TPX growth in FY19, where it grew mid-teens after 3 years of weak growth. As I mentioned above, I am confident that margins will expand from FY23 levels. But to be conservative, I expect margin recovery to be just slightly above FY22 levels but below FY21 levels as management is likely to continue reinvesting excess profits into marketing spend to capture growth. Combining all of these is a strong earnings growth outlook, which supports the current premium valuation of 18x, which also reflects marketing expectations for strong earnings growth ahead.

Risk

The underlying assumption made by management (I believe) and I is that the macro conditions do not worsen from here—in short, rates and inflation do not see another round of spikes. If it does, discretionary items like those that TPX sells are going to see less demand from consumers, which will push retailers to delay restocking efforts in view of weak demand ahead.

Conclusion

I maintain my buy rating on TPX, as I now have increased confidence in both revenue and margin performance outlook. Despite the 4Q23 miss, TPX's strategic initiatives, including new distribution wins and product launches, position it for growth in FY24. In addition, the industry volume growth seems to have entered a trough, which coupled with management's focus on advertising and brand investments reinforces my optimism for TPX's topline growth. I also anticipate margin expansion in FY24 due to stable cost structure, high incremental margins from new distribution wins, and the absence of FY23 floor model launch costs.