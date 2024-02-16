Claude Laprise

It's been a volatile start to the year for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which is down over 14% year-to-date in one of the worst starts to the year since 2020. This can be attributed to less than stellar results from a couple of the larger producers, continued negative sentiment which has resulted in a significant divergence between GDX and gold, and a softer gold price, which hasn't helped matters. Fortunately, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has maintained its impressive track record of delivering on promises, with its Q4 and FY2023 results beating my estimates and the company tagging the top end of its FY2023 production guidance.

In this update, we'll dig into the Q4/FY2023 results, recent developments, and why the stock is a must-own name for those looking for gold exposure given three key attributes:

consistent per share growth across multiple metrics (dividends, reserves, production).

a strong track record of delivering on promises under long-time CEO Sean Boyd and with Ammar Al-Joundi's track record being just as flawless to date in what's been a seamless transition with the phenomenal historical track record of over-delivering maintained.

a diversified portfolio of high-quality and high-margin gold assets in safe jurisdictions.

Let's take a closer look below:

Agnico Eagle Operations - Company Website

Q3 Production & Sales

Agnico Eagle Mines ("Agnico") released its Q4 and FY2023 results yesterday with quarterly production of ~903,200 ounces of gold, a new record for the company with a ~30,000 ounce beat vs. its prior record, and a 13% increase year-over-year. The solid performance was helped by the addition of the other half of Canadian Malartic (Yamana deal) which produced ~168,300 ounces (100% basis as of Q2-2023), a monster quarter out of Detour Lake with ~193,500 ounces of gold produced, and another impressive quarter out of Amaruq (Meadowbank) which continues to see positive reconciliation (tonnes/grade), and better quarters from Macassa, LaRonde and Kittila. The standout performances from these assets were more than able to offset tough comps at Fosterville and Meliadine relative to Q4 2022.

Agnico Eagle Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, Canadian Malartic had a solid quarter with ~168,300 ounces of gold produced, but this was down slightly from 2022 (adjusting for the 50%), with lower grades offsetting the higher throughput. That said, Agnico continues to fire on all cylinders when it comes to Odyssey Underground and the transition from open-pit to underground production with multiple positive developments. For starters, the 3,500 tonnes per day mining rate has been reached ahead of schedule and maintained in Q4 while ramp development has exceeded budget (715 meters at year-end). Second, the company expects to reach the top of the East Gouldie orebody this quarter and is looking at potentially accelerating East Gouldie production from 2027 to 2026 to help smooth its production profile. Third, 65% of surface construction is complete, the company declared a massive ~5.2 million ounce reserve at East Gouldie at 3.42 grams per tonne of gold, and shaft sinking is progressing well with equipment reliability issues in the rearview mirror.

Agnico Eagle Gold Pour - Company Website

Moving over to Detour Lake, the asset had its second-best quarter for throughput with ~71,800 tonnes processed per day, and reported an annual throughput of ~26.2 million tonnes per annum. This solid throughput performance, coupled with higher grades (~6.61 million tonnes processed at 1.02 grams per tonne of gold) translated to production of ~193,500 ounces (+8% year-over-year), and Agnico now hopes to reach its 28 million tonnes per annum throughput goal by H2 2024 vs. 2025 previously. Meanwhile, the company believes it could increase throughput to 29 million tonnes per annum in 2026, which would translate to ~770,000 ounces even at a conservative grade of 0.90 grams per tonne of gold. Notably, cash costs came in at industry-leading levels at $691/oz in Q4.

Detour Lake Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, the company declared an initial underground resource of ~1.65 million ounces at 2.23 grams per tonne of gold (~21.8 million tonnes), which even at 70% conversion to reserves could easily support an additional 4,000 tonnes per day (~1.46 million tonnes per annum) of higher-grade top-up feed for the mill. And while it's early to speculate on potential mining rates with studies yet to be released, Detour Underground could add ~105,000 incremental ounces assuming 4,000 tonnes per day at Detour Lake Underground at ~2.3 grams per tonne of gold and ~96% recoveries, paving a path to ~1.0 million ounces per annum which is Agnico's longer-term goal. Finally, Agnico continues to see impressive results west of its resource pit like 7.4 meters at 24.9 grams per tonne of gold, 12.6 meters at 18.3 grams per tonne of gold, and 22.4 meters at 6.0 grams per tonne of gold, supporting future resource growth.

Agnico Eagle Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking out at other assets, Macassa saw higher production of ~670,600 ounces at $763/oz cash costs (Q4 2022: $758/oz), and production increased materially year-over-year to ~228,500 ounces. It's worth noting that the company reported record quarterly and annual development meters, ore tonnes skipped and mill throughput, and productivity gains allowed for its lowest mine site costs per tonne since the KL merger. These achievements were accomplished with its surface fans operating at just 60% of capacity with work on enclosing the surface fans 60% complete and on track for completion this quarter when they will run at full capacity. Finally, ~180,000 ounces were added from Amalgamated Kirkland and Macassa Near Surface, and the company has maintained its lean capex profile and averted a mill expansion at Macassa with the decision to haul ore to LZ5 where processing capacity is available 130 kilometers to the east of the Kirkland Lake Camp.

Looking at its Nunavut operations, Meadowbank had a monster quarter with ~109,300 ounces produced, and the mine produced an impressive ~431,700 ounces for the year. This solid performance was despite challenging weather conditions and an extended caribou migration season, and helped to lift Agnico's annual production to the top end of guidance at ~3.44 million ounces (guidance 3.24-3.44 million ounces of gold). Finally, Meliadine and Kittila also had solid performances, with Q4 production of ~96,300 and ~61,200 ounces, respectively, with Kittila seeing lower costs and benefiting from a weaker Euro. Lastly, while Fosterville and LaRonde have seen a decline in production to 2022 annual levels with a normalization in grades (exhaustion of bonanza grade Swan Zone reserves) at Fosterville and a change to the mining method at LaRonde, both assets delivered ~49,500 ounces and ~85,800 ounces, respectively, with LaRonde easily beating annual guidance.

Agnico Safety Record - Company Presentation

Given the solid performance across the portfolio and scooping up the other half of Canadian Malartic, Agnico delivered at the top end of its FY2023 guidance and delivered a 3% beat vs. its midpoint (3.44 million ounces vs. 3.34 million ounces). It's worth highlighting that the company accomplished this with a record year of safety performance, which is even more important, with its global injury frequency rate down over 60% from 2019 levels despite adding several new assets. Meanwhile, as the charts below highlight, the company is far more diversified than it was in 2021 and now has three Tier-1 scale assets with Meadowbank (Amaruq) at ~500,000 ounces, Canadian Malartic/Odyssey (100%) at ~600,000 ounces with the potential to grow the Malartic Complex to 1.0+ million ounces long-term, and Detour Lake at 700,000+ ounces with the potential to grow to ~1.0 million ounces here as well.

Agnico Eagle 2021 Profile - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Agnico Eagle 2023 Production Profile - Company Filings, Author's Chart

In summary, while production is higher, the quality of this production has not been sacrificed to grow, nor has its per share focus, with it staying true to its roots of being a low-cost regional miner focused on the best assets with considerable geologic potential.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, it was a solid year here as well, with Q4 all-in sustaining costs [AISC] down marginally year-over-year to $1,227/oz (lower sustaining capex) while AISC margins ticked up to $755/oz (+52% year-over-year) with help from a higher average realized gold price of $1,982/oz. Meanwhile, full-year AISC did increase to $1,227/oz with a continued impact from inflationary pressures, but Agnico's costs remained well below the industry average and AISC margins improved meaningfully to $767/oz vs. $688/oz in FY2023.

Looking ahead to 2024, Agnico is guiding for 3.45 million ounces at the midpoint at $1,225/oz, and if we assume a minor beat given the company's typical conservatism with $1,215/oz AISC and an average realized gold price in 2024 of $2,000/oz, we will see another year of margin expansion despite lapping meaningful growth in margins in 2023 (+11% year-over-year). Plus, I would expect further margin expansion in Q1 with the gold price averaging ~$2,040/oz quarter-to-date.

Agnico Eagle AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Annual AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Given the strong margin performance and higher gold price and despite considerably fewer ounces sold than produced (~75,000 ounces less sold than produced in FY2023), Agnico generated ~$1.76 billion in revenue in Q4 and ~$6.63 billion for the year, both double-digit increases. Meanwhile, Q4 operating cash flow before changes in working capital increased to ~$777.5 million (Q4 2022: $380.5 million) and free cash flow increased to $351.7 million (Q4 2022: $84.7 million). And on a full-year basis, Agnico reported a near 90% increase in free cash flow to ~$1,094 million despite higher capital expenditures while operating cash flow soared to ~$2.60 billion. Given the similar capex planned for 2024 with higher production and only slightly higher costs, I wouldn't be surprised to see another year of financial records in 2024.

Agnico Eagle - Quarterly Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Track Record

While last year's results were phenomenal, it's worth looking at the long-term track record and this is an area where Agnico clearly excels. As shown below, the majority of its mines beat their guidance midpoint in 2023 (highlighted by green dashes), and the new guidance ranges for 2024/2025 have been upgraded in most cases (highlighted by green or red circles). Upgrades to previous guidance include (LaRonde) with higher productivity than anticipated following the shift to pillarless mining, Macassa, Meliadine, Kittila (following positive SAC confirmation on 2.0 MTPa permit), as well as higher production expected at Goldex, Canadian Malartic, and Pinos Altos. This has offset slightly lower outlooks at Fosterville (no new major high-grade discoveries) and Detour Lake, but Detour Lake's dip in production is only temporary, with the potential for 29.0 million tonnes per annum in 2026 (~775,000 ounces at top end of guidance).

2023 Actual vs. 2023 Guidance + 2024/2025 Current vs. Previous - Company Filings, Author's Drawings

As for its track record from a production, it has done a phenomenal job here as well, with an average beat since 2020 on its guidance midpoint of ~29,800 ounces or 1.1% vs. its average guidance midpoint in the period of ~2.59 million ounces in the 2020-2023 period. This included a meaningful beat last year and its largest to date of ~99,700 ounces vs. its midpoint, and this was achieved despite unplanned maintenance at Kittila in Q4 (clean autoclave) and unplanned maintenance on a primary transformer in December that delayed extracting a high-grade stopes from the Swan Zone. Hence, this could easily have been a 115,000 ounce beat vs. its guidance midpoint if not for these two setbacks in Q4, never mind the transformer issue at Detour in Q3 with unplanned mill downtime.

Agnico Eagle - Actual Annual Production vs. Initial Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to reserves, Agnico increased reserves year-over-year by 10% to ~53.8 million ounces of gold, and this reserve base is backed up by an additional ~77 million ounces of resources or ~131 million ounces. Notably, this was despite not placing Wasamac in reserves yet, which would have pushed reserves to ~56.0 million ounces and placed reserves per share right on the door of record highs. This continued reserve growth per share is even more impressive given that Agnico has not sacrificed on asset quality or jurisdiction to add these ounces and has continued to focus on growing its production and asset base in the safest jurisdictions globally (Australia, Canada, Finland).

Agnico Eagle Mineral Reserves vs. Peers - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Agnico Eagle - Gold Reserves & Reserves Per Share - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

Moving over to recent developments, there were highlights here as well, with Meadowbank's mine life extended by an additional two years to 2028 with ~500,000 ounces added with additional underground stopes, a push back to the IVR open pit and positive grade reconciliation, as well as cost optimization work. Meanwhile, Hope Bay continues to produce incredible intercepts, with a highlight hit of 28.6 meters at 16.3 grams per tonne of gold at 385 meters depth, one of the thickest intercepts that I can recall of high-grade mineralization drilled since the company picked up the property. And in addition to impressive results in 2022 from Doris with the potential to increase reserves at depth (BTD Extension/Connector) and West Valley Zone, the second area of focus is yielding results that even just as impressive at Madrid.

As shown below, Agnico has had success filling in the massive gap between Patch 7 and Suluk, and it's done so with some very impressive intercepts like 4.6 meters at 15.9 grams per tonne of gold, 4.6 meters at 12.7 grams per tonne of gold, and 4.4 meters at 7.6 grams per tonne of gold, in addition to a solid intercept at depth below Madrid North and Naartok. On the back of this continued exploration success at Madrid and Doris, Agnico stated that it is now looking at a larger production scenario with a technical valuation by 2025, which could mean 425,000+ ounces vs. its previous outlook of 350,000 to 400,000 ounces. This is important because it would replace Meadowbank which will leave a gap in the production profile eventually once it heads offline (currently a 400,000+ ounce per annum producer).

Hope Bay - Madrid Area Drilling - Company Website

So, were there any negatives?

Agnico Eagle reported a ~$667 million impairment (net of tax) related to Macassa and Pinos Altos, with the bulk of this related to the Macassa Mine. The company stated that $421 million of this was related to goodwill and $173 million to non-current assets of the Macassa Mine, with goodwill recognized at the date of the Kirkland Lake Gold merger as part of the purchase price allocation. Providing further color, Agnico stated that work on the mineral resource has led to more ore tonnes but at lower grades and when coupled with inflationary pressures, it resulted in a lower fair value than its carrying value.

While this may worry some investors, this is a mine that's been producing for nearly a century, and the company's production outlook is actually higher than last year's outlook and I expect this asset to produce for at least another 15 years. Hence, I don't see this as material or a reason to worry, and it's not like impairments we've seen at other assets like Jerritt Canyon where fair value has been revised lower, and they move into care & maintenance.

Valuation

Based on ~497 million shares and a share price of US$46.60, Agnico Eagle trades at a market cap of ~$23.1 billion and an enterprise value of ~$23.2 billion. This is a very attractive valuation for what I believe to be the lowest-cost producer sector-wide with no room for disputing this given its high-quality assets, high-margin production profile, consistent per share growth, and focus on only the lowest-risk jurisdictions. And based on its share price today, the stock trades at just below 1.0x P/NAV and just ~8.0x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates, a 35% discount to its historical multiple of ~12.8x cash flow and a 50%+ discount to its peak cash flow multiple of ~18.0 in November 2020. Using what I believe to be conservative multiples of 1.30x P/NAV and 11.5x cash flow and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/CF), I see a fair value for the stock US$67.40 or a 45% upside from current levels.

AEM Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FAST Graphs

Looking at the below chart and out further to 2025 and basing the company's valuation solely on P/CF and a multiple of 11.5x, we can see that AEM has a fair value of US$70.70, but that it could trade above US$80.00 per share if it traded at its historical multiple of ~13.0x. Hence, with consistent delivery on promises, an attractive and growing dividend yield (~3.40%) and very low-risk relative to its peers, I see the stock as very attractive at US$46.00, and I would expect any future pullbacks in the US$43.00 - US$45.00 region to find strong buying support.

Agnico Eagle Fair Value at Different Cash Flow Multiples - FAST Graphs

Summary

Agnico Eagle is a unicorn in the sector given its solid track record of both over-delivering on promises and per share growth, and also its strict discipline to be a regional miner and focus on what it does best to maintain its competitive advantage on labor and allow for meaningful synergies. And while this doesn't mean that other gold producers should be avoided, I continue to see Agnico Eagle as a staple for any precious metals' portfolio, especially when it's trading at an attractive valuation like it is today. In summary, I continue to remain long AEM as one of my largest holdings, and I would strongly consider adding to my position on any pullbacks closer to US$44.00.