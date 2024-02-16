Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agnico Eagle: A Sleep Well At Night Sector Leader

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle beat its guidance midpoint in FY2023 and also delivered on its cost guidance midpoint, a positive divergence vs. some of its larger peers.
  • Meanwhile, we saw multiple positive developments across the portfolio with exploration success at Hope Bay, a mine life extension at Meadowbank, and continued reserve growth company-wide.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the Q4/FY2023 results, recent developments, and why the stock is a must-own name for those looking for gold exposure given three key attributes.

An open-pit mine

Claude Laprise

It's been a volatile start to the year for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which is down over 14% year-to-date in one of the worst starts to the year since 2020. This can be attributed to less than stellar results

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.26K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares in-depth and actionable research on precious metals stocks, as well as his current portfolios.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/No2YS7j

Comments (47)

Mr Fortunatus profile picture
Mr Fortunatus
Yesterday, 10:51 AM
Comments (46)
Hi Taylor. Thanks for another great article. Agnico Eagle is my largest holding. For what's it worth, I believe that around early March 2023 AEM got very close to its ideal support at $43.73, which is its 61.8% FIBONACCI retrace level of its entire move up from the 2022 low. I think the next lower FIBONACCI support is at $40.89. Let's hope it does not get tested. GLTA!
Steelhead15 profile picture
Steelhead15
Yesterday, 12:08 PM
Comments (3.92K)
@Mr Fortunatus Good catch. I also saw support. Gold is stronger now especially with the New York bank having problems with commercial loans. I expect Agnico to go up about $12 from the low. It did it before recently and times are stronger for gold now.
M
Miners to the Moon
Yesterday, 12:16 PM
Comments (4.29K)
@Mr Fortunatus - “Mr. Good Fortune,” could you kindly spread it around?
Investor Dude profile picture
Investor Dude
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (890)
When will they hike the dividend just as Kirkland used to do in the past?
c
corvid
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.19K)
I don't sleep well with an investment that lost 44% of its value since Nov. of 2020.
If you could buy at the lows and sell at the highs, money could be made.
The price gained 29% from the Oct 4, 2023 to the Dec 26, 2023 high.
But now is down 19% from Dec 26.AEM lost 28% between May 2023 to Oct 2023.
AEM lost 54% between Nov '20 to Sept. 2022.
Those who know when to buy and sell can make money.
I think AEM, and other miners, are not sleep-well stocks.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Corvid,

AMZN was also down ~60% from Q3 2020 to its 2022 lows, all stocks run in cycles, if one doesn't buy low they are going to lose money most of the time regardless of what they own. Also, it all depends on the starting date you use, AEM is up 1400% in the past 25 years, that surpasses the QQQ but no one wants to buy low, they'd prefer to buy miners when they're in style and getting lots of attention and those that chase shouldn't be surprised when they suffer drawdowns.
p
ptusr
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.39K)
@Taylor Dart …thank you for another great article. Gold stocks will make a nice return as you state above. Usually, an easy 20% return if you buy near bottom and sell towards the top during any year. Just watch the charts and usually twice a year you will get a run. Just trim towards the top…selling is hard but if you keep a tight strategy you will be okay. Plus, you can get small dividend on your core holding.

Will there be a day where these stocks go up 3x to 4x like the last big run?

Long term holder from KL and the recent AUY buyout, painful buyout due to paying taxes on the liquidation of my shares then getting AEM plus PAAS. On board with additional 500 shares under 45. Another good quarterly report to help. Will continue to add.

Long: AEM, AGI, BTG, NEM, GOLD, PAAS, SBSW….and many smaller miners.
t
tman1
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.68K)
In a sector where it is absolutely essential to own the best. AEM stands out as the best of the best. Thanks Taylor as always for your outstanding work in covering this outstanding miner.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Thanks Tman & thanks for reading!
s
sami92200
Today, 6:12 AM
Comments (89)
@tman1 The question is : what are the best among developpers ? Can companies like Adriatic, Orezone, Steppe Gold, Denarius, Gogold, SilverCrest be considered among the best ? the answer is yes for me.
M
Miners to the Moon
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (4.29K)
@sami92200 - why look for developers when you can do quite well in the seniors, mid-tiers & royalties without this level of risk?
M
MUGSLEY
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (820)
@Taylor Dart I was a KL shareholder....Been disappointing performance since 2020...Do you think the valuation dislocation is related to the ambiguity of continually integrating new assets/companies? No question its good value. I also like to compare valuation against itself historically, but just looking at valuation (on a per share basis) without comparing vs proj growth (historical P:OCF / OCF:Growth) only tells half the story. Based on these same criteria, FNV looks very attractive to me at the moment also. But I wonder how much luster Bitcoin has taken from gold & miner ownership over the last several years
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi MUGSLEY,

We're in the worst bear market for this sector in years, but no, the deals have been NAV accretive at the prices they were done at, so I don't think that's dragging on the stock. AEM traded at ~14x P/CF with a ~3% growth rate, I don't think assigning a muliple of 10-12x is a stretch at all here and it's because no miner matches AEM in terms of low-risk exposure to gold within the producer space.
M
MUGSLEY
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (820)
@Taylor Dart Thanks for the feedback. You have great insights into this industry.

Again, I have to wonder about the role Bitcoin has played in "the worst bear market for this sector in years" (not that I am a big BTC supporter). I think this trend could continue with big institutional flows moving to more legitimized crypto etfs.

As for accretive deals, if AEM deploys billions in cash or stock for deals generating measly 3% growth, that seems underwhelming. These deals are evaluated based on big picture things like improving % of portfolio w safe mining jurisdictions, adding years of production/reserve life, & cost synergies, but do the individual assets ever actually generate IRRs of +15%? Hard to see in the ocf/share. The metrics have improved over time but at a very high cost of capital & capital itself coming out of our pockets.....Miners are faced with the never ending game of replacing depleting reserves & higher commodity prices partially being offset by higher fuel & labor costs & care/maintenance programs. Tough business when you also have no control over the pricing and greatly affected by uncontrollable factors like weather, environmentalists or unfriendly govts.

If you are assuming 3-4x Price to Growth here, that surely doesn't sound very attractive to me when a reasonable discount to intrinsic value should trade < 1-1.5x growth.

I'm long AEM at $45 from 2020, NEM at $21 from 2013, and FNV at $105 currently building a core position. I view these holdings as insurance but overall have not performed to my expectations. I keep saying I'm getting out on the next big gold cycle, if it ever comes (may try to keep FNV for long haul)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
@MUGSLEY ~4% OCF growth is 10-year trailing average. One-third of that period was busy fighting a declining gold price, the other third was fighting unprecedented inflationary pressures. I’m not saying they will grow 3% a year in the future, I’m saying that even in this lower growth period the stock traded at 12-14x OCF. The benefit from the acquisitions is not immediate, you have to develop/optimize assets but these assets have some of the highest IRRs sector-wide given that they are brownfields expansions with significant sunk capital. You don’t buy large-cap gold producers for growth, you buy them for leverage to gold price with low growth, discovery optionality, and getting paid to wait, I have producers I own for growth, AEM is a steady staple that’s best run name in sector to give me low-risk exposure - there are cheaper names, there are higher-growth names, but no producers match on quality and that’s why it has consistently traded at 12-18x OCF (8x today due to sentiment being in gutter).
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (14.28K)
$AEM ceo on CNBC right now, fyi.
D
Diottica
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.25K)
Comprehensive analysis of the results and outlook, TY.

AEM is my #3 position, vying for #2 if it continues its upwards trajectory. Glad I added at recent lows.
Honymon profile picture
Honymon
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (59)
As a looong time shareholder with a small position I'm decided to increase my size in this while decreasing some others in the space. They are all speculative to a degree but this one seems very consistent performer with best risk vs reward.
J
Jop88
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (474)
I bought AEM and GOLD when the price of gold was ~$1,650 and somehow I am just even on these investments, even though the price of gold has gone up >$300.
J
Jan Blanckaert
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.24K)
@Jop88 but the cost has gone up as well!
t
translate
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.95K)
@Jop88
you should be able to find dozens, if not hundreds, of articles and charts on regular divergences and convergences of metal spot prices and metal miners.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Alluvial Gold Research prices will be increasing next month, so for those interested the current annual price will only be in place until month-end.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/No2YS7j

Alluvial Gold Research: seekingalpha.com/...
T
Traderguymetals
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (848)
Thanks for the update. AEM is very attractively priced. The same is true about other gold miners but AEM is safer and has a history of being very well run. No other miner can match all this.
The one issue is that AEM did 2 acqusitions and paid by issuing shares. It is a disappointment that they are not aggressively buying back shares. This would make a lot of sense.
Steelhead15 profile picture
Steelhead15
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.92K)
Thanks
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
@Steelhead15 Thanks for reading!
Steelhead15 profile picture
Steelhead15
Yesterday, 12:05 PM
Comments (3.92K)
@Taylor Dart And thanks for doing such in depth articles. I especially like AEM.
Duras profile picture
Duras
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.16K)
Excellent piece. I just bought AEM yesterday so I was already converted, but it was very nice to see your well reasoned thoughts on the company, too.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Duras,

Thank you & thank for reading, sounds like you got a nice buy price.
m
myed
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (94)
excellent report!!!!!
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Myed,

Thank you & thanks for reading!
V
Vaalue
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (869)
Very thorough article with excellent information and analysis.....AEM is my biggest position among precious metals companies- --dependable solid management, good jurisdictions, and consistent performance.....Long AEM (gold), PAAS (gold and silver), and AYASF (silver)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Vaalue,

Thank you. Agree, there's none that compare on asset quality/jurisdictional risk & track record. Good luck with your positions!
L
LL SD
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (25)
I have to digest "sleep well at night" and "miner" in the same sentence lol.

Thank you for another timely write up Taylor!
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi LL SD,

Ha, I don't use the phrase loosely but think it applies here. Thanks for reading!
l
lynn52nav
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (390)
Thanks for the update and added in the last week and now largest $ holding
for me. Any strong move in metals and this will do well. Thanks again.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Lynn,

Thank you & thanks for reading!
p
pomps909
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (252)
Phenomenal detail relating to all important aspects for AEM.

In the macro environment if we finally start to see interest rates coming down, would this support gold prices? May also help margins although I haven’t looked at debt maturity.

I’ve noticed recent fund 13F filings are showing NEM attracting large cash investments in Q4 last year. Wondering if Taylor or any commentators here have thoughts on NEM?
G
Glasshalffull
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (523)
@pomps909 NEM positioning for an acquisition?
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Pomps,

Thank you! I only cover NEM at Alluvial Gold Research currently to be fair to subscribers.

seekingalpha.com/...
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (14.28K)
@pomps909 As a subscriber now, we had Taylor's update and take on $AEM with other detail prior to the market open; AEM released after the close last nite 2/15 and he had everything ready for us pre-open.

As an investor in mining with about a 15% allocation at this time, these updates, best entry prices, trades, trims, buys and sells will be invaluable to maintaining a return hopefully like Taylor's over time.

As far as $NEM I am long and they release 2/22 next week; it will be a biggie..post Newcrest merger, portfolio rationalization plans (what will they shed? post GoldCorp merger they did a lot of changes!), updates on where they will invest, AISC, projections, outlook etc.

Again as a subscriber I know I will have the best review in the biz on that Newmont update and Taylor's take which I will value.

Gold is hanging in there pretty well given all that was thrown at it this week- it is up today! - FED speak, higher int rates in the market, 'lost opportunity cost' to sit in cash at 5%... happily long miners and happy to have Taylor's help now over his kind sharing in free articles to navigate further. GLTA! Bea 🐈🐈🎉
S
Smithn Wesson
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.39K)
Nice article. Thanks.
It was a fantastic earnings report. No doubt about it.

It's a remarkably well run company.

It's down 11% in just one month and far cheaper than most of its peers.

They continue to deliver.

youtu.be/...
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.32K)
Hi Smithn,

Thank you, couldn't agree more. Good luck with your position!
p
ptusr
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.39K)
@Smithn Wesson this is a good window to either add a core position or trade. All miners are getting slam…ETF outflows for miners is high. This creates an opportunity. Good luck.
t
translate
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.95K)
@Smithn Wesson
i was wondering if all the mines he (the Agnico CEO) gushed on came from KL ?
