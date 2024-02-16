Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intuitive Machines Unlocks New Achievement, But Caution Is Warranted

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intuitive Machines achieved a new milestone yesterday with the successful launch of the Nova-C lander toward the Moon, which is expected to land on the lunar surface by February 22.
  • Nova-C carries five NASA payloads designed to support future Moon expeditions, including experiments to analyze lunar ice and radiation.
  • In a report published in 2022, NASA outlined how the agency is embracing a commercial-oriented approach in its Artemis program. This is good news for private space companies.
  • According to PwC, the lunar transportation market will be worth at least $55 billion by 2040, Intuitive Machines is well-positioned to benefit from this growth.
TOPSHOT-US-SPACE-MOON-INTUITIVE-MACHINES

GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

Almost a year ago, I was attracted to Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) because of its healthy relationship with regulators, first-mover advantages in many aspects of the lunar economy, the space race between the U.S. and China, and


    Comments (1)

    rdl747 profile picture
    rdl747
    Today, 9:58 AM
    Comments (207)
    A successful launch and separation should never be taken for granted, but the market did. There was always the assumption IM's launch on Falcon 9 (the world's most reliable rocket) would go well; same with separation. The risk is and always has been the landing. Caution if you're buying at this level -- if you're chasing green -- is an understatement!

    If they don't have a successful landing, the most critical and difficult part of the entire mission, this is no doubt going back under $4. Will probably settle somewhere around $3 in the days and weeks after.
