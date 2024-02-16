den-belitsky

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Clarus ( NASDAQ: CLAR has driven revenue but not necessarily in an accretive manner. Further, operational improvement has been lacking, implying a period of “transformation” is required.

With a stock like this, only an incredibly low valuation will entice a potential buy rating. This is not the case here and so we rate the stock a sell on commercials.

Company description

Clarus Corporation is a dynamic player in the outdoor and consumer goods industry. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Clarus Corporation is a market leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of high-performance outdoor equipment, including climbing gear, backpacks, and technical apparel.

Share price

Clarus’ share price performance during the last decade has been volatile, almost directly reflective of its financial performance.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are Clarus' financial results.

Clarus’ revenue trajectory is respectable, with a CAGR of +11% into the LTM period, although appears to be heavily M&A driven, as evidenced by its volatile YoY gains.

Business Model

Clarus specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing outdoor equipment, particularly in the climbing, mountaineering, and backcountry markets globally. This focused approach has allowed its brands to become an expert in their niche, developing a strong brand with outdoor enthusiast circles.

The company operates under well-known brands in the outdoor industry, including Black Diamond, Sierra, Rhino-Rack, and PIEPS. Each brand is positioned to serve a different segment of the outdoor market, providing a diverse range of products to meet various customer preferences.

This brand portfolio has been incrementally developed through strategic acquisitions, with complementary businesses acquired to expand its product offerings and market presence. Given the niche market, this is likely a shrewd decision by Management to accelerate scale and diversify its business.

The company employs a multi-channel distribution strategy, selling its products through a combination of specialty outdoor retailers, distributors, and e-commerce platforms.

Recognizing the importance of online retail, Clarus has sought to ensure its brands operate an e-commerce presence. Whilst this aligns with the growing trend of consumers preferring online shopping, we see significant room for improvement in the quality of its e-commerce stores, potentially impacting growth.

Outdoor activity equipment industry

There appears to be a growing interest in outdoor activities, including climbing, hiking, and backcountry adventures in recent years, which has fueled demand for high-quality outdoor equipment. Forbes suggests this is a reflection of changing consumer behaviors post-pandemic, as consumers sought an escape from indoor lockdowns and have developed interests that have staying power beyond the initial novelty.

Further, we believe the growing emphasis on health and wellness, supported by changing social trends and greater education in the area, has led to increased participation in outdoor activities.

Clarus has been unsuccessful with exploiting this we feel, with growth outside of acquisitions being underwhelming in recent years, although is muddied by integration. The concerning aspect of this is the inability to maintain a healthy trajectory while softening volatility, with a considerable decline in revenue during the LTM.

Opportunities

Whilst we expect the industry to enjoy improving growth in the coming years, we also see the following opportunities:

Market Expansion - Through strategic acquisitions and global distribution, Clarus has the opportunity to continue to expand its market reach.

E-commerce Growth - We believe there is an opportunity to improve sales through optimization and improvement of its online presence, both through marketing and the quality of its web pages.

Adaptability to Trends - The apparel industry, a segment where Clarus operates, has experienced significant disruption during the last decade as short-term trends and social media are increasingly influencing sales. Clarus’ brand’s ability to align better with social trends will improve growth.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions represent material headwinds to Clarus. With elevated interest rates and inflation, consumers are reducing non-core spending where possible due to growing living costs. Whilst there has been impressive resilience, particularly in the US, in part due to a sticky labor market, there has been a complete lack of healthy spending growth (inherently bolstered by inflation).

If we take Black Diamond’s products as an example, they are generally priced at a premium (Hoodies for ~$90), with many highly discretionary products, such as climbing harnesses and hiking poles. Clarus’ demographic is likely less financially impacted by this economic weakness, although the discretionary nature of products makes the willingness to forego or defer purchases higher.

Looking ahead, we expect similar conditions in H1’24, as rates remain elevated to bring an end to inflation. The timing of this will likely be favorable in the US, with Europe lagging behind. This said, it is worth noting that with geopolitical uncertainty and the impact of this on energy prices and shipping, we could easily see this timeline delayed. This implies further pain for Clarus.

Margins

Clarus’ margin development has been highly disappointing in our view. The company’s periodic acquisitions somewhat muddies this trend due to initial financial integration and subsequent time required for optimization. This said, it appears progress since FY18 has been broadly non-existent. We suspect this could be due to the focus on M&A and its top-line, lacking the underlying improvements to efficiency and acquisition integration.

Quarterly results

Clarus’ recent performance has been disastrous. In its last four quarters, the company’s top-line growth was (11.8)%, (14.0)%, (27.2)%, and (13.5)%. In conjunction with this, margins have fallen considerably.

Management wholly attributes this to the macroeconomic environment. The company is currently suffering on both fronts, with its retail partners being more bearish with stock levels, while its direct-to-consumer segment struggles with softening direct demand. As a response, and to sure up its balance sheet, the company has disposed of its Precision Sport division for $175m.

While the directional movement of the company appears reasonable, we still believe its performance to be highly disappointing. Inventory turnover has declined considerably, and it appears Clarus is significantly struggling given the degree to which both margins and sales have declined. If it was just margins, the argument could be made that discounting is being used to maintain market share but this is not the case here.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Management has utilized debt and in FY21, equity, to acquire businesses periodically. We are supportive of an M&A strategy, so long as it is accretive for the business on three fronts. Firstly, commercially, namely that the acquiree has the same, if not better long-term prospects. Secondly, on a margin basis to increase profitability. Finally, on a returns basis, to ensure shareholder funds are being allocated efficiently (not overpaying).

Whilst its acquisition in FY17 was beneficial for growth, margins, and returns, the business appears to have subsequently stagnated. Its EBITDA return on equity (given the various negative NI periods) has been flat since FY18.

This to us implies the strategy has not been wholly convincing. We still believe there is reasonable potential to conclude it as being successful, but requires a noticeable improvement as growth returns in the coming years.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting flat growth in the coming years, alongside an improvement in margins from the LTM but to below the FY22 level.

We are broadly supportive of this, although expect slightly better growth. The company’s growth has been materially driven by acquisitions, although we think brand strength and soft tailwinds to drive positive growth in FY25F.

This said, we believe strong competition will likely limit significant margin improvement, limiting its scope for progress in the short term.

Beats and Misses

Clarus’ recent trajectory has also been worse than analyst estimates, likely the reason for the dire outlook in the coming years. This supports our view that its recent performance has been highly disappointing and reflective of a fundamental issue.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Clarus' growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (22 companies).

Clarus’ financial performance relative to its peers is disappointing. The company’s growth is ahead of its peers, although is deceiving due to the sizeable acquisition in FY20/FY21. A superior growth metric to consider is its forward guidance, which is considerably lower.

Further, Clarus’ margins are lower than average, although at least on an EBITDA basis, not substantially so. This implies potential, although work must be done on the commercial side.

Valuation

Clarus is currently trading at 1x LTM Revenue and 1x NTM Revenue. This is a discount to its historical average. We utilize revenue as the company has been loss-making and experienced significant margin volatility throughout its last decade.

Given the degree to which the company is struggling commercially and financially, the key to its valuation is whether Clarus is sufficiently cheap to justify the risks associated with a considerable turnaround exercise.

We are currently unconvinced. Clarus has not shown us sufficient organic growth, and the majority of its financial metrics are highly volatile. At a FCF yield of ~10%, we do not see cash upside that would adequately offset this.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Innovation Leadership - Innovation within its industry.

Global Expansion - Successful entry into and growth within new international markets.

Trends - Gaining growth through exploiting trends.

Final thoughts

We are not convinced by this business. There is clearly value within but it is surrounded by significantly less attractive assets which in combination is a highly volatile business with limited selling points.

We expect, on a normalized basis, for growth to struggle to healthily exceed inflation, while its margins seemingly have limited runway to exceed its peers’ average without an explosion in demand.

Given this and a valuation that does not scream value, we rate this stock a sell.