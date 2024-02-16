Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clarus Corporation: Worst Is Over But Pain Remains

Feb. 16, 2024 10:38 AM ETClarus Corporation (CLAR) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Clarus’ revenue has grown well during the last decade (CAGR: +11%), although this is primarily driven by M&A, with its organic trajectory less compelling.
  • The company has struggled to achieve consistency in its financial performance, with an imbalance of focus between brand/business optimization and new M&A we feel.
  • Clarus has shown minimal margin improvement since FY18, despite revenue almost doubling, implying inherently weak operational capabilities.
  • Clarus is underperforming its peers and the outlook appears worse with a lack of M&A to boost revenue.
  • Clarus’ valuation does not scream value in a world where the risk-free rate is ~5%. We suggest investors avoid this stock.

Man on stone on the hill and beautiful mountains in haze at colorful sunset in autumn. Dolomites, Italy. Sporty guy, mountain ridges in fog, orange grass and trees, blue sky with sun in fall. Hiking

den-belitsky

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is underwhelming commercially. The company has all the foundational hallmarks for success, such as diversification, a global presence, broad expertise and capabilities, and soft industry tailwinds. Despite this, the focus has been on exploiting M&A, which

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.96K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CLAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.