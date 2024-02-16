ihsanyildizli/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), an experiential travel and events company, took a serious hit when COVID-19 struck in 2020. However, it is once again a growth stock, ready to deliver capital gains to investors over the next five to 10 years.

For 2024, the company's earnings per share are expected to climb dramatically, moving them from negative to positive, and potentially pushing up the share price by 20% or more.

About Viad

"We are a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences. Our mission is to drive significant and sustainable growth by delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients, and guests." That's how Viad introduced its business in the 10-K for 2022.

It operates through three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions.

Pursuit comprises a collection of "inspiring and unforgettable" travel adventures in places like the Rocky Mountains and Alaska. They take in recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, and sightseeing. In the third quarter of 2023, it provided 51% of the company's $365.9 million in revenue.

Spiro is what's called an experiential marketing agency that works with partners to create immersive experiences that include meetings and events, exhibitions, and brand and product activation.

GES is an international exhibition services firm. It works with exhibitions and conference organizers "as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows, including strategy, creative & design, registration & engagement, accommodations, logistics & management, material handling, overhead sign hanging, graphics and other rental and labor services." GES, including Spiro, generated 49% of total revenue in the third quarter.

Competition and competitive advantages

As a player in the tourism and live events industries, Viad faces significant competition for each of its segments:

Pursuit: Criteria include location, uniqueness of facilities, service, quality, and price. It argues it has competitive advantages thanks to its distinctive attractions, iconic destinations, and a strong culture of hospitality and guest services. Major experiential travel competitors include Pelorus, Velocity Black, and Vivid Travel (all privately held).

GES: On the live events side, there are few barriers to entry and thus, a crowded field of competitors. It argues in the 10-K that it has competitive advantages because of its global network of resources, history with clients, experience and expertise in the industry, and more. It also reports all known American and most international competitors are privately held, giving it an edge in gathering capital.

Spiro: Again, a highly competitive field because of low barriers to entry. Viad claims competitive advantages through its breadth of service offerings, globally-networked resources, advanced technology platforms, and more.

In its Q3-2023 earnings release from last November, Viad reported that it had lean initiatives underway to improve results in GES. Lean is part of the continuous improvement family, and when executed well, allows companies to improve their EBITDA and net income without reducing the quality of their products or services.

Another competitive advantage comes from its experiential services across the travel, live events, and marketing industries. The company has opportunities to cross-analyze its services, and gain insights that would not be available from just one of those industries.

And while cross-selling doesn't seem as good a fit as cross-analyzing, there may be opportunities in this area.

It has a low net margin, which could be a challenge to claims of competitive advantages. However, five peers listed in Diversified Support Services have similarly low margins, ranging from -0.80% for Civeo Corporation (CVEO) to 6.03% for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT). I think Viad has a narrow moat.

Growth

In its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings report released on February 8th, Viad reported revenue had increased by 9.9% over 2022, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA had grown 26.6%.

For 2024, its revenue outlook calls for high single to low double-digit growth this year, so say 8% to 12%. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow from $106.7 million in 2023 to $120 - $140 million this year.

But the critical number to watch is EPS for 2024, which is expected to soar to $1.42; that's more than triple 2023's $0.39. It also would signal a return to the kind of growth shown in 2021 as it rebounded from the COVID-19-induced slump. This chart shows revenue, net income, and earnings per share over the past decade:

There are several tailwinds that explain the growth in experiential travel and live events since the pandemic began easing.

First, those markets as are expanding, partly as a catch-up from pandemic restrictions, but also due more optimistic economic conditions. Experiential travel is associated with younger travelers, but it satisfies a need as many in this market move from collecting things to collecting experiences.

As inflation declines, more middle-income travelers will be able to afford to pack their suitcases and backpacks and go.

Viad is creating a tailwind of its own. Since 2020, it has undertaken restructuring actions at GES that reduce costs, create a lower-cost structure, and focus on more profitable market segments. This segment has been its biggest revenue generator, but is less profitable than Pursuits.

Margins

The following five-year chart shows how margins rebounded after the pandemic, helped in part by restructuring efforts:

Why restructuring? As CEO Steve Moster pointed out in the third-quarter earnings release, "I am pleased with the transformational cost structure changes we implemented at GES that enabled us to maintain strong profitability as live events returned. We ended the year at a steady cost run rate for GES Exhibitions to continue servicing a more normalized level of event activity."

Restructuring continued to have a beneficial effect in 2023, with Moster saying in the Q4-2023 earnings call, "Historically, GES' adjusted EBITDA margin had fluctuated between about 5% to 7%, with higher margins in years with strong incremental revenue from major non-annual shows. Achieving a 7.7% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2023, which was a slow year for non-annual shows, is a tremendous proof point that our efforts to transform GES' cost structure are paying dividends."

In the Q3-2023 earnings report, Moster referred to "margin enhancing lean initiatives", which indicates the company has articulated and developed a systematic approach to improving productivity. Companies that engage in some form of continuous improvement deliver solid results to their shareholders.

While margins in a competitive industries like travel and live events usually aren't going to be very high, Viad has managed to generate a strong return on common equity [TTM] of 21.26%, much higher than the Industrials sector median of 12.35%.

Management and strategy

President and CEO Moster has been with Viad since 2004, in a variety of leadership positions. Between 2000 and 2004, he was a McKinsey & Company consultant, where he was active in developing growth strategies for clients.

Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll has held this position since 2002, after joining the company as Controller. Her bio on the company website states, "She was instrumental in transforming the company from a conglomerate into a global, full-service live events and a destination travel and recreation company."

The company has a growth strategy for Pursuit, which is referred to as "Refresh, Build, Buy":

Refresh refers to the process of refreshing existing assets to optimize the guest and team members' experiences.

Build involves building new assets that create new guest experiences and add revenue streams.

Buy means acquisitions that improve guest experiences, economies of scale and scope, and improve financial performance. In 2022, it paid $25.5 million for acquisitions, while it received $29.4 million for divestments.

This strategy seems logical and feasible. In addition, its cash flow is expected to grow, from $106.7 million in 2023 to $120 - $140 million this year, which will provide the financial resources to support growth plans. Of course, this assumes the tourism and events industries will continue to grow as they have in the wake of the pandemic. Will demand plateau or decline in the next couple of years?

Overall, I expect the company to execute successfully and deliver higher earnings to shareholders. While demand may ease, I believe management's past decisions show it to be nimble enough to get through demand fluctuations.

Valuation

Since Viad is a growth stock, I put more weight on its PEG ratio than its P/E or other valuation metrics. The PEG Non-GAAP [FWD] ratio is 1.02, which is at the bottom of the fair valuation range (1.0 - 1.99).

Similarly, its EV/EBITDA [FWD] ratio of 7.79 also indicates a fair price (both ratios are well below their Industrials sector medians).

Therefore, I'm going to call the February 15 price of $33.72 a fair price, so anything below that is undervalued.

Where will the share price go from here? The four Wall Street analysts who follow Viad expect earnings per share to shoot up dramatically this year, by 262.82%, to $1.42. That would mean a turnaround, from a negative bottom line (-$0.79) to a positive result. Then, for 2025, they forecast another healthy increase of 33.10% to $1.88.

Their average price target is also high:

However, past forecasts have been more than investors were willing to pay:

Note that the analysts have consistently overshot, so we should temper our expectations. At the same time, though, the company is forecasting, in its Q4-2023 earnings report, that consolidated, adjusted EBITDA will grow by 16% to 30% this year.

If the share price follows earnings, as it will eventually, the share price by the end of the year would range between $38.29 and $42.91. I'm going to roughly split the difference and forecast a price of $40.00. That's an increase of 21.12%, about half the Wall Street forecast.

Given this data, I can't help but be bullish myself, and give Viad a Buy rating. Looking elsewhere, the Quants give it a Buy rating, while the Wall Street analysts have given it three Strong Buys and one Hold.

My initial thought on looking at an earnings and price chart was to suggest waiting another quarter or so before buying (for those who plan to buy). However, closer examination shows that the bottom prices do not vary by much. So, buying now or buying in three months might make little difference to the entry cost.

Risks

Viad's business, and the travel industry as a whole, is subject to fluctuations in economic conditions. Recent talk about a depression this year seems to have passed, but it cannot be ruled out.

At the end of Q4-2023, the company had $462.1 million in debt; according to YCharts, it has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.051. Management noted in the 10-K, "As a result of our indebtedness, we are required to make interest and principal payments on our borrowings, which are significant."

Its main line of business, experiential marketing, may be challenged by natural disasters such as forest fires, floods, and other events, and especially if they occur in peak season.

In the 10-K for 2022, Viad reported that it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. As a result, it had to restate its financial statements for Q3-2023, and investors should be alert for a potential recurrence.

Conclusion

After a deep decline in earnings because of COVID-19, Viad is looking strong again and is expected to keep growing. The stock should deliver excellent capital gains to investors who hold it over the next five to ten years.

Given that I see a potential gain of slightly more than 20% this year, I have given Viad a Buy rating.