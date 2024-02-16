Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Doesn't Need Heroics To Justify Its High Valuation

Summary

  • At first glance, Palantir's valuation looks inflated compared to its fundamentals.
  • However, Palantir's profitability should grow to justify its high valuation within 5 years even if its top line grows at a modest rate.
  • In addition, Palantir's stock price could climb to $48-$72 if the company's growth re-accelerates, which is quite realistic.
  • The overall risk-reward outlook is compelling, and I rate Palantir stock a strong buy.

At first glance, the valuation assigned to Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NYSE:PLTR) looks very inflated. Palantir has a market capitalization of $52 billion with 2023 revenue of only $2.2 billion and top-line growth of only 17%. Operating income was $209 million (non-GAAP). Thus, PLTR stock

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.55K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I usually look for reasonably-priced growth, cutting-edge technology, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

@Bold Investor Nice thesis. It helps balance out the broad views on Palantir. I am a small position long. Percentage gains on small revenues all look better against larger revenues. Palantir certainly has not achieved scale and your thesis that it has no debt and is making efforts to on-ramp clients faster is a distinct positive. I remember Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Broadcom (Avago) were peanuts and have stood the durability of time with great value propositions and managements. Palantir is a slow and methodical buy for me on the promise that their value proposition merits the worth of it's ancestors. I could not recommend a Strong Buy. It's valuation is way up-stream and at current valuation is not a looker at closing time for a prospective acquisition. Thanks for your work. It is thoughtful for sure.
Add to that: PLTR has zero long term debt. How many up and coming companies can say that? And this is in spite of the SBC and insider selling that dominates the most pressing perceived concerns. I have been tempted to exit at $25/share, but I am rethinking this because their commercial business is really still in infancy and doing really well.
