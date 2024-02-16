Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQT: The Low-Cost Gas Producer Is A Buy

Feb. 16, 2024 10:56 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT) StockCRK4 Comments
Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.44K Followers

Summary

  • EQT Corp. is a low-cost US natural gas producer and the largest independent producer in the country.
  • The company exceeded expectations in Q4 2023, producing more natural gas than anticipated with CAPEX below expectations.
  • EQT has a strong balance sheet and a solid hedge book allowing it to handle current low gas prices.
  • Based on EQT's best-of-breed cost structure and current NYMEX calendar strip pricing for gas, I see EQT generating $3 billion in free cash flow annually by 2026.
  • My discounted cash flow target for EQT is $50 based on a 9% discount factor.
Drilling Rig On a Pennsylvania Farm

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images News

I’ve written about several US natural gas focused exploration and production (E&P) companies on Seeking Alpha in recent months including a bearish piece on Comstock Resources (CRK) back on January 22 and a bullish article on

This article was written by

Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.44K Followers
Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

j
jackwest
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (179)
When comparing EQT versus LNG, which one is the play to the international natural gas exposure? LNG for the export side of it? EQT (and other pipelines or producers) that would end up on the export market?
V
Vaalue
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (863)
EQT is an excellent company with superior management (Toby Rice), with a solid history of making money for his shareholders during his entire career...Natural gas prices are absurdly low right now, and will increase in the mid and longer term (inevitable, not just probable)...Short-term weakness in natural gas prices is just that----short term weakness--- and is of more importance to short-term investors and traders, who often have the attention span of a long weekend...Long EQT (large position)...
R
Risk21
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (661)
Excellent detailed analysis. Long article with lots to absorb. What are their hedge positions and results, and how long can you hedge successfully with ng under $2. And how low will it go with increases of Permian ng. I exited AR, EQT, and even TRMLF with it's nice dividend. Holding PEYUF and all my pipelines which are permanent positions.
Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (290)
@Risk21 Thanks for the comment. I included a hedge table in the article above - bottom line is they have 40% to 50% of production hedged through Q3, 20% to 25% for Q4 and nothing beyond that.

It's very important to understand that the price of gas is not below $2/MMBtu -- that's only the front month contract. Indeed, right now NYMEX gas for delivery in January 2025 sells for $3.55 and there isn't a single contract for NG delivery ion 2025 priced at less than $2.80.

So, EQT could easily layer in hedges for Q4 2024, through 2025 or beyond at prices well above the current depressed front month and spot prices.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.