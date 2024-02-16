L'Oreal Q4: Fundamentals Remain Intact, Reiterate Long

Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) last October, for which I recommended a buy rating as the business continued to grow robustly across its product range and operating regions, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I believe my buy rating reiteration was the right decision as the share price rallied strongly all the way up to ~EUR460, which was very near my price target of EUR468. Now that the share price has come down, I believe this is another chance to invest in the stock, as the fundamentals are largely intact. While North Asia's performance has been weak, largely due to China, I don't think this is a structural weakness. Importantly, other regions have continued to perform really well, making LRLCF's business much more resilient as it diversifies away from China. LRLCF's continuous outperformance against peers also enables it to consistently invest in marketing and R&D to solidify its leading position in the industry.

Investment thesis

Contrary to what the headline suggests, I believe the LRLCF 4Q23 performance was actually alright (results released on 9th Feb 2024). While it is true that group organic sales growth [OSG] has slowed to 6.9% vs. 8.2% in 4Q22, the decline was mainly dragged down by L'Oreal Luxe, the largest revenue contributor in the group, which saw OSG fall from 5.8% to 0.4% and Professional Products OSG decline by 180 bps to 6.4%. Other categories actually saw improvement; for instance, dermatological beauty OSG improved by 730 bps to 27.3%, and consumer products improved by 40 bps to 7.7%. Total revenue for 4Q23 saw EUR 10.6 billion, which missed consensus estimate of EUR 10.9 billion. While categories' OSG were mixed, EBIT margins were largely stable across all of them, with the group's EBIT margin at 18.8%, 10bps higher than 4Q22. Adj EPS came in pretty much in line with consensus at EUR 5.35 vs. EUR 5.39.

Post-result, the share price fell sharply from ~EUR460 back down to EUR428, and I believe the reason was because investors were worried about LRLCF North Asia (i.e., China) performance. China's weak economic performance has clearly dragged down the L'Oreal Luxe category, where the main weakness was travel retail. The same weakness was echoed in competitor Shiseido's comments, where the company mentioned weak retail sales in China. The bigger concern is that 4Q23 performance implies that LRLCF Mainland China growth has dipped into the negative region (9M23 saw 7.7% growth but FY23 saw 5.4% growth, implying a decline in 4Q23), and this weakness is not a great set-up for FY24 performance.

My take is that the market is overly focused on China's performance and is missing out on other positive areas of the business. I believe the growth narrative remains intact. Take the same L'Oreal Lux, for example. If we were to exclude North Asia's performance, the division would grow by double digits. At the higher level, if we exclude North Asia entirely from the group's performance, LRLCF actually delivered 16% OSG in 2023, which is an acceleration from the 13% OSG in FY22 across the rest of its geographies. This 16% OSG is incredibly remarkable when we consider that CY2023 was a year when consumer spending should have been weak because of the high inflation and interest rate environment that cut into discretionary spending. As such, what this further indicates is that the global beauty market is extremely resilient and that LRLCF is the outperformer in the industry. This is a very important point to note because it enables LRLCF to be less dependent on the recovery of North Asian performance. Three years ago, North Asia was 30% of total revenue, but it is now only 26%. The strength of LRLCF in other regions has made it possible for the group to grow healthy on a blended basis and have cash to further reinvest in the business when peers are underperforming.

Own calculation

The question now is whether China will ever recover. My money is on yes-China will eventually recover. I believe a large part of the weak demand performance was due to Daigou restrictions placed on them by regulators, coupled with air travel still below pre-COVID levels. On the former point, I think it is going to cause near-term pain until all the excess inventories are flushed out (i.e., no more sell-in to these daigous, which drags down sales), but in the long run, it will be beneficial because it will lower the amount of product on the grey market and drive sales back into mainland China, where L'Oréal should do well due to its significantly larger market share than in Hainan. On the latter, while overall data suggests that travel demand is still below pre-COVID levels, note that domestic demand has already recovered, which suggests that the demand for travel is not structurally impaired. I believe when the Chinese economy recovers, consumer demand for international air travel will eventually recover. One follow-up point on this topic is the impact on LRLCF's Aesop business unit. I previously expected this to drive huge growth for LRLCF. I still think that was a good acquisition as it complements with the portfolio, but because of the continued weakness in travel retail and the Chinese economy had forced me to be less aggressive on assuming growth in the near-term.

TravelSky

Cycling back to my point on LRLCF's ability to reinvest when peers' are facing a hard time, because of LRLCF exposure and product lines in all regions, its growth is much more resilient than peers (as seen from the comparison above). The strong outperformance (only 6 years of negative growth across the past 35 years) and scale (EUR41 billion annual sales) allow LRLCF to invest aggressively into marketing and R&D across all cycles, driving bigger innovations and greater marketing reach. For context, LRLCF spends ~33% of sales in marketing and R&D, or ~EUR14.6 billion. This is more than the entire revenue of the next largest player in the industry, Estée Lauder Companies (EL). Even better, these investments are yielding very attractive results (look at the ROE comparison above), which suggests management is making the right investments that work. One highlight would be on technology, where management boasted a 73% conversion rate for the Beauty Genius app, compared to just 10% for a conventional beauty counter.

Research and innovation expenses advanced 13% to almost EUR1.3 billion. We continued to invest significantly behind our brands. Advertising and promotion expenses rose by 11% to EUR13.3 billion. This is equivalent to 32.4% of sales. FY23 earnings results call

Valuation

Own calculation

The decline in share price has provided another opportunity to buy the stock. LRLCF's 4Q23 performance has clearly demonstrated that the industry is a lot more resilient and that its regional and product line exposure have enabled it to outperform global peers despite a weak macroeconomic environment (especially in China). My target price for LRLCF based on my model is EUR474.31, translating to a share price upside of 11% and a total return of 12% after including dividends. Relative to my previous model, the total upside is relatively similar.

What has changed in my model:

FY24/25 growth increase from 7% to 8%. My growth expectation is anchored against FY23 high-single-digits growth, where I expect similar level of growth ahead. For reasons that I have mentioned above (resilient industry, LRLCF investment in R&D and marketing, and potential recovery in China market), I believe a high-single-digit growth is possible FY23 margin came in slightly below my previous expectation, and to reflect this, I have adjusted FY24 margin from 16% to 15.5%. Nonetheless, margin also proved to be resilient, maintaining a mid-teens percentage range. I expect margin to resume its gradual upward trend (like it did during pre-covid) while continuing to invest in marketing and R&D.

Given the strong outperformance and resilience of LRLCF, I expect it to continue trading at a premium to peers, at 33x forward PE.

Bloomberg Bloomberg

Risks

If the Chinese economy were to dip into a recession, it could drag down the entire group's performance, which will also impact the stock's sentiment as the market focuses on China rather than other parts of the portfolio. Aside China, LRLCF performance in US and Europe while resilient does not mean they are safe from a recession. In a huge recession, like the one we saw in subprime, all discretionary spending will be impacted, no matter how resilient the industry is. We have seen this happened before in LRLCF historical performance, where growth dipped to low-single digits (negative in 2009).

The way to monitor these risk is to follow global macro news and be aware of what the central banks are going to do.

Conclusion

I maintain my buy recommendation for LRLCF despite temporary weakness in North Asia, particularly China. The recent share price decline provides an attractive entry point as the fundamentals of the business remain robust. While 4Q23 performance exhibited some deceleration in certain categories, LRLCF's overall resilience against macroeconomic challenges is evident. Notably, LRLCF's ability to consistently make substantial investments in marketing and R&D, solidifies its position in the industry. Although concerns linger regarding China's recovery, I anticipate a rebound in the long run, driven by the easing of regulatory restrictions and the eventual resurgence of international travel demand.

