Heritage Images/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When two militaries would come to clash in battle, there was always a soldier or soldiers whose job was to bear the standard of that regiment or country. In the Roman legions, this would be a soldier who would carry the emblem or the flag of that specific Legion. During the Civil War, we would see different soldiers who were tasked with carrying the flag of the Confederate States or the Union flag. The soldier was expected to be symbolic of what the regiment was expected to embody. This person should be the embodiment of all of the values of this unit or regiment in the military.

When it comes to the market, various sectors have their own standard-bearers that the whole sector is often or frequently referenced against. When it comes to equity real estate investment trusts, or REITs, Realty Income (O) is frequently used as the prime example of success. It trades at a premium to peers due to this status. If we look over at the business development company sector or BDC sector, there is one name that frequently becomes the standard-bearer that achieves what so many other BDCs wish to achieve. That standard-bearer is Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Today, I want to look at a BDC that is rapidly becoming the new standard-bearer for many income investors in the sector. That's because this BDC is rapidly achieving what MAIN has been able to achieve for such a long time. Soon, we may see two standard-bearers in this sector. Let's take a look at their latest earnings and see how they're achieving the status.

Let's dive in!

Is CSWC Becoming The Next MAIN?

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), yielding 9.8%, is a BDC that enjoyed a strong end to what was a great year. CSWC raised its regular dividend four times in 2023 and paid out an additional $0.22 in supplemental dividends. Coming into 2024, CSWC is keeping its supplemental dividend at $0.06 for the first quarter. Source.

CSWC Earnings Presentation

A large part of 2023's success can be attributed to high interest rates. Like most BDCs, CSWC borrows at fixed rates and lends at floating rates. As a result, higher interest rates have directly led to growth in their cash flow.

Over the year, CSWC saw its earnings gradually rise, from $0.65 in NII at the end of March to $0.72 in NII in the quarter ended December.

CSWC Earnings Presentation

However, it should be noted that CSWC received a $2.1 million dividend on one of their equity positions that they do not expect to be recurring. So excluding that non-recurring benefit, NII would have been closer to $0.69 - easily covering CSWC's total dividends.

Yet we all know that interest rates will likely start coming down sometime this year. So let's take a look at the impact of declining rates on CSWC's NII:

CSWC Earnings Presentation

CSWC's earnings will decline approximately $0.12/year for every 50 bps decline in interest rates. So a 200 bps reduction would lead to approximately a $0.12 reduction per quarter, bringing earnings down to approximately the regular dividend. That is the cushion that is currently supporting the supplemental dividends.

However, it is important to note that this table assumes all other variables are unchanged. This is if management goes on vacation to Bora Bora for a year and ignores the portfolio.

As interest rates decline, management has other levers to pull. Notably, CSWC's leverage was at 0.77x in Q4.

CSWC Earnings Presentation

This is below their target range of 0.8 to 0.95x. Management allowed the leverage to drift down because they are in the process of ending the I-45 Joint Venture. As part of breaking up the JV, CSWC will be taking on assets and debt from the venture. This process will increase leverage, and earnings for CSWC. If that had been done last quarter, leverage would have been around 0.83x. Still at the low end. As interest rates decline, we can expect that CSWC will likely leverage up toward 0.95x and that will help offset the headwinds to earnings caused by lower interest rates.

CSWC is also benefiting from trading at a significant premium to NAV. This allows it to issue equity at prices that both increase NAV and increases earnings. We can see the benefits in the NAV bridge:

CSWC Earnings Presentation

CSWC was able to issue shares at a premium to NAV, which completely offset the decline in the valuation of their portfolio (which was primarily caused by the restructuring of a borrower) that resulted in converting the loan into equity and caused NAV to grow. Issuing equity at a premium to NAV also makes it easier to grow NII per share. If the company issues equity right at NAV, then if it can achieve the same returns, on the new equity as the old equity, earnings per share would be unchanged. If the company can issue shares at 130% of NAV, then it only needs about 77% of that money for the new shares to have the same NII/share. The extra capital can be deployed to increase earnings per share for all shareholders.

As a result, a BDC trading at a premium consistently is able to grow NAV more easily, and grow per/share earnings with similar or even lower yield, lower risk investments. This then reinforces the idea for shareholders that it is a "premium" BDC and deserves to trade at a premium.

Main Street Capital is a BDC that has been able to establish this "circle of virtue." CSWC focuses on a similar niche, and we believe it has similar potential. Over the past few years, we can see how CSWC's premium has closed the gap with MAIN's premium.

Data by YCharts

It has been more volatile than MAIN, but investors have been willing to provide a significant premium to NAV consistently. In MAIN's case, it has traded at 120%+ since 2010 outside of the COVID selloff. It has most frequently traded in the 150-180% range.

Data by YCharts

It will probably take a few more years before investors are as comfortable with CSWC as they are with MAIN. However, CSWC is on the right path, and we expect it will continue to trade at a significant premium to NAV.

CSWC is a premium BDC that we are happy to have as part of our portfolio.

Conclusion

With Capital Southwest, you're able to own a premium BDC that can grow its NAV and its earnings readily by issuing new shares. This is exactly how a BDC or a REIT tries to grow because it's forced to pay up 90% of its taxable earnings to you, the shareholder. If it's able to sell shares at a premium to its book value, it's able to benefit every single shareholder as it issues new shares. This attracts more shareholders and, in turn, allows it to generate even more income from its portfolio, which in turn pays you more money. The best time to enjoy holding a BDC of this variety in your portfolio is before everyone else starts trying to come in. The second best time is today.

In your retirement, it is good to have some holdings in your portfolio that you do not have to stress about. Owning a standard-bearer of a sector is a great way to have a low-stress and low-worry portfolio. While I advocate, and I will always advocate, holding at least 42 different unique investments - our Rule of 42 - to reduce your risk of any one investment from tanking your portfolio, there are some holdings that you could view as an anchor to your portfolio that provided security and safety in times of doubt and worry. If a ship didn't have a good anchor, it would be adrift at sea anytime a storm came by, but that anchor allows it to stand strong in the face of a storm. CSWC can be an anchor for the income of your retirement, providing you that stability and strength, regardless of what storms of life come.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.