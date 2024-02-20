Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital Southwest Yield 9%: The Next BDC Leader?

Feb. 20, 2024 7:35 AM ET
Summary

  • Capital Southwest is entering into a sustained circle of virtue.
  • With rates remaining stubbornly higher, management is taking precautions for the future.
  • Owning standard-bearer investments can help de-risk your portfolio.
Sergeant Alex Rogers With Battle Flag

Heritage Images/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When two militaries would come to clash in battle, there was always a soldier or soldiers whose job was to bear the standard of that regiment or country. In the Roman legions, this

Comments (21)

Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (237)
I always appreciate reading your articles.
owned CSWC and look forward to purchase some more at $20.
a
azbikerboy
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (593)
buy the baby bond cswcz not the common...
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (2.85K)
My favorites, in order: BXSL, CSWC, HTGC, TRIN, FSK, FDUS. But none of them are at a good price for me to buy currently, in my opinion. Eventually, rates will start to drop and I think all BDCs will "over correct" in price and will be ripe for the picking.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (11.82K)
Main, Cswc and Htgc are core diamond club members of my portfolio... permanent members along with O, Adc, Vici, Spg, Epd, Mplx and ET.

I hold another 6 Bdc close to my diamond club but not there yet
B
Byrnzie
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (307)
I sold out at $25. The 50% over NAV was too much for me. I put the proceeds into BXSL, which in my opinion, holds its salt as well as CSWC. I will certainly keep CSWC on my radar screen in the future.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@Byrnzie Thank you for sharing your thoughts and alternative idea
A
Alan12
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (318)
Bought chunks of CSWC at $23.80 this morning
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@Alan12 We'll collect great income together
36510
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (936)
Why aren't BDCs which are trading at premiums as high as CSWCs, HTGCs or MAINs issue more shares than they actually do?
Wouldn't that be in the best interest of shareholders?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@36510 If they issue to many too quickly, they can tank their shareprice. It's about issuing enough to benefit, but not too many at any given time
B
Brlanger
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (348)
This amoung other BDC‘s are the core of my investments. $HTGC just reported last week and had a really good quarter as well. It too is a standard bearer in another niche of the BDC market with funding for startups while holding warrants on several of its investments.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@Brlanger Thank you for highlighting another BDC you like
A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Solid article on a company I have only recently been looking at. That said, CSWC and MAIN, for that matter, are too rich currently to start a position or add to one. I'd be interested below 20 and I'd look to buy back some MAIN shares in the 41's. I'm currently long MAIN, but after trimming a few times recently, it's a small position.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@Arimnestos Thank you for sharing your thoughts
A
Alan12
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (318)
I agree about the standard bearer statement you made. CSWC, MAIN are very good examples in my humble opinion.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@Alan12 I'm glad you agree, thank you for your support
A
Alan12
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (318)
@Rida Morwa , to folks that read this, I don’t always agree with Rida, but in this case, I absolutely do.
A
Alan12
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (318)
@Rida Morwa , I simply think that you are spot on with this analysis in particular. Thank you for all your hard work on articles.
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (1.32K)
Great summary - I am watching Blackrock's recent combination of its BDC entities into TCPC.

Thoughts ? Thank - great advice as always !
thebellsareringing profile picture
thebellsareringing
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (3.03K)
@dbchambers i don't own TCPC Iike the merger and 12% dividend.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (34.83K)
@dbchambers often a merger only occurs if the manager isn't seeing success with one or both of the firms. While TCPC has been historically an okay BDC - Nav is down but NII is up - BKCC has seen dividend cuts even in this goldilocks period for BDCs.

I'm not enthused about it overall.
