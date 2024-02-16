poco_bw/iStock via Getty Images

Political polarization and radicalization. Rising debt levels globally. Rising interest rates. Wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe elevating geopolitical risks. Moving to a multipolar world - dedollarization. There are many reasons to be bullish gold in 2024, which is why I'm always scouting the market for good leverage plays on the metal. Typically you will find the highest beta stocks among the smaller single asset producers, but with that high potential return follows high risk. Mid-tier gold producers like Calibre Mining offers lower risk, having multiple mines in operation in multiple countries, while still providing excellent leverage to a rising gold price.

Nicaraguan operations (Calibre Mining)

Calibre produced 283koz of gold in 2023, of which 242koz was from Nicaragua, with the remaining 41koz coming from a small heap leach mine in Nevada. The Nicaraguan assets were acquired from B2Gold in 2019, at which point Calibre went from being an explorer to a significant gold producer. Two years later in 2021, Calibre acquired Fiore Gold and its heap leach Pan Gold Mine located in Nevada, executing on the corporate strategy of becoming a leading Americas focused diversified gold producer.

Calibre uses the hub and spoke model, trucking mill feed long distances from the Limon Mine, the Pavon Mine, and the Eastern Borosi Mine to Calibre's main 2.2Mtpa Libertad Mill. Additionally Calibre owns the 0.5Mtpa Limon mill which is currently being fully utilized. The distance by road from the Eastern Borosi Mine to the Libertad Mill is 400 km, which is by far the longest trucking distance of ore to a mill that I've seen in the industry. But due to the low highway haulage cost of $0.12/tonne-km and reasonably high grade ore, Calibre has made this clever strategy work, which was not used by previous owners B2Gold.

Calibre Mining 5Y stock chart in CAD (Seeking Alpha)

Prior to the acquisition of the Nicaraguan assets, Calibre's share price stood at 58c, since then, the stock has seen an impressive 141% return. As a comparison, the junior gold miner ETF GDXJ is down 10% over that same period. The October 2022 dip all the way back down to 58c was due to an announcement made by the US government relating to sanctions on the undemocratic Central American nation. While this did not turn out to cause significant operative issues for the company's Nicaraguan mines (yet), it serves as a stark reminder for the very real political risk of operating in countries like Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan production growth (Calibre Mining)

Calibre's outperformance owes to their success in growing both production and reserves very significantly since acquiring the assets in 2019, while still generating significant cash flow from operations. They have, in fact, not done an equity raise since the 2019 acquisition related financing, keeping dilution to a minimum.

Growth opportunity (Calibre Mining)

While gold production has grown an impressive 78% from 136koz in 2020 to 242koz in 2023, the Libertad Mill still has more than 1Mtpa of surplus capacity. Calibre frequently issues press releases showcasing exploration success on numerous projects, this could lead to Calibre being able to utilize remaining capacity of the Libertad Mill. An incremental 500kt/y at 3 g/t would yield roughly 50koz/y, or 80koz at 5 g/t. Reserve grade is currently 5.4 g/t, so these figures are certainly not unreasonable. If Calibre is able to fill the mill with an additional 1Mtpa, they could generate an additional 100-160koz per year, which could take Nicaraguan production to 340-400koz/y.

Nevada assets (Calibre Mining)

At 40-50koz of yearly gold production, the Pan Mine is a relatively small operation, but it does lower company jurisdictional risk being in Nevada, which is usually considered among the safest jurisdictions. Along with the Pan Mine came the Gold Rock Project, which is a heap leach project similar to Pan and conveniently situated just 13 km from existing Pan Mine infrastructure. The project has a 2020 PEA showing an average yearly production of 56koz across a 6.5 year mine life. AISC is estimated at $1008/oz which is on the high side for a 2020 PEA in my opinion. But there has been some positive exploration drilling done on the project since then, so perhaps an updated study could show improved economics. Considering the short distance to Pan, I'm guessing management is also contemplating just keeping the deposit in the pipeline for when Pan shuts down, and then reusing existing crushers and other equipment. This would drastically lower initial capex to get Gold Rock into production and could improve IRR significantly.

Valentine Gold Project (Calibre Mining)

In November of last year, Calibre announced an acquisition of Marathon Gold, and with it the roughly 200koz/y open pit Valentine Gold Project located in the relatively safe jurisdiction of Newfoundland, further diversifying country risk. The deal was completed last month. Marathon Gold began construction of the mine in late 2022 and it is expected to pour first gold in H1 of 2025.

Valentine Feasibility Study (Calibre Mining)

Valentine has a respectable average grade of 1.62 g/t, but with a high LOM strip ratio of 10.6, I'm not expecting the mine to be a low-cost producer. LOM AISC is estimated to be $1046/oz in the December 2022 study, but it's worth keeping in mind that Franco-Nevada subsequently upped its royalty on the project to 3% from 1.5%. This will increase AISC by $30/oz with gold at $2000/oz. As always, you can never know for sure what actual operating costs ends up being before the mine is up and running, but based on personal observations, actual costs are usually somewhat higher than what even the feasibility study showed. The orebody seems to be relatively complex and thin for an open pit, which I would think adds some execution risk, but I'm not a geologist or mining engineer.

Calibre income statement in USD (Seeking Alpha)

As the company grew production, revenue has risen from just $58M in 2019 to more than $500M TTM. What is even more impressive is the five consecutive years of showing a net profit. Even in 2019 with the partial year of production they managed to accomplish a small profit.

Pro forma balance sheet (Calibre Mining)

Prior to the business combination, Calibre had negligible debt of only $11M. The combined company will have around $300M in debt and equipment leasing liabilities, but with $86M in cash and strong operative cash flow, I consider Calibre to be in good financial standing.

So what is a fair valuation for the company, in my opinion? Calibre's TTM net profit is $87.5M, which divided by the 269koz produced comes out to a net profit per koz of $0.325M, or a respectable $325/oz. The company has provided 2024 guidance of 275-300koz produced at AISC of $1275-$1375/oz. This compares favorably to the 2023 first 9 months AISC of $1456/oz and the TTM production of 269koz. Meaning a significant margin expansion for 2024 could be in the cards, if gold price holds up above $2000/oz. Assuming this does turn out to be the case, and we see a net profit margin expansion of $100/oz to $425/oz in 2024, Calibre will show a net profit of $122.2M, using the midpoint of production guidance.

Although the company has done well replacing and even growing reserves, total reserves pre acquisition were still only 1.35Moz, or around 1.2Moz adjusted for recovery loss, which is a modest 4 years of production at 300koz/y. Considering previous success in replacing reserves, but also the significant jurisdictional risk of Nicaragua, I think a forward P/E of 6 is a reasonable valuation for the pre acquisition business of Nicaragua and Nevada. This comes out to a valuation of $733M. Prior to the Marathon Gold acquisition, Calibre had $97M in cash and $11M in debt, so I will add another $86M, putting the total valuation of pre acquisition Calibre at $819M.

Taking the same valuation approach to the Valentine Gold Mine, my guess would be an average net profit of a more modest $200/oz owing to the high strip ratio of the project. This would value Valentine at $510M, putting the combined valuation for current Calibre at $1.24B. The stock is currently trading at US$1.05, giving the company a valuation of $738M. My valuation equates to a stock price of US$1.77, or a 68% potential return. I therefore rate Calibre Mining a strong buy.

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below. I will answer any question you might have.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.