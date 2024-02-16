Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cenovus Energy: Calling All Dividend Investors

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cenovus Energy Inc. has reduced debt by over C$900 million in the latest quarter. It will not be long before the company hits the net debt goal of $4 billion.
  • The company's refining abilities insulate a lot of production from thermal oil pricing discounts, allowing for more cash flow in the future.
  • Once the net debt reaches C$4 billion, the company plans to double the free cash flow available to shareholders, potentially leading to significant dividend increases.
  • Management also has projects to grow the business in the future which would lead to more dividend increases.
  • Thermal companies tend to cash flow exceedingly well even at low commodity price levels due to the large upfront costs that create depreciation to help cover later cash flows.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) just announced that they reduced debt by more than C$900 million. At the current pace of debt retirements, management should achieve net debt of C$4 billion early in the second quarter. Even if they

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.8K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVE
--
CVE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.