Despite InMode (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:INMD) beating revenue and EPS estimates on Q4 2023 earnings report, I maintain my 'hold' rating. While the double beat in Q4 paints a positive picture, my Investment strategy "Buy High Sell Higher" suggests that now may not be the optimal entry point. For those who are new to my analysis, I encourage you to read my in-depth article InMode: Despite Attractive Valuation, I Believe it's Premature to Dive in, even if you haven’t read the article will explain why I think patience is a wiser approach still.

Dissecting Q4 2023 Earnings Report And Earnings Call

InMode approached Q4 2023 earnings after lowering their guidance and reduced estimates from the analysts. Q4 2023 Revenue of $126.78M beat the expectation by $1.93M and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beat the expectation by $0.04. This double beat looks great from a standalone point. But this highlights the challenging conditions the company is facing. Despite Q4 being the strongest quarter, Revenue of $126.78M still declined by 5% YoY, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 decreased by 9% YoY. InMode exited 2023 maintaining an impressive gross margin of 84%, Quarterly revenue from consumables/services reached $20M. This represents a 20% increase YoY. However, the growth has slowed down in this segment. This indicates a declining end-user demand.

2024 guidance reflects these challenges, InMode expects an annual revenue between $495M and $505M. The midpoint of this estimate, $500M implies less than 2% YoY increase. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.55 compared to $2.56 in 2023 EPS, which projects no EPS growth for 2024. This guidance provided a potential floor for declining revenue expectations. However, I do not expect a potential uptick in revenue in 2024 as the interest rate challenges are expected to persist for at least the first half of 2024.

However, this isn't surprising as this aligns with the demand slowdown. During the Q3 earnings call, the company cited two key reasons for the demand slowdown as follows.

Doctor hesitancy due to rising leasing cost

Credit tightening from leasing companies

During the Q4 earnings call, they reiterated the demand slowdown from doctors and provided more color on how they are working to address the credit constraints and processing delays. They are directly leveraging their cash position to support physicians by providing financing options themselves. This effort, in my opinion, will have a negligible impact unless the company assumes more credit risk. InMode is anticipating to launch two new platforms in 2024, and they expressed confidence in this bringing additional revenue during the second half of the year.

Management repeatedly highlighted the high-interest rate challenge and expressed optimism about increased revenue in the second half of the year, aligning it with the potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. In doing this, management might have tied InMode's recovery to external factors. Though this is understandable and true for most manufacturing companies, they have positioned InMode as a macroeconomic play. I expect price actions likely to track expectations of Interest rate changes. Federal Reserve rate cut expectations seem to have shifted to June due to the higher-than-expected CPI read this month. I conservatively estimate 3-4 rate cuts second half of this year and an easing credit market. This is expected to increase the demand for InMode's products. I wouldn't be surprised if the stock recovers substantially with the rate cut confirmations before the earnings improvements.

I entered the Q4 earnings with a very small position on InMode primarily due to the technical strength indicated by the stock, but with the 2024 guidance previously disclosed, two catalysts I was focused on where Envision revenue mix and plans for any shareholder returns from the $741.6M of cash position. Envision has generated $30M in 2.5 Quarters during 2023. This indicates the success of their latest platform. In regard to the shareholder returns, they are currently exploring a potential candidate for M&A with a possible decision in March. Although I think a share buyback at these depressed PE would be nice, it's difficult to argue management aiming for synergic acquisitions to drive growth is a bad strategy. They have disclosed the potential M&A candidate is a non-laser company from the aesthetic industry. These positive notes signal that InMode can revive its previous growth when the credit conditions improve.

InMode is also facing challenges due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. But they seem to have managed the situation very well and established a contingency plan with sufficient inventories built globally. Despite them continuing to execute their business as usual, escalation in conflict has the potential to disrupt operations and delay the growth revival.

Exploring Aesthetic Market Demand

Aesthetic Industry offers diverse treatment options ranging from invasive to non-invasive. InMode offers minimally invasive treatment options for skin tightening. While the aesthetic industry is not in recession proof, it is still expected to grow despite the short-term headwinds it's facing. InMode's minimally invasive treatment is a higher-cost treatment option than the non-invasive treatment available, but with better results. During the Q3 Earnings call InMode management stated the rising popularity of the GLP-1 weight loss drugs is anticipated to increase demand for InMode's skin tightening treatment. However, this effect is expected to take time to fully materialize. The aesthetic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% until 2030. However, the high-interest rate and higher cost might slow down the Invasive and Minimally Invasive treatment demand.

The below chart shows the demand picture in India, with a population of over 1.4 Billion, the aesthetic industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% in the country.

Exploring The Technical Indicators Post-Earnings

InMode approached Q4 earnings with a Yearly chart showing bullish momentum, with the stock trading above its 50- and 100-day moving averages. But following the earnings release, the stock has given up most of the gains and now testing the 50-day moving average for support. I expect significant support for the stock around $22 from the 50-day moving average and peak volume, as indicated on the chart below. However, uncertainty looms on the price action with the shifting Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and weak guidance for 2024.

Conclusion

Despite InMode's strong fundamentals and strong balance sheet, the company is facing growth challenges and guiding for stalled revenue growth in 2024. Despite the TAM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% until 2030, InMode's reliance on FED policy shifts and weak technical indicators warrants a 'Hold' rating for now. I will be closely monitoring the following catalyst to decide the optimal entry point for my 'Buy High, Sell Higher' strategy.