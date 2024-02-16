Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: Stock Valuation Risk Means Hold For Now

Feb. 16, 2024 12:26 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
369 Followers

Summary

  • ASML has future growth potential dependent on the AI market, but present valuation risk suggests caution in buying more shares.
  • ASML forecasts a transition year in 2024, with sales in line with 2023, but expects growth in 2025 as customers expand into Asia, the US, and Europe.
  • ASML benefits from the trend of regionalization in the semiconductor industry and has a significant order backlog, supporting its growth in 2025.
  • Balance sheet and net change in cash risks contribute to my Hold sentiment at this time until a more reasonable valuation presents itself.
Chip engineer working in the laboratory

sinology/Moment via Getty Images

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) stock has considerable future upside potential, but the present valuation risk inherent in the shares means it is unlikely a wise move to buy more at this time. Future growth depends largely on the adoption of ASML's latest advanced

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
369 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods. I write for multiple investment publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.