ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) stock has considerable future upside potential, but the present valuation risk inherent in the shares means it is unlikely a wise move to buy more at this time. Future growth depends largely on the adoption of ASML's latest advanced machinery, but there are short-term risks related to efficiency measures from leading customers that need to be considered. The company is well positioned overall for long-term success and continued monopoly status in its field.

2024 Operations & Market Trends

For 2023 results announced January 24th, ASML reported €27.6 billion in net sales and €7.8 million in net income. It has forecasted 2024 to be a transition year with sales roughly in line with 2023 results. Management also highlighted the completion of the first modules of its high NA EUV system called EXE:5000. This was shipped to the first customer prior to the end of 2023.

Reuters has noted that ASML has guided for flat sales in 2024 due to slow demand from chipmakers surrounding macroeconomic challenges. There is sentiment that the semiconductor industry is going through a significant dip, likely to start rising again in 2025. That year will be supported by ASML's customers expanding into Asia, the US, and Europe. This presents a significant rationale for why I am holding my ASML allocation through this year. The company also has a significant order backlog of €35 billion, supporting its 2025 growth.

As the semiconductor industry is going through significant shifts due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain instabilities, ASML should benefit considerably from the trend of regionalization. Local semiconductor manufacturing capacity will be dependent on ASML's lithography tools. The CHIPS Act in the US, as one example, boosts domestic semiconductor production, fueling equipment sales.

SemiAnalysis

Additionally, TSMC is focusing on capital efficiency at this time, and their N4P process is a performance-enhanced version of the 5nm technology platform. There is an emphasis in the industry at this time on maximizing the utility of current assets rather than incurring significant capex for higher production. This will affect ASML if TSMC (TSM) spends less money on machinery upgrades. However, the continued demand for advancement in semiconductor technology over the long term and capacity expansion to come means that demand for ASML products should remain strong over the next decade.

Financial Considerations

We can see from the consensus analyst estimates surrounding ASML that FY24 is going be off to a slow start, with YoY growth expected to begin again in FQ3:

Seeking Alpha

At the present valuation, the expected slowdown over the next year could affect ASML shareholders considerably. I do not think the present high price will last throughout the next two earnings reports. As such, I am making sure to hold my shares bought in 2023 and not adding any more now due to the present short-term volatility I expect.

Seeking Alpha

It is also important for investors to consider ASML's weak balance sheet at this time. With only 34% of its assets balanced by equity, I consider this a significant risk. The issue became prevalent around the timing of the pandemic and has not eased since:

Seeking Alpha

The company also has a TTM and 2023 negative net change in cash, which could significantly affect the stock's performance over the next 6-12 months as progress plateaus for some time. However, its free cash flow per share, while not as high as historically, is still promising:

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Risk

ASML has a TTM P/E GAAP ratio of 41.7 at the time of this writing, which is 46.37% higher than the sector median of 28.49. Its forward P/E GAAP ratio goes up to 45.82, 65.58% higher than the sector median of 27.67. However, its TTM PEG GAAP ratio is strong, at 1.02, 10.67% lower than the sector median of 1.15.

Charted against a set of industry peers, we can see how ASML is right next to the top in terms of P/E GAAP ratio:

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, based on my discounted cash flow analysis, which offers an optimistic future growth scenario for ASML, the stock still looks too expensive to warrant an investment at this time. I used a 10-year 17.5% EPS without NRI annual growth rate, which is significantly lower than the 24.1% average over the last 10 years. I also used a 4% terminal stage growth rate following this and a 9% discount rate. My fair value came to $686, a -34.75% margin of safety when compared to the stock price of $924 at the time of this writing.

Further Risks

ASML has a future in quantum computing, and its transition from RISC chips to advanced manufacturing processes is fundamental to its long-term growth. The company is enabling the production of smaller, more efficient microchips; this strategy is known as 'affordable shrink'. This commitment to high innovation is strengthened by ASML's partnership with Eindhoven University of Technology, where it is developing advanced research in plasma physics and semiconductor lithography, among other studies. However, if ASML's bet on quantum computing fails to live up to expectations, shareholders will experience volatility as growth becomes slower than expected.

ASML is also subject to a high level of regulatory risk due to its monopoly status in the EUV lithography market. Technology companies worldwide depend on the business, and as such, it also has high risk from geopolitical uncertainty, particularly surrounding US-China relations at this time. While I think this risk is only moderate, it has made me think about allocating funds toward sectors less directly influenced by tensions surrounding Taiwan.

Hold Sentiment

I do not think this is the best time to buy more ASML shares. Instead, I think after Q2 earnings results could be the opportunity. The shares are overvalued at the moment, and while they may always hold a premium price, it seems wise to me to hold my present allocation and purchase more when the valuation becomes more reasonable.