I am concerned.

After 2 years of success in taming inflation without causing a recession, the Fed is on the brink of pulling off a "soft landing".

However, their track record suggests a certain tendency to be reactionary rather than proactive.

In the timing of rate cuts, this might prove to be dramatic for the U.S. economy.

In this letter I will attempt to make the case, that the Fed needs to once again, act boldly.

1. How we got here.

I am neither a U.S. citizen nor am I a U.S. resident. In fact, my first and last trip to this lovely country was in 2010, when inflation was the last of any of our concerns.

As Mr. Powell pointed out regarding simple people like us in his 60-minute interview on CBS:

That's where we were for 20 years. In their daily economic lives, inflation is just not something that people talk about.

It was unfortunate that when we started talking very loudly about the risk of inflation from January 2021 onwards, the only word Mr. Powell had for it was "transitory". This lasted for another 11 months before he decided it was time to "retire the word".

In January 2021, I said:

The risk of inflation is the highest it has ever been this century.

In February 2021, I said:

Although the headline inflation rate of 1.4% year over year last released by the BLS might comfort the administration's plans to flood the market with stimulus, it ignores that this low level has only been held down by lower energy costs and lower transportation costs. What will happen if energy prices go back up? Transportation and travel will go back up. When the CPI can no longer hide behind low headline numbers, everyone will start to realize that everything is costing more, as nearly all businesses are impacted in some way by energy costs.

In May 2021, I called them out.

Keep telling the people that it is "transitory" and surely it will be. But anyone who has taken Econ 101 knows that inflation feeds on itself. At first, companies are reactionary, but then, they become proactive in pricing measures.

And then in November 2021, before Mr. Powell finally "retired" the word transitory:

And while inflation is raging at eye-popping numbers, the Fed isn't even done injecting cash into the economy with asset purchases. And here is the thing, Jerome Powell has cornered himself. He is now in an awkward zugzwang. Zugzwang is a situation found in chess, where it is a player's turn to play, and whatever he does will worsen the situation. Having repeated a gazillion times that inflation would be "transitory" for the whole year, he now cannot backtrack. If he does, he will cause havoc in the markets.

Two weeks later they decided they had to backtrack, that it was the only reasonable thing to do.

I applaud the Fed for their ability to realize they were wrong, and aggressively course correct.

This came at a cost of course, as the S&P 500 topped out a month later, and the bear market of 2022 was underway. Below is a chart of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), from the retirement of the word transitory until today.

This, of course, is important to the American people, as 1 in 2 households has a vested interest in the stock market, either directly through stock ownership or indirectly through retirement plans.

I remind readers of these things, not to brag, but to make it clear that a beach bum (that would be me) with access to only public data got it right when Mr. Powell and all his aides could not see the forest from the trees.

As we all know, in the first quarter of 2022, the Fed saw the light. Rate hikes ensued.

And their track record for the past 2 years has been very good. The Fed has managed to tread a fine line between raising rates to bring inflation down, and not compromising the economy.

BLS

In the past 12 months, inflation has gone down from over 6% to below 3%.

But it is Mr. Powell's success which creates his liability.

After all, if it was not for 20 years without inflation, they would not have placed their trust in modern monetary theory so blindly. They would have realized that the stimulus of the US markets in 2020 and 2021 would come at the cost of demand-led inflation.

2. Where we are today

Once again, the Fed runs the risk of getting it very, very wrong.

The reason why we called inflation correctly at the turn of 2021, is because we looked at the data, which pointed to the very obvious writing on the wall.

The Fed and I both agree on the importance of data. In his latest CBS interview Powell said:

It's really going to depend on the data. The data will drive these decisions.

Great. Now let's take a look at the data, shall we, and make sure we analyze it correctly.

If inflation came in higher than expected in January, let's look at the items which led to the bigger than expected inflation.

BLS

I took the liberty of highlighting the obvious contributors:

Food away from home, up 5.1% YoY.

Shelter, up 6% YoY.

Transportation services, up 9.5% YoY.

Now you know as well as I do, that not all of these items contribute in the same way to the headline CPI number.

The visual below from Pew Research is dated, but a picture is worth a thousand words, so it will be very clear that certain inputs have a bigger impact on others.

Pew research center

The latest numbers from BLS suggest that Shelter has a 36% contribution, Food away from home (a sub-category of food) a 5% contribution, and transportation a 6% contribution.

With shelter contributing to over 1/3rd of the CPI, it is clear that the reason that inflation was higher than expected can be overwhelmingly attributed to shelter.

Understanding shelter then, will go far in helping understand where the CPI is headed.

3. Where is shelter, and therefore the CPI headed?

Scott Grannis recently wrote an interesting article, where he highlighted that if we back out of shelter from the CPI, inflation would be 1.6%.

scottgrannis.blogspot.com

Now I do not suggest that the Fed make interest rate decisions without taking into account shelter, as it is one of the highest expenses of American households.

What I do suggest, is that we get a better feel for where shelter inflation is headed, as it is the only thing left in between the current CPI and the Fed's target of 2%.

Shelter costs are often considered a lagging component of inflation. This lag occurs because changes in housing costs, including rents and home prices, tend to react and adjust to economic shifts more slowly compared to other items in the consumer price index.

Changes in interest rates, for example, might take time to influence the housing market, and lease agreements often prevent rent adjustments from happening immediately. Thus, shelter costs may not reflect broader inflationary trends until after they have become evident in other sectors of the economy.

Therefore, it would make sense that even after the dust has settled on the vast majority of CPI components, there continues to be persistent inflation in shelter costs… for now.

The shelter component of the CPI is broken down into 3 components:

Owners Equivalent Rent, or OER: 26.7% of CPI

Rent: 7.6% of CPI

Lodging away from home: 1.3% of CPI

OER? What is that? Let's clarify this rather obscure input. This is well worth doing, as it is the single biggest component of the CPI.

The OER measures how much a homeowner would pay in rent to live in their own home, essentially treating homeowners as if they were renting their homes to themselves. This is calculated by surveying homeowners and asking them how much they think their home would rent monthly, unfurnished, and without utilities. This estimated rent is then used in the CPI to represent the cost of housing for homeowners.

Let's be clear, this is a survey. Not actual prices, but an estimate. Humans are giving their estimates of what they would rent their property for. The law of large numbers might apply, but still, might it be fair to suggest that there might be collective bias? Maybe derived from increases in home prices?

As Scott Grannis pointed out in his article, interestingly enough, housing prices feed into the OER estimates with an 18-month lag. The chart below demonstrates this quite convincingly.

scottgrannis.blogspot.com

Why might this be?

There are a few compelling reasons, here are two:

Market dynamics: Rising housing prices can be a reflection of higher demand for houses and increased rents. This is certainly quite credible. Investment perspective: Homeowners who are aware of their home's market value and the cost of housing in their area may base their estimated rental price on the return they would expect if they were renting out their property as an investment. Higher house prices could lead to homeowners expecting higher rental income to achieve a reasonable return on their investment, influencing the OER.

That second reason matches the chart. As house prices go up or down, so does the OER, with a lag.

This would indicate that within the next 4-6 months, this lagging component of the CPI will come down to about 4%. Over the next year, it will likely settle between 3 and 4%.

Doing the math, assuming the current run rate of inflation in all other categories, this would leave the CPI somewhere between 2% and 2.5%.

This is so very close to the Fed's target, that if the CPI stabilizes anywhere between 1.5% and 2.5% they should call their job done.

If I could call him, I would insist: "Mr. Powell, now is time to cut."

I really hope they will not be too stubborn about this 2% level.

4. Why stubbornness about 2% doesn't make sense.

Let's recall the mandate that Congress gave the Fed.

The Federal Reserve's dual mandate is defined by its statutory objectives as set forth by Congress in the Federal Reserve Act: to achieve maximum employment and stable prices.

These objectives guide the Fed's monetary policy decisions, aiming to balance the trade-offs between reducing unemployment and controlling inflation.

The focus is on managing interest rates and the money supply to support economic growth while preventing significant inflation or deflation, without an explicit numerical inflation target until 2012.

The Federal Reserve formally adopted the 2% inflation target in January 2012. This decision was made to provide a clear and consistent standard for measuring the success of their monetary policy, aiming to stabilize prices and maximize employment.

Note that maximum employment does not have a fixed numerical target because it can change over time due to various factors, such as technological advancements, changes in labor market dynamics, and shifts in demographic patterns. It is generally understood as the highest level of employment that the economy can sustain while keeping inflation stable.

The Federal Reserve assesses this by considering a range of labor market indicators, including the unemployment rate, labor force participation rate, and wage growth, among others, to gauge the health of the labor market and to determine how close the economy is to achieving maximum employment.

Why am I bringing these things up?

The Fed gives itself leeway in one of its objectives, but not in the other.

Let's remind ourselves that the 2% inflation target has only been there for the past 12 years, and that it is there to serve as an indication, a form of common ground.

There is no scientific proof that says that 2% is better than 1% or 3%.

It is a number which was set in a somewhat arbitrary manner. And let's set the record straight, the U.S. did not choose this number because it made sense for their country or their economic context.

It was a bandwagon decision.

Several central banks around the world adopted a 2% inflation target before the United States.

For example, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was one of the first to set an inflation-targeting policy in 1990, aiming to keep inflation between 0% and 2%.

The Bank of Canada adopted a 2% target as the midpoint of a 1% to 3% target range in 1991.

The Bank of England was given an inflation target of 2.5% in 1997 (later changed to 2% in 2003).

These precedents influenced other central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to consider and eventually adopt similar inflation targets.

New Zealand's decision to adopt a zero to 2% inflation target in the early 1990s was a pioneering move aimed at controlling two decades of double-digit inflation.

The choice of a 2% upper level of the band was somewhat experimental, introduced by then Finance Minister Roger Douglas as a way to anchor expectations and stabilize the economy, despite skepticism about its achievability.

The country's inflation had averaged above 10% from 1970 to 1990, making the target ambitious. The policy's success in reducing inflation to 2% within a year, albeit with significant short-term economic costs, established a model that influenced global monetary policy norms​.

The <2% goal was set because it was an aggressive, nice round number, and would serve as a quantifiable goal post for New Zealand, a small economy, to reign in inflation.

Note that this was done in a pre-internet, pre-climate transition world, on an island on the other side of the world.

I have the greatest respect for the people of New Zealand, but are we really suggesting that their experiment nearly 35 years ago is sufficient for the Fed to stake the future of the US economy on it?

I believe that if Mr. Powell took the time to read these words, he would come to agree, that being too stubborn about 2% might be shortsighted.

5. Why being too stubborn about 2% might be outright dangerous.

There is a debate about whether a 3% or 2% inflation target makes more sense. The goal here is not to get into the debate of whether one is better than the other, but more to remind ourselves that gunning for 2% no matter the cost, might not be the smartest decision.

Here are a few reasons why 3% inflation could, in fact, be better than 2% inflation:

Increased Room for Monetary Policy Adjustment: Higher inflation targets give central banks more leeway to reduce real interest rates. This is particularly beneficial during economic downturns, as it allows for more aggressive monetary policy actions to stimulate the economy. Reduced Risk of Hitting the Zero Lower Bound: A higher inflation target means nominal interest rates will also be higher to maintain that inflation level, reducing the likelihood of interest rates hitting the zero lower bound. Buffer Against Deflation: A slightly higher inflation rate can serve as a buffer against deflation, which can be a dangerous economic condition. Potentially More Room for Real Economic Growth: Some economists argue that a slightly higher inflation rate can facilitate adjustments in the real economy more smoothly. For instance, it may help in adjusting real wages downward without the need for nominal wage cuts, which are often difficult to achieve due to wage rigidity. Debt Relief: Inflation reduces the real value of debt over time. A higher inflation target can slightly ease the burden on debtors, including governments, by reducing the real value of their debts. This can be particularly beneficial in times of high public and private debt levels.

Some well-known economists have criticized the 2% target.

Mohamed El-Erian, who served as CEO of PIMCO in the past, suggested that a 3% to 4% target would be more realistic given the current economic conditions.

He argues that adhering to the 2% target might necessitate harsh measures that could harm economic growth and employment.

El-Erian believes the Fed faces a dilemma: either strive to meet the 2% target at a significant economic cost or accept a higher inflation rate, which could lead to destabilized inflation expectations.

He suggests that the complexities of the current economic situation, including supply chain issues and the transition away from fossil fuels, make a slightly higher inflation target more reasonable.

How about that? Even as supply chain issues subside, the transition away from fossil fuels might come at an elevated cost which might support some inflation.

These are important things to think about.

More importantly, they highlight the importance of not being overzealous about the Fed's 2% target.

As we pointed out in the previous section, we're already heading there, within a 0.5% margin of error.

The methodology for the PCE doesn't defer so drastically to that of the CPI, especially insofar as shelter is concerned.

As Powell said in the CBS interview:

If you move too late, then policy would be too tight. And that could easily weigh on economic activity and on the labor market.

If we're going to pull off a soft landing, we must realize that the job is done. Policy has a lag, and the next few months will sort out the headline numbers as shelter contributions come down.

Powell also said:

We think the economy's in a good place. We think inflation is coming down. We just want to gain a little more confidence that it's coming down in a sustainable way toward our 2% goal.

My breakdown above should give us all the confidence we need that we are heading towards that goal.

Guaranteeing that we hit the goal of 2%, would guarantee to overshoot and going below 2% inflation, which is not a situation which stimulates growth.

I would urge the Fed to not throw the baby out with the bath water. Their job is done. It is time to start cutting rates.

Failure to do so will likely lead to overdue stress in the commercial real estate sector, less flexibility from banks, and job losses. We don't need these.

But it takes proactive leaders, not reactionary agents, to make that a reality.