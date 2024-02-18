Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: Currently A Bargain, But Management Is Key Going Forward

Feb. 18, 2024 8:30 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) StockNLOP3 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • W. P. Carey recently cut its dividend, causing concern among investors.
  • The company reported disappointing Q4 earnings, with missed estimates for FFO and revenue.
  • Despite these challenges, W. P. Carey has a solid balance sheet and is undervalued, making it a potential buy for long-term investors.
  • The REIT has 16.2% of its total debt maturing this year, which will have to be refinanced at a much higher rate.
  • Currently, two tenants are having financial troubles, with one operating in bankruptcy. This is expected to have an impact on AFFO for 2024.

Cracked cement symbolizing broken trust between people or parties NOT TRUSTING

eric1513/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I was once a shareholder in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), but sold out of the REIT some time ago, way before the company decided to spin off their office properties (NLOP

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.32K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Retired Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (11.81K)
Office assets accounting for 16% or so of ABR what choice did they have other than reset the dividend?
Strong buy with a tremendous future ahead ... ADC too but WPC is a better opportunity

Mega institutional buyers are pouring big $$$$ into Mpc as well
c
creese
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (1.68K)
Bold move on their part. Only time will tell if they made a good move or not. No one is announcing there is a light at the end of the tunnel for office properties. Management apparently decided they did not want to spend their time managing bad assets. Get rid of them and move on. Gutsy move on management’s part and I decided to place some chips on them. I invest for the long term so I can afford to wait and see how things turn out. Putting chips down indicates that I think this was a painful good move.
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (5.58K)
Worst is nowhere near over. We will see many REIT dividend cuts, and much more lower stock prices. Rates will remain higher longer. REITs will feel more pain. I own WPC, but have no interest in adding shares at current prices. I will wait for lower lows. I do not believe we are near those lows.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.