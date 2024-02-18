W. P. Carey: Currently A Bargain, But Management Is Key Going Forward

eric1513/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I was once a shareholder in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), but sold out of the REIT some time ago, way before the company decided to spin off their office properties (NLOP), resetting the dividend in the process. Or, in other words, cutting the dividend. Management spun this as a dividend reset, but no matter how you look at it, this was a dividend cut in my view.

However, I do still think the REIT is high-quality. But with the move that it pulled a few months ago I'm sure you can understand why some investors are skeptical, like myself. And I'll be watching them with a close eye for the foreseeable future.

With that being said, the company is currently trading at bargain basement levels, even lower than many other peers in the sector. REITs have been hit hard since interest rates have increased, but WPC even more so. In this article, I discuss the recent spin-off, what makes W. P. Carey attractive, and why I currently rate them a hold.

I'm Skeptical Going Forward

One thing about me is I'm a very straightforward guy. That includes everything in my life from family, friends, investments, etc. I like to keep things as honest possible, no matter how much it hurts. And in the process, I like to be honest with the most important person, myself!

So, being honest, when I heard about the spin-off of their office properties, I understood the move. Office properties have been slaughtered, and the pandemic has seemingly changed the landscape forever. But the thing I didn't like is how it cut the dividend shortly after raising it by 2.6%. Of course, the company considered this a dividend reset, but it was indeed a cut. No matter how you slice it!

With that being said, it's hard and will continue to be for me and others to invest in a company who cuts the dividend shortly after raising it. Of course, as a dividend investor I will probably experience some cuts on my investment journey, but a lot of them can be avoided.

One way by avoiding them is honesty! Being honest with yourself when there's trouble in paradise. Whether it be declining cash flows, earnings, a crumbling business model, etc. All these play a part and, as an investor, keeping tabs on your investments are key.

As a dividend investor, your main concern is making sure the business is profitable to continue paying those high yields in the form of dividends. Even the lower-yielding companies need to continue growing their cash flows to sustain the dividend payments to shareholders.

But with WPC, the dividend cut was a hard blow. No one saw it coming! And this hurt those who were invested in the company, especially those investing for their stellar dividend track record. To be honest, I don't know if this is the type of company I'd ever trust with my money again. But things do change, and they say to never say never.

New Dividend & Latest Earnings

With the cut, WPC's dividend was reduced by nearly 20% from $1.07 to $0.86 a share, setting a new baseline from which they plan to grow going forward. This is understandable as it allows for a lower payout ratio, therefore permitting WPC to retain higher cash flow to re-deploy back into new investments. These new investments will continue to propel growth for the foreseeable future.

The REIT reported their latest Q4 earnings on February 9th missing on both the top & bottom line. FFO of $1.19 missed estimates by $0.01 while revenue of $412.4 million missed estimates by $11.16 million.

They also narrowed their 2024 AFFO guidance to $4.65 - $4.75 for the full-year, down from $4.60 - $4.80 prior. So, besides the disappointing dividend cut, the company also disappointed on Q4 earnings and forward guidance.

In the chart below, you can see WPC's AFFO attributable to shareholders declined since Q2 from $293.3 million to $261.3 million in the latest quarter. Even with the decline, the dividend is still safely covered, however. I assume management will elect to keep the dividend at the current rate for this year while they continue spinning off the last of its properties.

But even if they decide to increase the dividend slightly later in the year, they have room to do so with a forward AFFO payout ratio of roughly 74% if the dividend remains here. That's also if AFFO comes out on the lower end of guidance, but I suspect it will fall somewhere in between, giving them even more of a dividend cushion with a slightly lower payout ratio.

Author creation

Besides the sting from the dividend cut and an AFFO decline since Q2, the REIT did deliver same-store rent growth of 4.1% in Q4, slightly lower than the 4.2% in the prior quarter. This is expected to be 3% for the first quarter and moderate to high 2s for the rest of 2024. Total investment volume for the quarter was $346 million, with a weighted average cap rate of 7.7%.

This brought total volume for the year to $1.3 billion, with a weighted average cap rate of 7.6%. So, despite the challenging economic backdrop and backlash the company faced, they made some decent investments for the year. This was in-line with another favorite of mine in the sector, Agree Realty's (ADC) $1.3 billion for the full-year.

Single tenant industrial and warehouses represented about 3/4 of full-year investments. With the spin-off, the REIT is now more focused on the two sectors at 32% and 26% respectively. So, to give W. P. Carey some credit, they made a decent amount of investments at attractive spreads to their cost of capital.

And if rates ease as many expect, which I do suspect more so in the back half of the year, WPC is well-positioned for higher investment volume. And after the company continues to disposition the rest of its office properties along with the sale of their U-Haul portfolio, they expect to have $1.5 billion of cash to invest this year.

Balance Sheet Remains Solid

Speaking of cash, the REIT had $634 million in cash and $2.2 billion in liquidity on its balance sheet. And as previously mentioned, their liquidity is expected to increase primarily with the disposition of U-Haul. Their current net-debt-to EBIDTA stands at 5.6x, but is expected to come down to the low 5's in the second half of the year.

For the full-year, WPC had a 5.6x net-debt-to EBIDTA ratio. I like to see closer to 5 or lower, but management is targeting a lower ratio going forward, which will only put the company in a stronger position financially. Their fixed-coverage charge ratio was also a healthy 4.7x.

To put this into perspective, their current ratio of 5.6x is similar to larger peers, Realty Income (O) and VICI Properties (VICI) at 5.2x and 5.7x respectively. In comparison to their industrial peers, Prologis' (PLD) and Rexford Industrial's (REXR) 3.7x and 4.6x, their ratio is quite a bit higher. But as stated earlier, management is targeting the low 5s.

Despite their solid balance sheet with their investment-grade credit rating, the REIT has quite a bit of debt due this year, with more than 16%. This is the second-largest amount due besides 2026 when they have more than 18% due. Although I suspect rates will be much lower by then, their upcoming debt will have to be refinanced higher.

WPC investor presentation

Their upcoming debt had a weighted-average interest of just 3.2%, so although they plan to increase liquidity, their debt will take some of that away, meaning they will have less cash to make accretive investments this year.

Undervalued

If you're a longtime shareholder of WPC or you believe in the outlook of the company, the REIT is currently in the bargain basement with a forward P/AFFO ratio of less than 12x at the time of writing. This is well below the sector median of 14.32x and WPC's 5-year average of 15x.

This means the stock is currently trading about $14 - $15 below its fair value of roughly $70 a share. Furthermore, they offer some nice double-digit upside to their price target of roughly $64, so if you're a long-term investor with confidence after the dividend cut, W. P. Carey could be a great buy here.

Seeking Alpha

Using the Discounted Cash Flow Model, my price target of WPC is slightly higher than the average, sitting in the middle (of the average) and high price targets at $68 a share. If the company can navigate current headwinds in the form of higher for longer interest rates successfully and make accretive investments while growing AFFO and their dividend, then they should see some upside. Especially if rates are indeed lowered this year.

Moneychimp

Risk Factors

A huge risk WPC faces currently is their substantial amount of debt maturing this year. As seen by their maturity ladder, the REIT will be refinancing a sizable portion of their debt (16.2%) at a much higher rate. And seen by this week's recent CPI report, there's uncertainty surrounding whether there will be cuts this year or not. I still think they will be cut some time this year, but depending on data, the FED may decide not to, or they may even raise another .25 bps. I think the chances of this are slight, but it's not out of the realm of possibility, in my opinion.

Additionally, WPC's portfolio occupancy saw a slight drop from 98.9% to 98.1%. The REIT also had trouble with rent collections from two tenants. One of them being a top 10 tenant, Hellweg, a do-it-yourself retailer in Europe.

The second one, an owner of four cold storage & fruit packing facilities in California, has been operating in bankruptcy. These two tenants have an estimated impact of $0.07 on AFFO, but this is already calculated in forward AFFO guidance. This is something I'll be keeping a close eye on in the coming quarters with W. P. Carey, as this may have a larger impact on the company's financials if the two tenants continue facing financial hardship.

Bottom Line

Before their office properties spin-off, W. P. Carey was a premier REIT and a preferred investment for many because of their growing dividend. And although it currently yields 6% making it attractive, I believe the company will have a hard time going forward as investors are likely scorned from the previous dividend cut. Furthermore, AFFO in Q4 declined year-over-year, while revenue also missed in their latest quarter.

The company also faces current trouble with two tenants and expects lower ABR going forward, which is already calculated in 2024 AFFO guidance. Although their balance sheet remains strong and liquidity is expected to increase this year, the REIT will likely have to use some of their extra cash to pay down their substantial amount of debt maturing this year. The current dividend also remains safely covered with a current AFFO payout ratio of 78.5%. But because of the abrupt dividend cut, current tenant troubles, and lowered 2024 AFFO guidance, I currently rate WPC a hold.