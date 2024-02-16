Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing: Use The Noise To Your Advantage

Summary

  • Despite some major missteps, Boeing’s business is difficult to disrupt.
  • While the added inspections may delay deliveries in the near term, this should not impact the company's business long term.
  • A long-term investor can use the current negative environment around the company and stock as an entry point.

Crescent Value Research profile picture
Crescent Value Research
10 Followers
I am a former Senior Manager at a Big Four accounting firm and have been a CPA for over 20 years. After leaving public accounting in 2010, I have been the CFO of two privately held companies with sales between $50m and $100m in both the aerospace and defense and beauty industries. At my core, I like to think of myself as a value investor, though I will step into other disciplines if I think it makes sense. I have been investing since 1999, so I have seen a few different market cycles and have tried my hand a many different philosophies over the years. I still believe that the Buffett / Munger style of buying a wonderful business at a fair price is the best path but I keep an open mind to all ideas. As a CPA, I am obviously very comfortable with numbers but I need more than just a company that meets financial metrics in order to invest. I believe in heavy research of a company not just before investing but more importantly during the lifetime of the investment. That means quarterly checkups on financials, conference calls and keeping up with the news. Despite this activity, my goal is to do nothing but hold and reinvest any dividends back into the business. The less I buy or sell, the better. My goal as a contributor is to engage the audience which will help to fully analyze a position. In investing as in life, I like to look at all sides of a situation and not merely listen to opinions that I agree with. In any investment, there are positives and there are risks. The most dangerous position is when you don't recognize that they exist.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

r
rockjcp
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (8.7K)
BA under 230 is a steal as 300 by October can happen!
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 12:54 PM
Comments (5.86K)
looking at that mounting dept and the never ceasing quality issues, I am “using the noise to my advantage” to exit my position fully.

Overall I am in +10% because I was trying to “use the noise to my advantage” and I have bought during the turmoil. However, now I see that this one’s never going anywhere until they really address the quality issues. For now, I rather use noise cancellation as I don’t think the noise will cease anytime soon. Meanwhile Airbus is going higher, raising production rate and providing outstanding quality. The average flight passenger started to avoid flights with Boeing, if that tells anything
PleaseJustNo profile picture
PleaseJustNo
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (567)
I will when they fire all the bean-counting parasitic executives and replace them with AI, leaving the engineers and technicians to work in peace.
D
DNZ333
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (223)
I am buying BA @$190 levels
