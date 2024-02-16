5G cellular communications tower over building in city Kanok Sulaiman/Moment via Getty Images

“Restoring the Castle” was the title of a 50-page presentation activist investor, Elliott Investment Management L.P., sent to communication infrastructure REIT Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) last November. The reference to 'restoration' is understandable given the REIT's 50% price decline from its peak in December of 2021. A week after the presentation was made public, Crown Castle's stock price had appreciated 14.5%. CCI has given up some of those late 2023 gains but continues to outperform its peers as of mid-Feb, something it has not done for years. Going forward, CCI has adequate potential to consider buying the REIT for its 5.9% yield and share price appreciation. The combination of improving fundamentals and Elliott's involvement make CCI's current price an attractive entry point.

A Dethroned CCI's Represents Opportunity

Even without activist investor pressure on Crown Castle, the REIT's valuation has become compelling. Its wireless communication infrastructure assets are considered "mission critical" to today's ever-growing digital communication. Despite anticipation of exponential growth in mobile data demand and deployment of 5G networks, CCI share price plummeted last year. The impact of higher interest rates and Sprint-related contract cancellations, along with a slowdown by CCI's tenants' (i.e., carriers) spending on CCI-related capex, were gale-like headwinds. Crown Castle's distribution yield is now some 76% above its 5-year average of 3.4% and trades at a P/AFFO ratio roughly 2/3's of the ratio's 5-year average of 23x. As of Feb 14th, CCI's distribution yield was 5.9% and traded at P/AFFO around 15x. As the long-term chart below shows, CCI had been besting the S&P 500 index since the 2008-09's GFC; but, over the last two years, CCI has been 'dethroned' from this crowning performance..

Activism and Its Impact on CCI

Interest rate concern over 'higher for longer' could continue its drag on REITs as an asset class. But in CCI's case, Elliott Management's renewed pressure, after its initial push in July of 2020, has the potential to offset elevated rate worry and other macro concerns. The activist investor called its 2020 push "Reclaiming The Crown." The main focus then, as it is today, was CCI's approach to its fiber-cable business. In 2017, Crown Castle spent over $7 billion to double its fiber output footprint by buying Lightower. Three years later, CCI had spent an additional $9 billion, causing Elliott to question the ROI of this $17 billion, stating it “has not been effective and has significantly detracted from shareholder returns.”

That was in 2020 when Elliott had a $1 billion stake in CCI. Today, Elliott owns an additional $1 billion of Crown's $45.6B market cap, representing a ~4.4% stake. This time, Elliott's impact has been swift and significant. It has installed a new interim CEO after ousting the one who had been at the helm since 2016. In Elliott's words, "The Company's strategy, led by CEO Jay Brown since 2016, has been a failure, as demonstrated by the breathtaking magnitude of its underperformance." The activist's letter goes on to say "Crown Castle has continued to underperform its peers overall time periods in the last 15 years; has underperformed the S&P 500 index over one-, three- and five-year periods; and has seen its stock price recently hit a six-year low.”

In the chart below, the cited underperformance is visualized by CCI's annualized return over the past 7 years: it looks like a rock sinking through water until Elliott's return to "restore the castle".

Elliott Calls Out The Distribution's Lack of Growth

Importantly for income-oriented investors, Elliott's focus on CCI's fiber business has potential implications for the REIT's distribution. In the Nov 2023 letter to the board, Elliott wrote: "It is evident that profligate fiber spending has pushed Crown Castle's financial profile far away from its stated 7% to 8% dividend growth rate (despite CEO Jay Brown's false refrain that fiber enhances the dividend)." And, Elliott is correct: after 9 consecutive years of distribution growth, CCI did not raise the distribution last year and announced there would be no increase in 2024. This change in the REITs approach to its distribution has contributed to CCI's stock sell-off.

In stark terms, Elliott wrote that Crown Castle would be better off buying US Treasuries when comparing the incremental return-on-invested-capital ("ROIC") from CCI's $19 billion fiber capex program. (Elliott cites a 4% ROIC and says it's too low to create value). They go on to claim that the end-result of spending $19 billion -- some 42% of the REITs market cap -- has resulted in the destruction of $18 billion, assuming their valuation of the fiber business at $1 billion is accurate. In early Dec, Elliott followed up with a letter highlighting the positive reaction from the 24 analysts covering the REIT, industry leaders, as well as current and former CCI's executives/employees. While opinions differ as to the best solution -- a range that spans from divestiture to a curtailment of Fiber capex -- there is strong shareholder support for CCI's fiber/small cell strategy to change. Elliott is known for its tenacity and after three years, plus another $1B invested, they are intent on improvement.

CCI's Fundamentals Don't Warrant a 50% Shave

Regardless of the potential catalyst activism could mean, CCI's share price decline from a peak of 209 to a low of 85 in less than 2 years seems an overreaction. The health of its legacy tower business (68% of total revenue in 2023) is strong. This business entails wireless carriers leasing space on towers to install antennas and other equipment that power their networks. The big wireless carriers -- AT&T (ATT), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ) -- account for 73% of Crown Castle’s site rental revenue. Given cell towers' inherently high barriers-to-entry creating, CCI's tenants are very reliable -- e.g., over 80% of Crown's revenue is recurring. Additionally, CCI is located in the USA's top 100 markets where they own 3/4ths of all the towers in these key regions. From a REIT perspective, the carriers long-term (5 to 15 yr) leases with 3% annual rent escalators in the contracts help hedge against inflation and guarantee a modicum of growth. The towers owned and leased by CCI number around 40,000 and are basically on autopilot, benefitting from the explosion in mobile data use that is expected to double every two years.

With their investment in fiber and small cells, CCI had hoped the fiber to set up small cells -- minitowers that support wireless service providers and facilitate 5G networks -- would be a more profitable and have a faster ROIC. This may eventually play out to a certain degree, but 5G has had a slower rollout than anticipated and higher interest costs to finance CCI's 85,000 miles of fiber and 115,000 small cells have dimmed the actual results. It does represent a third of CCI's ~$7billion in total revenues; however, with AT&T and Verizon's ownership of their own fiber networks and plans to meet small cell needs internally, wariness over fiber/small cell's future for the CCI is a justified.

2023 Results and What Might Be Ahead

Although its total revenue declined by 5% year over year, the cellphone tower landlord still edged past the average analyst estimate. Similarly, the company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) -- considered the most important profitability line item for REITs -- also saw a slight drop, yet still managed to beat the consensus projection. For the full year, AFFO per share rose 2% but guidance for 2024 sees this slight decline in AFFO continuing. With their 2024 revenue guidance, management is calling for a return to growth of 6% (the pace of the preceding two years) by the latter half of 2024. Lease agreement escalators all but guarantee 3% growth, and carriers are expected to increase their wireless network investment due to the ever-increasing demand for data. It isn't just mobile phones anymore, the wireless needs of autonomous vehicles, video conferencing, cloud services, drones, and streaming services are just a few examples of why data demand is so strong.

Potential Share Price Appreciation

Some technicians see a flat base forming in the stock, but, I will leave that for chartists to debate. Applying the mid-point of CCI's P/AFFO multiple between today's P/AFFO and CCI's 5-yr average results in a price target of 130, based on CCI's 2024 guidance of AFFO per share to $6.80. However, if last year's per share AFFO of $7.55 is assumed, CCI price target rises to over 140. Either way, CCI seems undervalued and building positions incrementally is my suggestion after studying the company's pathway forward, especially with Elliott Management deepening involvement in CCI's management and Board's decisions.

Final Thoughts

REITs continue to face competition for investors' money from less volatile cash-like investments, but Crown Castle is more than just a real estate play. The REIT represents a way to benefit from the insatiable appetite for being online, as well as, the technology-driven communication evolution. Thanks to continuous growth in demand for data -- especially if 5G plays out as expected -- CCI's mission-critical wireless infrastructure should return the REIT to the reliable growth that has characterized its longer record. Elliott Management's desire to 'restore the castle' only adds appeal to investing in CCI at this juncture. Meanwhile, a healthy distribution yield just under 6% will help investors be patient while the CCI's past spending on fiber and small cells is scrutinized. Crown Castle's restoration to its glory days may be too much to expect, but renovation is very likely. CCI is a buy.