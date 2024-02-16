Wong Yu Liang/Moment via Getty Images

IDEAYA Biosciences Ascends with Promising Oncology Pipeline

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) is up 57% since my "Buy" recommendation in September, outpacing the S&P 500 (SP500) by over 40%. Back then, I was bullish on their lead clinical candidate, darovasertib, for treating metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM). Not much has changed since then, besides a more favorable macro environment for biotechs.

It is interesting to note that PRMT5 inhibitors have attracted attention recently, particularly as Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) recently paid up to $5.8 billion to purchase Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX), citing the company's PRMT5 medication, MRTX1719.

IDEAYA's pipeline

IDEAYA's PRMT5 inhibitor, IDE397, is their second lead drug. IDEAYA is studying the drug in combination with an Amgen Inc. (AMGN) drug and retains worldwide commercial rights to the asset.

PRMT5 inhibition data thus far has had both moments of promise and disappointment. Recently, Amgen reported its own PRMT5 inhibitor data. AMG 193, which targets MTAP-null solid tumors, was tested in 47 patients in a phase I trial and demonstrated safety without significant bone marrow toxicity. Five patients had partial responses, 14 had stable disease, and higher doses were associated with gastrointestinal toxicity. Responses were long-lasting, lasting 140-275 days. Other PRMT5 inhibitor developers, including Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) and IDEAYA, saw their stocks plunge 16% and 8%, respectively, following Amgen's data, which was not received positively by the market. However, both stocks have since recovered.

According to Tango, "MTAP deletions occur in 10-15% of all human cancers," so the stakes for PRMT5 inhibition are high, and many companies are involved. This is partly why Bristol was willing to pay so much for a struggling Mirati. Any success in this domain could be worth tens of billions of dollars, as a significant number of cancers are linked to MTAP and this mechanism of action is novel.

Circling back to their lead asset, darovasertib, the company had this update to offer in November:

IDEAYA is advancing darovasertib, its protein kinase C, or PKC, inhibitor, with a clinical strategy to broadly address uveal melanoma, or UM, in both primary and metastatic disease settings. The company has initiated a potential registration-enabling Phase 2/3 clinical trial to evaluate the darovasertib and crizotinib combination in first-line Human Leukocyte Antigen- (HLA-) A2*02:01 negative serotype (HLA-A2(-)) metastatic UM (MUM). IDEAYA also initiated a company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial for evaluating single-agent darovasertib as neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy in primary UM.

According to Future Market Insights, the market for MUM is projected to be $2.4 billion by 2033.

All in all, IDEAYA remains a speculative bet, but with promise and optionality in targeted oncology.

Balance Sheet

Turning to IDEAYA's balance sheet, the combined total of cash and cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities, and long-term marketable securities stands at $511.1 million ($151.85 million in cash and cash equivalents, $316.9 million in short-term marketable securities, and $42.4 million in long-term marketable securities). When juxtaposed with the company's debts, including $24.9 million in total current liabilities and no significant long-term debt explicitly listed, the current ratio - a metric of liquidity - can be calculated as approximately 20.5, signaling a strong liquidity position.

Over the last nine months, the net cash used in operating activities was $91.5 million, indicating a monthly cash burn rate of approximately $10.2 million. With $511.1 million in liquid assets, the cash runway is estimated to be roughly 50 months, underscoring a considerable buffer for operational sustainability in the near to medium term. However, these figures are based on historical data and might not precisely predict future performance.

Given the substantial cash reserves relative to the burn rate, the odds of IDEAYA requiring additional financing within the next twelve months are low. This assessment assumes no significant escalation in operational expenses or unforeseen financial commitments.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, the company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, signaling substantial size within its sector. The stock's momentum is exceptional, outperforming the S&P 500 across all observed timeframes, highlighting strong investor confidence.

StockCharts.com

Short interest stands at 11.84%, representing a considerable portion of its shares, which could either suggest skepticism about its future performance or the potential for a short squeeze. Institutional ownership is notably high at 97.34%, with new positions outnumbering sold-out positions (4,731,366 new vs. 1,973,450 sold out), showcasing institutional confidence. Prominent institutions like BlackRock, Federated Hermes, and T Rowe Price Associates have increased their holdings, underscoring strong institutional backing. Insider trades over the past twelve months show net negative activity, with more shares sold than bought, which could be perceived as insiders taking profits or showing caution.

Considering these factors, the company's market sentiment is classified as "robust," reflecting strong growth prospects, investor confidence, and significant institutional support, despite the high short interest and insider selling trends.

My Analysis and Recommendation

IDEAYA remains a speculative "buy," despite its higher valuation than when I last looked at it. The company is making progress on their interesting pipeline, and the attention surrounding their PRMT5 inhibitor, IDE397, makes this all the more compelling.

The company is well financed for the road ahead and has significant institutional interest. Its valuation is quite high and this has attracted short interest, so expect the stock to be quite volatile in the months ahead. Potentially pivotal MUM data will be key here in the next year or two. Moreover, advancements in PRMT5 inhibition, by IDEAYA and peers, will be something to watch closely.

Investors can mitigate risk by diversifying within the biotech sector and limiting their exposure to IDYA.

Given the company's strategic positioning and the high unmet medical need in its target indications, IDEAYA appears to be a promising investment with significant upside potential.