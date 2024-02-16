SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Moderna Introduction

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), who is synonymous with mRNA vaccine, rose to fame during the COVID pandemic as it was able to secure FDA emergency approval of its COVID vaccine Spikevax in less than 11 months. As such it became a Wall Street darling and saw its stock price spiked to ~$500 mid-2021. 2.5 years later today it has fallen 83% to ~$87, as a result of dwindling Spikevax revenue, and uncertainty overall for mRNA vaccine in a post-pandemic world.

I believe people might be overly optimistic about prophylactic mRNA vaccines compared to traditional vaccines (especially the subunit vaccine) post-pandemic. The reason being, more and more data are pointing to the possibility that mRNA vaccine might not be as long-lasting as traditional vaccine, while it tends to have a worse safety profile, something quite detrimental during commercialization and marketing. In this article, I will do a head-to-head comparison between mRNA vaccine and traditional protein subunit vaccine, which lead me to conclude that the future of mRNA vaccine is very uncertain as its superiority over traditional vaccine is unclear in the post-pandemic world. Because the entirety of Moderna's pipeline consists of mRNA vaccines, I am afraid this makes the company's future riddled with uncertainty.

mRNA vaccine vs Subunit vaccine 1: Mechanism

We will start here as it is interesting that many people believe mRNA vaccine is mechanistically very different from traditional protein subunit vaccine, when it is really not.

Protein subunit vaccines are types of vaccines that contain a viral protein like spike protein or its segment as the antigen, and once injected it can elicit humoral and cellular immunity and have protective effects. Basically, it is protein-based (the protein is the antigen), and once injected it will likely induce a immune response to produce the corresponding antibodies, which protects you from the real virus.

Subunit Vaccine Mechanism (Pfizer website)

mRNA vaccine is just one step backwards in the central dogma. Rather than giving you the viral protein as the antigen, it gives you the mRNA that codes for the viral protein antigen. Once inside of your antigen-presenting cells, the mRNA the gets translated to the corresponding protein antigen. From then on, it essentially become a protein subunit vaccine, as it is still the protein antigen that is triggering all of the subsequence immune response that leads to antibody protection against the virus.

mRNA vaccine mechanism (Pfizer website)

Now of course there are differences. In terms of delivery method, mRNA vaccine is delivered into the cells using lipid nanoparticle or little fat particles, whereas protein subunit vaccine does not require lipid nanoparticle. Also, mRNA vaccine does not quite have an adjuvant to juice up the potential immune response, whereas for subunit vaccine often an adjuvant is used to boost the immune response. Nonetheless, from an immunological standpoint they are on the same biological pathway, except that mRNA vaccine got one extra step which is to be translated into a protein subunit inside of the patient's own cells.

mRNA vaccine vs Subunit vaccine 2: Production

The main advantage of mRNA vaccine over traditional subunit vaccine is its relative ease of production and low dosage required, both are extremely useful advantages in an global emergency pandemic situation like COVID. mRNA production is mostly cell-free, essentially by "chemical reaction in a test tube", whereas protein vaccine production requires hundreds if not thousands of liters of cells and also needs rather complex and costly purification processes. This is why mRNA vaccines from Moderna (as well as Pfizer and BioNtech) won the pandemic vaccine market. They were able to get initial data really quickly, and mass produced the vaccine really quickly, and on a time scale and production scale that is difficult to achieve with traditional vaccines.

However, the production advantage is not as important in a non-urgent situation, which is where most prophylactic's vaccine operates in now post-pandemic. I have never rushed to get my flu shot or any other shot and never had issue getting one if I wanted one. When not in a crunch, Moderna's mRNA vaccine platform loses its key advantages over the traditional vaccines, which are speed and scale.

mRNA vaccine vs Subunit vaccine 3: Safety

Benching the political debate (and NO, mRNA vaccine will not change your genome or alter your genes because it is not DNA), more and more scientific data are surfacing which indicate mRNA vaccine can have significantly higher occurrence of side effects than traditional vaccine. For Moderna's flu vaccine mRNA-1010 that is in phase 3 trial, it showed almost twice as high chance of occurrence for side effects, and most were not grade 1 but grade 2, some were even grade 3, whereas for traditional Flu vaccine very few grade 2, almost no grad 3 side effects were reported. Overall, even Moderna concluded that the reactogenicity of their mRNA flu vaccine was higher than that of the traditional. For a prophylactic vaccine that is really bad news, as it makes it that much more difficult to disrupt the entrenched traditional flu vaccine market. Who wants to be sick and uncomfortable for a jab when there is safer, time-tested alternatives available? Unless the mRNA vaccine can really win out on efficacy, the potentially stronger side effects make it less competitive to traditional vaccines.

Moderna Flu vac vs Fluarix (Moderna presentation)

mRNA vaccine vs Subunit vaccine 4: Efficacy

No doubt in my mind that mRNA vaccine confers excellent initial protection efficacy, as it elicits a very strong initial immune response. It is probably why it was also giving strong injection site discomforts - too strong of an initial immune response for the body to handle. However the question is, does the protective effect last as long as the traditional vaccine?

It is quite clear that For the COVID mRNA vaccine, whether single or double dose regime, showed reduced efficacy over time. For both Spikevax and Comirnaty, a single dose efficacy went from 83% (14-42 days) to 62% (112-139 days), essentially in only 3 months. For boosters (the 2nd jab) it is even worse, as the effectiveness went from 70% to only 43% after 112 days.

More data on the lasting effect of mRNA vaccine vs traditional vaccine are emerging, and it is not looking great for mRNA vaccine either. Recently, Moderna released more phase III data on their RSV mRNA vaccine, and the vaccine saw a 25% decline in efficacy after 8.6 months, while GSK's subunit RSV vaccine Arexvy saw a 7% decline after 14 months. The endpoints are different so not exactly a head-to-head comparison, but it is hard to believe how that could lead to this big of a difference in efficacy over time.

Note that to be competitive with Arexvy, Moderna also choose a single dose regime for its RSV mRNA vaccine, rather than a prime and a boost. That might have been a key contributing factor in the fast decline of its efficacy over time. Considering the importance of Moderna's RSV vaccine in rescuing the dwindling sales of its Spikevax, this data is not looking great for Moderna. Not to mention that Arexvy from GSK and Abrysvo from Pfizer already have a head start in term of gobbling up market shares, and those companies have much more experience selling vaccines in a normal, competitive market.

mRNA vaccine vs Subunit vaccine 5: Vaccine acceptance

Public hesitancy towards Covid-19 vaccines remains a major hurdle for mass vaccination programs today. While mRNA vaccines can be more efficacious than conventional vaccines, the novelty of this technology increases hesitancy, and for a good reason. As I have shown in the previous safety section, when compared head-to-head, Moderna's Flu mRNA vaccine did induce significantly more side effects when compared to traditional flu vaccine.

Traditional vaccine took significantly longer time (5-10 years) to get FDA approval because most vaccines target normal healthy individual, which has a much higher bar for safety compare to a patient. As such vaccines that target general population need to get a lot more and longer safety data before they are deemed safe for the public. It sure did not help vaccine acceptance for mRNA vaccine when Moderna's Spikevax went from nothing to FDA EMA in under 12 months. While it is marvelous that it can go through the R&D and clinical studies and get FDA approved that fast, and it was done at a fast pace for a good reason, it is still very fast, some might say too fast.

While looking back it was probably a risky bet from FDA that did pay off, as the pandemic sort went away after the mRNA vaccine rolled out, it legitimizes some of the concerns from people who are on the fence about mRNA vaccine, or vaccine overall. This is less of an issue for traditional vaccine with its much more detailed and well-documented safety data.

Covid cases vs Vaccine rollout (STAT)

Valuation and Risks

Given the above, there is significant uncertainty surrounding just how much market share can Moderna' mRNA vaccine take from the traditional vaccine, in a post-pandemic world. As such, it is difficult to value Moderna.

mRNA-1273, the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine, should generate roughly $6.2 billion in 2023, $4 billion revenue in 2024 per Moderna's guidance, and $2-3 billion in annual sales beyond as the revenue stabilizes. The older population still needs the jab, but the younger population will need it less so. The company's other lead respiratory programs, RSV (likely approval in 2024, with a possible 2030 revenue of $1-2 billion) + flu (likely approval in 2025, 2030 revenue potential $2-3 billion)+COVID/Flu bivalent vaccine (likely 2030 revenue of $1-2 billion) and other non-COVID respiratory vaccines (CMV, Shingles, etc., total potential 2030 revenue of $2-3 billion) will together generate $6-10 billion in 2030. I am slightly more optimistic with Moderna's Flu shots in term of sales, because 1) Flu is seasonal so mRNA vaccine's mass production capability can be advantageous; and 2) Moderna's mRNA flu shots appear to be non-inferior to traditional flu shots in terms of efficacy.

Also, it is important to keep in mind that I am assuming most of Moderna's respiratory programs will get FDA approval in a timely manner, given the huge success it has had with its mRNA and delivery platforms in the case of COVID.

Moderna's therapeutic vaccines are more promising, especially its personalized cancer vaccine that is being co-developed with Merck, and I estimate sales of $1-2 billion from that in 2030, since the revenue will be shared 50/50 with Merck. Total 2030 revenue is likely to be somewhere between $9 billion and $15 billion. Using a Price/sale ratio of 4x for a pharmaceutical company that is still growing, that put Moderna average market cap at ~$48 billion in 6 years, which is about 50% above today's market cap. However, I must add that the range is large and the profit margin and cash flow are very hard to predict, so it is difficult to use a DCF model for valuation.

Moderna pipeline (Moderna presentation)

Final verdict

Herein I laid out the key risks associated with mRNA vaccine in a post-pandemic world where it needs to compete against traditionally vaccines. While Moderna does have a strong pipeline, it is 100% concentrated on mRNA vaccine, and I see that as a huge potential risk for Moderna. For example, if its first ever mRNA vaccine that needs to go up against traditional vaccine competitors, likely its RSV mRNA vaccine, was not able to take significant market share from GSK and Pfizer, that could spell doom for the Moderna's entire prophylactic mRNA vaccine pipeline. Until Moderna can show that it can still compete strongly with the traditional vaccines in the post-pandemic world and have the sales number to prove it, I will take a wait-and-see attitude towards the stock. As such, I rate Moderna a Hold.