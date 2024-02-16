SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is a profitability star offering a very generous dividend yield to investors. While its heavy reliance on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), its primary customer, presents a significant concentration risk, I believe the potential benefits for investors outweigh this concern. Alongside a promising forward dividend yield of 7.7%, my valuation analysis indicates substantial undervaluation, further enhancing its attractiveness as an investment opportunity. The solid revenue dynamics, together with widening profitability metrics increase my confidence in the dividend safety. All in all, I assign AM a "Buy" rating.

Company information

Antero Midstream is a midstream energy company with assets comprising gathering systems and compression facilities, water handling and blending facilities, and an interest in processing and fractionation plants.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. The business is conducted via two segments: Gathering & Processing [GP], and Water Handling [WH].

AM's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company has a solid long-term track record of financial success. Over the last five years, AM demonstrated a decent 5.2% revenue CAGR and widening profitability metrics. The operating margin has improved from 44% in FY 2019 to 59% in FY 2023, which allowed the AM to generate a massive free cash flow [FCF] margin.

Author's calculations

AM's consistently wide operating margin allows the company to conduct stock buybacks and payout generous dividends. According to the latest Q4 earnings call, a $500 million open market share repurchase program has been authorized by the board, which is good for investors. The forward dividend yield is 7.7%, which looks attractive even in the current environment of high risk-free rates. The company distributes almost all of its operating profits as dividends to shareholders, and capital expenditures to expand capacity and fuel revenue growth are financed with debt.

AM's latest 10-K report

The company had a massive $3.36 billion in long-term debt as of December 31, 2023. Fixed-rate senior notes represent this. I do not think that there are substantial credit risks since the major part of the debt is repayable in 2027 and thereafter. Moreover, considering the balance sheet dynamics of recent years, the company has maintained a historically high level of leverage. However, given the improving financial performance alongside its aggressive capital allocation policy, I believe this approach is justified and sound.

AM's latest 10-K report

Apart from a favorable maturity horizon, I think that AM's aggressive capital allocation is also sound since the company consistently demonstrates the ability to generate a return on invested capital [ROIC] far above the WACC. The 18% ROIC delivered in FY 2023 is multiple times higher than the cost of capital, meaning that the company is effectively generating returns that significantly surpass the expense of capital invested.

AM's latest earnings presentation

The latest quarterly earnings for Q4 were released on February 14, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew YoY by 7.7%, and the adjusted EPS has expanded from $0.17 to $0.21. The company's full-year revenue growth has been in line with the historical CAGR at approximately 5%, and the operating leverage has improved. The strength of revenue was due to the mix of volume increases and rate increases.

Seeking Alpha

Another bullish indicator is the substantially upgraded guidance across several key metrics. Thanks to the increased 2024 guidance for the EBITDA and decreased CAPEX expectations, AM now expects a massive 65% YoY growth in FCF in 2024. The massive FCF improvement also includes the assumed notable deleveraging from 3.3x EBITDA to less than 3.0x. I also like the fact that the management has clear goals outlined for the next five years, which look ambitious.

AM's latest earnings presentation

To summarize, I think that AM's main attractiveness for investors is its 7.7% forward dividend yield, which I consider to be very secure and highly likely to grow in the future thanks to the exceptional execution which I see from the high ROIC and capital allocation. The recently authorized half-a-billion USD share repurchase program is another solid positive catalyst for the stock.

Valuation

AM rallied by 7.44% over the last twelve months, substantially lagging behind the broader U.S. market. However, the stock notably outperformed the U.S. Energy sector (XLE) over the same timeframe. Valuation ratios are high compared to the sector median but look attractive to historical averages. That said, I believe the stock is fairly valued from the valuation ratios point of view.

Seeking Alpha

Antero Midstream stock currently offers investors a very attractive 7.7% forward dividend yield, which is the reason why I would like to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM]. A 7.6% discount rate will be applied, a WACC recommendation from GuruFocus. I use a 1.46% dividend growth, which is the last decade's sector median CAGR. Since I am calculating my target price for the next twelve months, I use the FY 2025 dividend consensus estimate, which is $0.92.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM simulation, the stock's fair price is almost $15. That said, there is a 21% upside potential, which is very attractive, in my opinion. Moreover, the stock is usually trading within a relatively narrow price range, which might make it a good option for investors seeking low-volatility investments.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to consider

Almost all the company's revenues are generated from its related party, Antero Resources. This means substantial customer concentration risk since AM's revenue heavily relies on one large partner. Reducing Antero Resources' gas production, completion of wells, or dedicated acreage could adversely impact the company's business and financial performance.

As a midstream company, Antero Midstream faces substantial operational risks, as business involves many hazards. A significant accident could disrupt AM's operations, likely leading to idle time, environmental penalties, and reputational damage. All these potential adverse events might have a material negative effect on the company's financial performance.

The midstream business is capital-intensive, requiring favorable terms for debt financing. Although I consider the credit risk to be low, substantial indebtedness brings a few other risks. For instance, as the company's growth is fueled by debt finance, business expansion prospects are subject to monetary policy cycles beyond management's control. Additionally, the high current leverage ratio limits the company's ability to raise further finance, potentially hindering the pursuit of attractive investment opportunities.

Bottom line

To conclude, Antero Midstream's stock is a "Buy." The stock offers a secure and attractive 7.7% forward dividend yield and is very attractively valued. I like the business's steady revenue growth together with wide profitability metrics. The management's strategic focus looks sound and will likely continue contributing to the shareholder value creation.