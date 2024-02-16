Grace Cary/Moment via Getty Images

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is an asset manager whose focus is essentially on duration-long asset classes. Our view has been for some time non-consensus, and it is that due to higher inflation expectations, there is no hope for an easy fall in inflation. After the close of the latest results, CNS reported more outflows on top of those already present. The Japanese sub-advisory business also suffered due to some delays in Japan of deploying local schemes that would offer support. On macro considerations, we think the recent disappointments in earnings leading to lower prices will continue to weigh on the stock, with the possibility of more disappointment in the future. This leads us to believe that CNS will fail to outperform.

Comments on CNS' Q4

Let's go over some of the key Q4 information to see the direction CNS is taking.

Net flows (Q4 Pres)

The first thing to know is that CNS is seeing net outflows. The reason for this is pretty obvious when you understand CNS's position in the markets, with a strong focus on preferred security funds and US and global REIT and real estate funds.

AUM (Q4 Net Flows)

These categories all have one thing in common, which is that they are very long duration, meaning that they make a sensitive bet on interest rates going down or being low. In a market where they've gone up a lot and have stayed high, they've naturally suffered over the past year in terms of AUM.

Things have improved though for the duration long categories. Preferreds have seen a meaningful deceleration in net outflows, although they remain negative. Both global and US real estate have also been suffering a bit, but has actually gotten worse lately.

Net Flows By Strategy (Q4 Pres)

Even after the close of the quarter, management disclosed that a pretty large account closed and would constitute another batch of meaningful outflows.

And finally, in late December, a large institutional client informed us that as part of a revision to their strategic asset allocation program, they will be exiting several asset classes, listed reads among them. The client's $1.5 billion global real estate account was terminated on January 3. Given its size, the account had a lower-than-average base fee with a performance fee component. Matt Stadler, CFO of CNS

That one account is almost a third of the gross outflows across strategies in the last quarter.

On the Japan subadvisory, the expectation was that it would be agnostic to US considerations and continue to be a light in the relative dim. This would be true, but it was hit by idiosyncratic issues.

Japan sub-advisory broke its positive trend over the past couple of quarters with $169 million in outflows due to profit taking and the delayed implementation of Japan's new retirement program called the new Nippon Individual Savings Account or NISA. Joe Harvey, CEO of CNS

So Japan did not come through in the clutch either.

Macro Bottom Line

Admittedly, the initial comments last year by Powell that rate cuts were in the cards have done a lot for categories like REITs and preferreds.

US-listed REITs, our largest asset class returned nearly 18% in the fourth quarter, outperforming US equities and significantly outperforming US private real estate, which fell 5% as preliminarily measured by the NCREIF ODCE appraisal-based index. John Cheigh, CIO of CNS

But we have a lot of concerns. Firstly, if inflation expectations are high, there will be inflation absent major economic despair. Inflation expectations are above 3% for the next year, so we think the chances of inflation coming down without an economic hit is basically zero. Powell went on about multi-year expectations, mainly to forward guide and suggest the American consumer to a disinflationary conducive set of behaviours, but it's a weak analysis since long-term expectations can shift suddenly, especially on higher than expected inflation in the short term. Secondly, all this speculation on rate cuts just makes the inflation worse, since financial conditions don't actually get that restricted after all.

On the other hand, the American corporation will suffer on higher rates this year with the maturity wall, so maybe that leads to some real unemployment. But that's not happening yet with wage growth still high (higher than inflation, just reinforcing expectations) and the jobs market is still strong. Inflation continues to be above the 3% mark, just as we kept saying.

CNS sunk quite a bit due to outflows, and we think the out-of-quarter outflows just compound the reality we explained above, which is that if there is going to be a soft landing, it's not that soon, and definitely later than markets expect. We think that these directional considerations are key to playing CNS, and we believe that markets, perhaps not versed in the economics of inflation, are undervaluing the effect of both the market's expectations on the looseness of credit, and the consumer expectation on actually bringing their expectations into a self-fulfilled reality. There isn't a good outcome either for CNS if the landing isn't soft, as the asset class that takes the biggest hit in the case of higher unemployment, which we believe is critical to bringing down inflation, is real estate and mortgage securities. So both paths do not contain much upside for CNS.