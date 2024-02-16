Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
State Street Preferred: 6.7% From A Too Big To Fail Bank

Summary

  • State Street Bank issued a par $1,000 preferred stock with a coupon of 6.7% that resets every five years.
  • State Street Bank is a Global Systemically Important Bank (GSIB) and has the highest credit rating among US-based GSIBs.
  • The State Street preferred stock offers balanced protection from credit and rate risk and is modestly undervalued compared to alternatives.
  • STT preferreds are only modestly undervalued in today's market. That, along with the likely reversion of today's exuberant market conditions, makes the STT preferreds unlikely to ever be called.
Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

This is a guest post by Landlord Investor

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) recently issued a par $1,000 preferred stock with a coupon of 6.7% that is attractive. Below are the key details of this fixed-reset preferred.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LANDLORD INVESTOR IS LONG STT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

m
mmarek evans
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (5.85K)
good article.. what do you think og STTPRD AND PRG?
Landlord Investor profile picture
Landlord Investor
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (6.46K)
@mmarek evans STT-D is being redeemed using proceeds from this offering.

STT-G only yields 5.6% and this one yields 6.7%. The favorable comparison to G is something I should have definitely mentioned in the valuation section of the article.
bondman67 profile picture
bondman67
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (176)
nice find. good deal.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

