Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise

On our recent coverage of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSX:TRP:CA), we looked at the longer-term challenges for the spendthrift company. While the liquids spinoff was hailed as a holy grail for fixing the problems, we looked at it as a poor solution for what was plaguing it. We still came away with a "hold" rating as the valuation was not too bad and the dividend yield made 7% total return probable. The stock has done ok since then, though it did get a boost pre-market after it announced Q4 results today.

Seeking Alpha

We look at the quarterly numbers, the guidance and the dividend increase and tell you how that changes our price target.

Q4 2023

The top-line numbers were an absolute blowout relative to expectations. The Q4 2023 adjusted EBITDA of over $3.11 billion was miles ahead of consensus at $2.81 billion.

TRP Presentation

The company made progress on all its projects while achieving solid results across all its segments.

TRP Presentation

The AECO price takers would be happy to learn that the Costal Gaslink project is progressing on time and on budget.

TRP Presentation

That project, though, was the reason for bulk of the EBITDA beat. There was a large one-time incentive payment that no one had counted into the EBITDA estimates.

Following mechanical completion, required pipeline commissioning activities were completed on the Coastal GasLink project and the pipeline was ready to deliver natural gas to the LNG Canada facility in fourth quarter 2023. These milestones entitle Coastal GasLink LP to receive a $200 million incentive payment from LNG Canada. In accordance with the contractual terms between the Coastal GasLink LP partners, this amount accrues in full to TC Energy as the project developer, was recorded in fourth quarter 2023 and was settled through a cash distribution on February 12, 2024 ◦ Excluding earnings from Coastal GasLink related to the recognition of the $200 million incentive payment, TC Energy delivered approximately nine per cent growth in comparable EBITDA in 2023 compared to 2022

Source: TRP Financials Q4-2023.

Even excluding this amount, the results were solid, though. The consensus beat was closer to 3.5% once you took this out. Of course, the money is TRP's to keep, and $200 million extra does help with the deleveraging process.

Guidance

The 2024 estimates of $11.2-$11.5 billion were again a bit ahead of the sell side analysts. The earnings per share is expected to be slightly lower, but the more relevant metrics of distributable cash flow and operating cash flow should be about flat year-over-year.

TRP Presentation

There was another update on the liquids spinoff, and that looks to be heading for a vote mid-2024.

TRP Presentation

Independent of that, TRP expects to get to 4.75X debt to EBITDA by year-end 2024. The method will be the aforementioned increase in EBITDA and the estimated $3.0 billion in asset sales.

TRP Presentation

The dividend was bumped as well to a $3.84 annualized run rate. That should soothe some of the pain the investors have felt.

TRP Presentation

Valuation

Cheap and big dividends. That has been the bull case and, in a sense, it is not really wrong. The stock is trading at 7.5X distributable cash flow, and the yield gets you three quarters of the way to a 10% annual return. What's not to like?

There are two problems here for an outright bull case. The first being that the debt load is still a bit high relative to where our comfort zone is. We are still at a 5.0X run-rate and that is problematic, even for a company the size of TRP. Yes, there is a plan in place, but until it is executed, the uncertainty will persist. Bulk of the deleveraging is also tied to a spin-off with more debt tied to one side of the spin-off. That will likely be value destructive in the long run with doubling of admin costs.

The second issue is of relative valuation. Why buy TRP when you can get better risk-adjusted yields elsewhere? If you run TRP versus Enbridge Inc. (ENB) (ENB:CA) Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) (PPL:CA) and Keyera Corp. (KEY:CA) (OTCPK:KEYUF), you can see what we are talking about.

Data by YCharts

TRP's yield is actually a bit higher now, as the dividend has just been increased. But right off, you are getting ENB with an even higher yield. The distributable cash flow multiple is very similar, and ENB is currently running almost 1 turn lower on debt to EBITDA. Yes, that will move to 4.5X (from 4.1X) after the Dominion (D) assets get assimilated. But that still be better than where TRP will land up.

The other two, KEY and PBA, make an even more compelling case. Yes, their yields are lower, but their debt to EBITDAs are just incredible. Both are likely to be at 3.0X by end of 2024, and for that much additional safety, you can give you the extra yield.

TRP looks like the runt here. Unless we see a big improvement in debt levels or a meaningful deterioration is relative advantage that the others carry, we cannot get behind this.

Verdict

While we do own TC Energy Corporation shares, our covered calls (with $35 USD strikes) will likely evict the stock out by May of this year. We recently added a large position in ENB and see that as the more attractive of the two. For TRP, as earlier discussed (see, Preferreds Offer Big Yields With Large Premium Over Debt), the preferred shares offer more compelling opportunities and those are the ones we would focus on.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.