In July 2023, I wrote my first and only article about Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) – a Buffett-like business focusing on insurance and investing. In the article I called Markel an undervalued financial holding company and in the meantime the stock increased 8%. However, the S&P 500 (SPY) increased about 12.5% in the same timeframe raising the question how undervalued Markel Group actually is.

About two weeks ago, Markel Group also reported full-year results for fiscal 2023 and at least to some degree, the results were a disappointment (especially the insurance business). And two days ago, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) reported its 13-F filing and sold its complete remaining position raising the question: What does Buffett know? And should we follow his footsteps and sell Markel Group as well?

The following article will be split up in two parts. In the first part we are looking at the business and the reported results. In the second part we try to answer the questions what the reasons for Buffett might have been to exit Markel before we finally reach a conclusion (and update the intrinsic value calculation).

Markel Results

Tom Gayner, CEO of Markel, was honest in his opening statement during the last earnings call:

Many years ago, I remember the great football coach, John McKay, saying the most exciting place you can be is in the locker room at halftime when you are down 10 points. I’ll make no mistake about it. We are down 10 points, almost literally and figuratively from where we’d like to be in our insurance operations. Just like a good football team though, winning remains the goal, but we need to do better. We share your disappointment in those results.

And we must respect when the CEO of a company is honestly admitting a mistake and pointing towards troubles and is not only sugarcoating the situation. We start by looking at the annual results and the income statement is actually not looking so bad.

Annual and Quarterly Results

Total operating revenues increased from $11,675 million in fiscal 2022 to $15,804 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 35.4% year-over-year growth. And instead of an operating loss of $93 million in fiscal 2022, Markel now reported an operating income of $2,929 million. And net income per diluted common share also switched from a loss per share of $23.72 in the previous year to $146.98 in fiscal 2023.

Markel Q4/23 Earnings Release

And when looking at the fourth quarter results, the picture is also looking solid. Total operating revenues increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4,643 million. Operating income also increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1,132 million and finally, diluted earnings per share increased even 14.8% YoY from $49.20 in Q4/22 to $56.48 in Q4/23.

Markel Q4/23 Earnings Release

When looking at the different results, it is especially the insurance business generating problems for Markel Group (and to be more specific, the reinsurance business). The investing as well as the ventures business are both performing well.

Markel Investing

When looking at the investing segment, it is especially net investment income we should focus at. In fiscal 2023, Markel Investments generated $735 million in net investment income and compared to $447 million in the previous year this is an increase of 64.4% year-over-year. And while the segment had $42 million in realized losses, it also reported $1,566 million in unrealized gains year-over-year. And of course, the $1.5 billion in unrealized gains are in part also the result of the stock market performance during 2023 and not only due to Markel’s brilliance – the same way the losses in 2022 were hard to avoid. In total, the segment generated an operating income of $2,241 million in fiscal 2023 (compared to an operating loss of $1,168 million one year earlier).

Markel Q4/23 Earnings Release

During the earnings call, Tom Gayner commented on the investing results:

In our investment operations, we purchased over $300 million net of publicly traded equities, which met our longstanding four-part investment tests. We earned a total equity return of 21.6% during the year and I am happy with those results. They were produced with our discipline fully intact. Among other things, the unrealized gain on our equity portfolio now stands at over $6 billion pre-tax. I am not aware of many companies that enjoy a position such as that. Thank you all for your longstanding support of the Markel Group.

And while Buffett exited his position in Markel, Berkshire Hathaway is still the biggest positions in Markel’s portfolio with A and B shares making up for almost 14% of the entire portfolio. Other major positions include Alphabet (GOOG), Brookfield Corporation (BN), Home Depot (HD) and Amazon (AMZN) – all making up about 3-4% of the portfolio each.

Markel Ventures

Markel’s venture segment also reported solid results. Operating revenue for the segment increased from $4,758 million in fiscal 2022 to $4,985 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 4.8% year-over-year growth. Operating income however grew 34.8% year-over-year from $325 million in fiscal 2022 to $438 million in fiscal 2023. Management also commented on the segment during the earnings call and provided further information:

We did not make any new platform acquisitions in 2023. We were able to add to our VSC operations and increase our ownership stake in certain situations. We also completed an acquisition at Costa just after January 1 that will add to our 2024 results.

Instead, the results were mostly driven by higher revenue at the construction services businesses and transportation-related businesses (due to higher demand, higher prices, growth, and increased production).

Markel Insurance

While Markel Investing and Markel Ventures performed quite well, the results Markel Insurance had to report were rather a disappointment. In total, the insurance business generated an operating revenue of $8,577 million and compared to $8,085 million in fiscal 2022 this is resulting in 6.1% year-over-year growth. However, the underwriting profit declined from $627 million in fiscal 2022 to $133 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 79% year-over-year decline.

Markel Q4/23 Earnings Release

And as a result, the combined ratio increased from 91.7% in fiscal 2022 to 98.4% in fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2023 we can still be a little optimistic as a combined ratio below 100 is indicating that the business is still profitable. However, when looking at the fourth quarter results we see a combined ratio of 106.9% (vs. a combined ratio of 93.3% one year earlier). And it is especially the reinsurance business, which is generating problems (and had to report a combined ratio of 124.6 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023).

Markel Q4/23 Earnings Release

What Does Buffett Know?

Markel was one of four positions Berkshire Hathaway dropped completely in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and Warren Buffett sold the 158,715 shares his company previously owned. Berkshire Hathaway bought Markel in the beginning of 2022 and during 2023 Berkshire Hathaway already started to trim the position again.

The question now is why did Buffett – usually a long-term investor – sell the position already after less than two years. Is it Markel’s business or has the reason to be found somewhere else?

We know that Buffett is rather cautious about the stock market and although he stays invested and is still buying companies, we see increasing cash and cash equivalents as well as short-term investments in the last few years. Of course, Berkshire Hathaway is constantly increasing its total equity and therefore increasing cash positions are reasonable to some degree.

Data by YCharts

But in Q3/23 (the most recent filing of Berkshire Hathaway), the company had $157 billion in cash and short-term investments – the highest amount ever. However, we should point out that cash and cash equivalents have been higher in the past and among the very liquid assets, Berkshire Hathaway is especially holding $126 billion in short-term treasury bonds and considering the rather high yields (at least compared to the last two decades) it is certainly an investment that makes sense. I don’t know if the high amount of cash and short-term investments is enough information to draw the conclusion that Buffett is cautious, but it certainly is showing that he is not expecting the best investment results from equities at this point.

The selling of financial businesses like Markel could also be a statement about the economy and showing that Buffett is rather cautious about the coming years and a business generating huge parts of its income from investments in the stock market is probably not the best asset to hold. But if I am correct and Buffett is preparing for a recession and market downturn, this should be visible in the 13-F statements with Berkshire exiting certain positions.

When comparing the 13-F filing of Q4/23 with the 13-F filling of Q4/22 – to identify the year-over-year changes – we can see that Berkshire trimmed positions in other financial companies as well. During 2023 Buffett sold 25 million shares of New York Mellon Corp (BK) as well as 6.7 million shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) and trimmed both positions to zero – like the Markel position. But on the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway still has a $35 billion stake in the Bank of America (BAC) and a $2.8 billion stake in Citigroup (C). Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway took a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) which is worth about $1.6 billion.

Hence, coming to the conclusion that Buffett is trimming position to prepare for a downturn is questionable. In my opinion, he would have to sell financials further and trim positions of major bank holdings. On the other hand, Buffett is a long-term “buy and hold” guy and is usually holding on to his positions for years and decades.

Tough Environment

One reason for Buffett to sell might have been the tense situation in which the insurance industry is in. Not only Markel is having troubles to be profitable – it seems like other insurance companies are feeling the price competition as well. And although we are certainly dealing with great businesses – in my last article I also stated that Markel had an economic moat around its business – we should not ignore that we are dealing with a commodity business. And although I pointed out in my last article that Markel is focusing on certain niches and the moat is also stemming from the combination of insurance, investing and ventures, I also wrote:

And especially the insurance business is a segment in which companies rather struggle to create a wide economic moat around the business. Insurance is a commodity-like industry and it is difficult for the companies to differentiate according to quality aspects. As a result, the price is usually the main criteria for customers to make decision, and for businesses, it is rather difficult to achieve (and remain) pricing power.

In my opinion, Berkshire Hathaway sold the Markel position for several reasons. Maybe Buffett foresaw that Markel is struggling and exited before the company had to report a combined ratio above 100% for the quarter. But I think we can also interpret the move as a sign of caution at this point and financial business are not the best businesses to hold during an economic downturn.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

After looking at Markel’s reported results, what management had to say during the earnings call and trying to understand why Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway sold the position we must decide what to do with Markel. And aside from looking at the fundamental business, we always have to look at the stock price and ask the question if the stock is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

For starters, we can look at the price-earnings ratio – however, when looking at the last ten years we see the P/E ratio fluctuating between 5.7 on the lower end and 703 on the upper end. This is already indicating that the P/E ratio is probably not the best metric to use for Markel and the gaps when no P/E ratio is reported and indicating as well that the P/E ratio is not the most reliable metric (the same is true for Berkshire Hathaway).

Data by YCharts

Instead, we can look at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, which seems to be a better metric. Markel is trading for a P/FCF ratio of 7.4 and that is hinting towards extreme undervaluation. By the way, a P/E ratio of 10 is also hinting towards undervaluation for Markel.

And we should also not ignore that financial stocks are trading for rather low valuation multiples – compared to several other industries. Right now, financial stocks (with a $2 billion market capitalization or higher) are trading for a median P/E ratio of 14 – according to Finviz. It is something we should keep in mind: financial stocks (and insurance companies) having been trading for extremely low valuation multiples in the last 10-15 years.

Additionally, we are calculating an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. And as Markel’s results in the last few years were fluctuating wildly (especially net income and earnings per share), I will use the average net income of the last five years as basis ($920 million). During the last five years we saw exceptionally great years but also two years in which Markel had to report a loss and therefore this might be a more realistic basis than the results for fiscal 2023 – which were exceptionally good once again. We are also calculating with 13,315 thousand outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate. And even when we are rather and assume only 6% growth from now till perpetuity (which the business exceeded easily in the past), we get an intrinsic value of $1,727 – indicating an undervaluation for Markel.

Bottom Line

At this point, we can still make the argument that Markel is undervalued as the stock continues to trade for an extremely low valuation multiple and when using a discount cash flow calculation, we also get an intrinsic value clearly above the current stock price.

Nevertheless, I would be cautious at this point. I don’t know if we must follow Buffett’s footsteps and sell Markel, but I don’t know if I would call it a great investment at this point as the stock could be cheap for a reason. Not only is the insurance business struggling and it might take several quarters before we see better results again (management pointed out during the earnings call, it might take up to a year before changes “flow” through the financial statements), the investment business might struggle as well. If my assumption is correct and we are headed towards a bear market, Markel might also have to report underwhelming results for its investment segment.

And when looking at the 13-F, Markel has a huge exposure to financials (37%), industrials (13%), consumer discretionary (12%) and information technology (10%). Of course, Markel can reposition its portfolio but with the current holdings I see quite some downside risk in case of a bear market and recession. Hence, I would see Markel rather as a “Hold” at this point – despite the stock being really cheap.