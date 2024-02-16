Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Markel: Listening To Warren Buffett And Being Cautious

Feb. 16, 2024 1:31 PM ETMarkel Group Inc. (MKL) StockBRK.A, BRK.B3 Comments
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.81K Followers

Summary

  • Markel reported full year results for fiscal 2023 and while investing and ventures performed solid, the insurance business disappointed.
  • Berkshire Hathaway sold its position in Markel in Q4/23 and this might underline Buffett being cautious about the stock market.
  • The stock appears still undervalued but considering potential risks on the horizon, I would be cautious as well.

Warren Buffett Interview

The Asahi Shimbun/The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

In July 2023, I wrote my first and only article about Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) – a Buffett-like business focusing on insurance and investing. In the article I called Markel an undervalued

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.81K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about wide economic moats in my Substack: https://stockmarket101.substack.comI also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S
Seaharmer
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (38)
It doesn't appear that you understand how reported net income works for these companies?
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (11.32K)
Thanks for the update!
M
Maranatha777
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (30)
Great article explaining what is truly going on under the hood of a rather diverse and perhaps complicated investment model as Markel.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.