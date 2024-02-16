Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2024 12:35 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.21K Followers

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stanton Dodge - Chief Legal Officer

Jason Robins - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Jason Park - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Katz - Jefferies

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Robin Farley - UBS

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

Joe Stauff - SIG

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Bernard McTernan - Needham & Company

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the DraftKings Q4 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Stanton Dodge, Chief Legal Officer. You may begin.

Stanton Dodge

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Certain statements we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, as discussed further in our SEC filings, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecasts. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

During this call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe may be useful in evaluating DraftKings' operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for DraftKings financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and presentation, which can be found on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DKNG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.