Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.21K Followers

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Graeme Jennings - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Renaud Adams - President and CEO

Maarten Theunissen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wayne Lam - RBC

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Carey MacRury - Canaccord Genuity

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the IAMGOLD Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Graeme Jennings, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for IAMGOLD. Please go ahead, Mr. Jennings.

Graeme Jennings

Thank you, operator. And welcome everyone to the IAMGOLD fourth quarter and year-end 2023 operating and financial results conference call. Joining me today on the call are Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer; Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer; Bruno Lemelin, Chief Operating Officer; Tim Bradburn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and Jerzy Orzechowski, Executive Project Director, Côté Gold.

Before we begin, we are joined today from IAMGOLD's Toronto office, which is located on Treaty 13 territory on the traditional lands of many nations including the Mississauga of the credit, the Anishinaabe, Chippawa, Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples. At IAMGOLD, we believe respecting and upholding indigenous rights is founded upon relationships that foster trust, transparency, and mutual respect.

Please note that our remarks on this call will include forward-looking statements and refer to non-IFRS measures. We encourage you to refer to the cautionary statements and disclosures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.