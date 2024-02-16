ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is going to report its full-year results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, so I wanted to take a look at the company’s financial performance over time and what to expect from the report. The company has been growing steadily, with a substantial boost from the previous year, which I don’t think is sustainable going forward, as I expect top-line growth to moderate at a much lower pace. The company saw a slight dip in efficiency and profitability, but I would need more information in the upcoming few quarters to see how these will develop. I am assigning a hold rating for now.

Briefly on the Company

Tecnoglass is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass and aluminum products worldwide. The company manufactures products like tempered glass, insulated glass, laminated glass, and decorative glass. Furthermore, it produces aluminum framing systems for windows, doors, and curtain walls. It is involved in many different types of buildings, including commercial, residential, and institutional.

Financials

As of Q3 ’23, the company had around $121m in cash and equivalents, against $166m in long-term debt. It’s a decent amount of debt; however, the company has plenty of cash on hand and plenty of cash from operations, which amounted to around $95m. To just be certain that the company’s leverage is not a risk, I like to look at some solvency metrics that help me determine that. Firstly, the company’s debt-to-assets ratio must be below 0.60, as that is what I deem not overleveraged. TGLS’s D/A is .18 as of the latest quarter, so it is well below my limit. The next metric I like to look at is the company’s debt in terms of its equity. Here, I look for the company to not exceed a debt-to-equity of 1.5. Over the last few years, this metric has improved significantly and is well below my threshold in the latest quarter. It is currently 0.33. Lastly, I like to look at the company’s ability to pay its annual debt obligations, in the form of annual interest expenses. Here, I look for at least a 5x interest coverage ratio, while most analysts consider a 2x to be sufficient. I like to see at least a 5x because it allows for much more leeway for bad years of performance, so if the company has at least a 5x ratio, then it means the EBIT can drop a lot more before the company has trouble paying its interest expenses on debt. So, it seems the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Solvency Ratios (Author)

The company's current ratio has been very strong over the few periods, but not too strong where I would consider it to be an inefficient use of its assets like cash and storing too much inventory. The company can easily pay off its short-term obligations and still have plenty of resources to further its growth.

Current Ratio (Author)

Looking at the company’s latest margin figures, we can see that the efficiency peaked in Q2 '23, and has since come down a bit, which over the long term is not a big deal. I will be keeping an eye out for how these will develop in the upcoming quarter results. Overall, the company managed to become much more efficient over the last decade, and that is the kind of progression I like to see.

Margins (SA)

It is no surprise that the company’s ROA and ROE have seen drastic improvements over the same period, while also seeing a dip in the latest quarter. Nevertheless, these are some impressive numbers, which speak to the management’s ability to utilize the company’s assets and shareholder capital efficiently.

ROA and ROE (SA)

The company’s return on total capital, or ROTC, measures how efficiently the management is allocating the available capital to profitable projects, compared to some of the competition, we can clearly see that TGLS is head and shoulders above its peers. Unfortunately, the list only contains two companies that TGLS competes against, according to their 10K reports, the rest are not publicly traded companies. This lead also tells me that the company has a strong competitive advantage and a moat. This is the kind of company I would like to invest in, and for such a high ROTC, I am willing to pay more to own such a company. In other words, I will be assigning a smaller margin of safety when it comes to its intrinsic value calculation.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

The company’s revenue growth has been on a steady increase over the last decade and saw a nice jump in FY22 and it was an organic increase too. The sales were boosted by US single-family residential and commercial activity, which saw an increase of 51% y/y. I don’t see how this is going to be sustained going forward, with high-interest rates that may stay higher for much longer than anticipated, which I will cover in more detail in the outlook section.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, I see a company that has been steadily improving over a longer period, and that is what I like to see, progression. The company’s financial situation is very strong, the debt is not an issue, it can easily pay off its short-term obligations, and should weather a downturn in the economy rather comfortably in my opinion.

What to Expect from Q4

Analysts are expecting adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS to be $0.76 and $0.77 a share, on $200m in revenue, which is 5% lower than the same period last year. For the whole year, analysts estimate a 17% increase y/y, which is much lower than last year, but around the company’s 10-year average. The revenue growth is no better the next year either, which makes sense. High interest rates may force many people to reconsider buying a house until much later. The company managed to beat revenue and EPS estimates in the last 12 quarters, so I don’t think we will see a miss here unless the quarter was a rough one.

Earnings expectations (SA)

Comments on the Outlook

As I alluded to earlier, the high-interest rate environment may affect people who are looking to purchase a house and may force many to reconsider buying their dream home right now, when just a few years back, the person could have gotten a mortgage that had half the payment amount of today’s loans. While existing home sales saw a modest increase at the back end of the year, the demand is falling and home sales remained 6.2% lower than in the previous year, while the new home sales saw an overall 4.2% increase for 2023.

This will have a negative effect on the company’s top-line growth. I don’t see how the company is going to be able to achieve such high growth rates as it had in the recent past. I won’t be surprised if it cannot maintain its 10-year average either, and fully expect to see revenue growth to come down significantly going forward. However, it will all depend on the demand, how resilient is the homeowner and how eager is the customer to become a homeowner, no matter the interest rate burdens.

Valuation

For the revenue growth, I decided to be conservative as usual. For the base case scenario, I am modeling around 8% CAGR for the next decade. I would rather be on the more conservative side because I want to have more room for error in my estimates and not overpay significantly. I also modeled a more conservative scenario and a more optimistic one. Below are those estimates, and their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

For the margins and EPS, I went ahead with the company’s GAAP estimates but slightly lower than what analysts are estimating for the company, just to have even more room for error. Below are those estimates.

Margins and EPS Assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s rather high WACC of 11.7% as my discount rate, which will act as a further margin of error. I also went with a 2.5% terminal growth rate. Furthermore, I added only a 15% discount to the final intrinsic value as I think it is going to be sufficient, given the company’s great balance sheet and strong competitive edge. With that said, TGLS’s conservative intrinsic value is around $38 a share, which means the company is trading at a slight premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

So, it looks slightly overpriced for my risk/reward appetite, but not by much. With the upcoming earnings announcement, there will be a lot of volatility in the company’s share price, and if the guidance disappoints, I can see the company dropping to my PT in no time. The opposite holds also, as it may pop upwards and leave my PT behind. Nevertheless, I am assigning a hold rating for now, as there is just a bit too much uncertainty in the economy and how this is going to affect the company’s top-line numbers going forward. We can already see a very different story compared to last year, and it may keep coming down if the economy continues to be uncertain.

I’ve got my price alert set at around $38 a share and I will tune it to hear what the management has to say about the company’s performance and of course, the guidance that I’m sure many people will be looking out for.