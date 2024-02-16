Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: Unjustified AI Optimism And Around 31% Overvalued

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • At the time of writing, Super Micro Computer, Inc. stock had already gained more than $500 since posting strong Q2 results, driven by AI-related demand.
  • Despite being a long-time partner of Nvidia, it faces competition and does not enjoy the same level of profitable growth.
  • Also, demand for AI infrastructure is high, but competition, not only from other OEMs but especially from cloud service providers may impact its sales sustainability.
  • As such, it is considerably overvalued.
  • The underlying theme of this thesis is that demand for AI should be sustained, but the way it will be consumed by enterprises will likely be through the cloud.

Data processing and storage center. Server room.

Andrey Semenov

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), which was trading at $1,004 at the time of writing, has gained more than $500 since January 29, when its top line results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (FQ2) surged by

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.06K Followers
As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, my aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc and I am often contrarian. I have also covered biotechs.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

a
abeautifulflorence
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (34)
Price is super high but demand is ultra strong and they are number 1 in server with low energy consumption
MGlotz profile picture
MGlotz
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (2)
I don't think that Dell is the competition that the author thinks it is, but I do think a significant percentage of SMCI's 1-2 year growth is priced into the stock. I think this is a great company long term. I sold today at $886 at an average cost of $117. I'll get back in if it drops enough.
charly333 profile picture
charly333
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (2.4K)
It's nice to read about the winning trades. Losers won't be posted.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (5.3K)
Excellent call
K
KJ15
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (4)
Wish you were wiser by a day and published this yesterday!
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (406)
Good analysis. I agree, but don't rain on my parade. How about issuing a retraction for a few days?😉
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (14.63K)
See you at $1,500
s
srs3720
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (15)
Why are you comparing the two?
Schwag Man profile picture
Schwag Man
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (14)
You couldn't tell me this yesterday? 📉
d
ddeckert
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (317)
@Schwag Man Yea but I sold at $879 today. At an average cost of $375 I am happy.
J
JennyN
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (1)
@Schwag Man right we already missed a big chunk of profits
D
Dogtown Lou
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (3)
@ddeckert Was in at $360. Put a limit loss at $865. Prolly should have done that yesterday and limited around $950.

Still, $505 per share does not suck.

It might go back up. Way up. But right now, felt like the right time to rake profits.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.