Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), which was trading at $1,004 at the time of writing, has gained more than $500 since January 29, when its top line results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (FQ2) surged by 103% year-on-year driven mostly by AI-related demand. This reminds us of its long-time partner NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), enjoying a YoY revenue surge of 101% in the July quarter last year.

A comparison of these two reveals that SMCI's stock has surged by more than 800% during the last year, outpacing the semiconductor giant's 224% as tabled below, possibly because its CEO mentioned that "demand may last for many decades to come" as part of the AI revolution. It is also trading at a big discount relative to Nvidia.

However, contrarily to Nvidia, which enjoys a near monopolistic position both with its AI-accelerating H100 GPUs and the ability to rapidly scale up production in a profitable way, this thesis aims to show that SMCI faces competition which appears not factored into analysts' top line, and bottom line estimates for fiscal year 2024.

I start by showing how SMCI is benefiting from the AI boom, but not in the same profitable way as Nvidia, before moving to demand.

More than just an OEM Supplier for AI Servers

After millions across the world have witnessed ChatGPT in action, executives now want to implement interactive chat-based solutions both to improve productivity and stay ahead of the competition, with investment analysts forecasting that Generative AI should bring positive changes to all economic sectors.

Now, to build the underlying infrastructure to support LLMs (large language models), there is a need for servers equipped with Nvidia's GPUs, especially the sophisticated H100. It is precisely here that OEM suppliers like SMCI have a role to play and a comparison of its revenue growth with peers Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and HP Inc. (HPQ) shows it has indeed rapidly positioned itself to profit from AI.

Furthermore, compared to other OEMs, the company differentiates itself through its total IT solutions including AI packaged with general-purpose computing, and storage, without forgetting the software part. It has also developed custom-designed liquid cooling technologies which are key to installation in a data center environment for power-hungry workloads.

Emboldened by the initial surge in demand which is five times faster than the industry average as pictured below, the management has made projections to scale annual revenues to over $25 billion from $7.1 billion during fiscal year 2023, or more than a three-fold increase.

This target appears difficult to reach, from the profitable growth perspective, especially when scaling production to such a high degree.

Not as Profitable as Nvidia when Considering Production and Pricing Power

In this case, comparing SMCI's income statement metrics like YoY revenue, gross profit, and EPS growths with Nvidia's as per the table below shows that Nvidia's margins have been increasing faster than sales. For SMCI, it is the opposite, suggesting it does not enjoy the same level of profitable growth as Nvidia. This, in turn, implies that it may not possess pricing power, and is incurring relatively higher costs for production.

Comparison of YoY revenue, gross profit, and EPS growth for the last four quarters (seekingalpha.com)

Looking deeper, the OEM belongs to the Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals industry (as per the introductory table) while Nvidia is a semiconductor and fabless play. As such, it outsources its chip manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and generates a lot of operational cash flow.

In sharp contrast, SMCI has to purchase GPU chips, CPU chips (for the inference part), memory modules, and storage devices before assembling these in its factories in Los Angeles, the Netherlands, and Taiwan with another one planned in Malaysia. This investment in production capacity resulted both in negative FCF and cash used in operations in FQ2 instead of generating money as was the case in the prior quarter. Now, with the balance sheet-bearing debt, about $583 million had to be raised through an equity offering, and seeking additional financing (possibly debt in order not to dilute shares further) is not excluded.

Thinking aloud, while it is normal to seek additional working capital during a rapid expansion phase, the fact that SMCI has not managed to generate positive operational cash flow possibly shows the absence of pricing power. This is further justified by the management mentioning that ASP (average sales price) increased but "gradually continued to grow." Now, given the price difference between the Gen AI-enabling H100 costing about 30K and the $699 priced Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K processor, the ASP should have increased steeply. Of course, the H100 comes with CUDA cores and HBM3 memory, but there is still a big price difference with CPUs used for conventional IT loads which SMCI normally ships.

Hence, in case demand for its servers is not sustained, either the additional production capacity will lie idle or SMCI will have to provide discounts to liquidate inventories, in turn impacting margins. This will ultimately depend on demand.

Factoring Demand and Identifying Competitors

First, 40% of sales were generated from the enterprise/channel verticals led by AI and CPU upgrade programs as pictured below. Here, the word upgrade suggests these are SMCI's existing customers upgrading their IT infrastructure to support intelligent applications, either by buying directly or through channel partners.

Looking across the industry, enterprises, especially smaller ones already purchasing from one OEM for years, are not likely to change as a single-vendor strategy ensures the availability of a strategic partner in addition to just a solution provider. Thus, those buying from Dell will most likely continue to do so which explains why demand for its AI-optimized servers has surged with the backlog doubling to about $1.6 billion on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Therefore, the company is catching up on AI.

Looking further, others like International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) are differentiating themselves by using consultancy services since Generative AI is something new, many enterprises do not have the expertise and require external consultants. Moreover, there is also competition with Nvidia itself as in addition to selling GPU chips, it also sells complete server racks like the DGX H100. Competition also stems from startups like SambaNova Systems which build on their LLM expertise to extrapolate their product offerings to include complete AI platforms.

Second, and more importantly, 59% of FQ2's revenues were made of ISVs (independent software vendors) needing OEM appliances and CSPs (cloud service providers) like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) or Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) expanding their product range to offer AI-as-a-service or AI through cloud-based subscriptions. In this respect, using Nvidia's hardware virtualization and confidential computing features, they can create 7 virtual servers from each physical H100 GPU which can be then leased to up to seven different customers in a multi-tenant cloud environment.

Overvalued by around 31%

Therefore, with 59% of revenues derived from to-be-competitors, which by using cloud-based distribution can completely alter competitive dynamics, it may be difficult for SMCI to sustain the same growth momentum in the second half of fiscal 2024, especially after the H100 was added to the Azure GPU family on January 30. As such, many corporations under budgetary constraints during the current period of economic uncertainty can lease virtual server instances, with the one shown below containing an Nvidia A100 chip and the memory costing about $27 per hour. Compare this to a single H100 which can cost $30K on average and to build a cluster of them you need several of them together with memory, storage, and other accessories.

We should not forget that there are other CSPs, too, and the way most corporations consume AI will most likely be through the cloud as is already the case with 94% of enterprises with IT today.

In my opinion, the forward price-to-sales of 2.86x based on revenues of $14.46 billion for the fiscal year 2024 (ending in June) may be on the high side, especially since it was achieved after the stock surged by more than 800%. Consequently, after the AI-led hype gives way to realism, valuations should come down. For a fairer multiple, I consider global PC shipments slumping by 29% YoY following a downturn in demand earlier last year. Applying the same analogy to SMCI in case the high expectations do not translate into reality, it means that the current P/S of 2.86x could potentially be trading 29% too high.

To further justify this lower valuation, SMCI's EPS growth for FY-2024 represents an 82.93% YoY growth, which is abnormal as it is not seeing the same level of profitable growth as Nvidia as explained earlier. From this perspective, a more appropriate figure would be the 62% achieved in FQ2. This means the EPS estimate of $21.60 is 33% ((82.93-62)/62) too high.

Hence, averaging 29% and 33%, the stock is trading around 31% too high, and my estimate is $692 (1,004 × 0.69) based on the current share price of $1,004. This is not far from Walls Street's average of $702.

To further justify my bearishness, data center infrastructure suppliers like Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) already specialize in liquid cooling for high power density AI applications, to extract heat away from the chip itself. This, in a way, reduces SMCI's competitive advantage in this area.

Now, I may be wrong and the above analysts' top line growth estimates for FY-2024 may be achieved, but may have to be done on the back of discounts, meaning the bottom line will suffer. Also, since a policy of providing discounts is unsustainable considering the sort of competition SMCI will be pitched against, the top line guidance for fiscal 2025 will likely be lower than the $19.24 billion estimated by analysts as per the above table.

Conclusion

This thesis has made a bearish case both on competitive grounds and lack of pricing power compared to Nvidia which enjoys a near monopolistic position given that its competitor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) MI300X was still at the sampling phase or still collecting feedback from the SMCI's customer base (in preparation for launch) at the end of last month while Intel Corporation's (INTC) Gaudi 3 had not yet been qualified by the OEM.

Still, the target of $692 is higher than its January 29 price of $385, signifying I have considered the demand for SMCI's servers should continue, but not at the same pace as the initial surge. Hence, in the longer term, Nvidia's AI GPUs will most likely be consumed by enterprises in other ways, namely through the cloud.

Finally, there may be risks to non-GPU sales in China as was the case last year, but to a lower extent, if 60% tariffs are enacted against Chinese imports in the eventuality of a change in leadership at the White House.