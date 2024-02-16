Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Electricité de France S.A. (ECIFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (Q&A)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.21K Followers

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCPK:ECIFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call (Q&A) February 16, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Xavier Girre - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Sparrow - BNP Paribas

Andrew Moulder - CreditSights

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to EDF's Q&A session for the full year 2023 results. As a reminder, all participants are in this and only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Xavier Girre, Group CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Xavier Girre

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm very happy to be with you once again to share our 2023 results. Just a few words, and then I'll be ready with all the team for all your questions. 2023 is clearly an exceptional year. The group has delivered a very good operational performance with a significant increase of 41.4 terawatt hours in nuclear generation inference in the context of historically high price environment and no exceptional regulation.

As a consequence, EBITDA reached €39.9 billion, net income group share of €10 billion and net financial debt reduced by more than €10 billion to €54.4 billion. The net financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio reached 1.36 times, well below our target of less or equal to 2.5 times. 2023 is as well an important year for the group with the launch of a new commercial policy to anticipate the end of our end in 2026.

Besides the new ambitions of reduction in carbon emissions, Moody's has validated EDF trajectory as aligned with 1.5 degree scenario. The years to come will see the development of the group's strategy with increasing level of investments and large projects to be conducted.

Maintaining the level of the debt

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on ECIFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.