EMX Royalty: A Turning Point With Share Buyback Announcement?

Is EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) a buy here after announcing a new share buyback program?

For some background, my review for subscribers in early January highlighted EMX's impressive Q3 2023 results, driven by significant revenue, cash flow, and earnings that beat market expectations.

The resolution of the Timok Royalty dispute brought in a substantial $6.6 million, marking a pivotal moment for the company, alongside notable achievements such as repaying a $10 million debt facility and securing new royalty agreements.

Recent developments have brought EMX back into the spotlight.

EMX’s Share Buyback News

On February 7th, the company announced initiating a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), signaling its intention to buy back up to 5,000,000 shares, about 4.45% of its outstanding shares, starting February 13, 2024.

This move is a testament to EMX's belief in its undervalued shares and represents a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

The prospect of a share buyback is particularly enticing given EMX's current valuation, with a trailing P/E of 3x and a forward P/E of around 11x, alongside annual revenues reaching $25-30 million from various sources (royalties, option payments, cash payments from partners, etc.)

And remember, EMX has an enterprise value of under $200 million.

The bottom line is that EMX Royalty's trajectory for growth looks more promising than ever, bolstered by the recent share buyback announcement. Such a program, if executed wisely during market dips, could provide substantial support to the stock price.

Moreover, the royalty assets from properties like Timok, Diablillos, Parks-Sayler, and Hermosa are expected to drive revenue growth shortly.

Why Are EMX Shares Underperforming?

EMX has been underperforming the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) over the past year or so.

One potential concern for investors could be EMX Royalty's aggressive capital deployment strategy towards acquiring and generating new royalties. In the third quarter of 2023, for example, EMX allocated $4.76 million to these efforts but only recouped $1.14 million from its partners.

This represents a decrease in spending by $500,000 compared to the same period last year, yet the recovery from partners also fell by $2 million, highlighting a costlier approach to expanding its royalty portfolio without the promise of short to medium-term returns.

This shift might be causing some investors to question whether the company's resources are being wisely spent, especially in the absence of immediate financial benefits from these investments.

On the flip side, EMX Royalty's robust investment in acquiring and generating new royalties could be seen as a strategic move to solidify its long-term growth prospects.

It's these such efforts that have led to some of EMX's greatest acquisitions, including the Timok Upper Zone royalty (bought for a mere $200,000!).

EMX

Just a single new bet that pays off like Timok or Balya would be a huge win for EMX. Still, I can see the concern that EMX may not be getting as much value for its efforts as it used to.

The bottom line: With its extensive royalty portfolio still offering plenty of room for expansion and its shares trading at around $1.50 on the U.S. exchange, EMX Royalty Corporation stock presents a compelling value buying opportunity for investors looking for growth in the royalty and streaming sector.