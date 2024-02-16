Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Outlook

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went public in mid-2019, selling its shares at $26.00 each.

I previously wrote about HCAT in September 2023 with a Hold outlook on continuing heavy operating losses.

Since then, the firm’s revenue growth has continued to flatline and operating losses have deteriorated.

Until Health Catalyst, Inc. management can reignite meaningful top line growth while substantially reducing operating losses in a difficult industry period, I’m Bearish [Sell] on HCAT.

Health Catalyst’s Market And Approach

HCAT provides a range of healthcare analytics software and services to healthcare service providers to assist them in improving their delivery efficiencies.

The company also provides technology-centric managed services, which have continued to grow in popularity with its client base.

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the healthcare analytics market is expected to reach $164.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 11.1%.

Some of the key trends and driving factors in the healthcare analytics market include:

Increasing adoption of Electronic Healthcare Records

The rise of value-based healthcare to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes through better patient-service provider alignment.

A growing willingness to use machine learning technologies in healthcare to improve efficiencies and reduce medical errors.

Major market players that also sell healthcare data and analytics solutions are:

Epic

Cerner (Oracle)

IBM

SAS Institute

Veradigm

McKesson

MedeAnalytics.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has stalled in recent quarters, while Operating losses (line) have worsened slightly sequentially but improved year-over-year.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower in recent quarters as a result of migrating some on-premises customers to third-party platforms; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have dropped due to cost reductions in these areas.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained heavily negative but have made some progress toward breakeven, although that milestone is still far in the distance.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

Major financial metrics and valuations are shown in the table below:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 1.5 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 39.0 Price/Sales ("TTM") 1.8 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 6.7% Net Income Margin -42.6% EBITDA Margin -21.0% Market Capitalization $543,850,000 Enterprise Value $445,440,000 Operating Cash Flow -$28,860,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$2.23 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.23 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 10.3% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") -$0.80 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 2.75 Click to enlarge

Compared to the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 47.4% in the past 12 months, HCAT has fallen 30.5%, a comparatively poor result:

The company's Rule of 40 performance has worsened sequentially due to heavily negative operating margin and anemic revenue growth:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Revenue Growth % 7.3% 6.7% Operating Margin -24.7% -30.4% Total -17.4% -23.6% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Bearish On Health Catalyst

HCAT’s results are worsening, as its sequential Rule of 40 performance shows, with dropping revenue growth and deteriorating operating margin.

As a result, management announced its intention to reduce headcount by 10% in Q4 2023.

If accomplished, this will likely result in restructuring charges in Q4 2023 and won’t generate meaningful operating savings until well into 2024.

And, with revenue dropping even with full headcount, I’m not optimistic that this type of action will result in a return to snappy top line revenue growth any time soon.

I prepared a sentiment tracker of the company's most recent conference call, showing the frequency of a number of terms and keywords:

Seeking Alpha

The chart indicates that the firm is seeing challenges due to macroeconomic headwinds as 2023 progressed amid continuing healthcare system margin challenges, although it expects Q4’s bookings results to be better due to seasonal and other factors.

HCAT is simply growing too slowly and producing heavy losses in an industry that is pressuring its gross margins.

While management appears to be managing the firm toward profitability, growth will probably suffer and the company still has a long way to go to achieve operating breakeven.

HCAT is competing against much larger players who are entrenched in an industry that has historically been resistant to change.

Like so many software companies that went public in the last four years, HCAT hasn’t been able to grow at a reasonable rate of growth while producing operating breakeven.

In a higher cost-of-capital environment, its stock has been punished accordingly.

Until Health Catalyst, Inc. management can reignite top line growth while substantially reducing operating losses, a difficult feat to achieve at the same time or even within a short period of time, I’m Bearish [Sell] on HCAT.