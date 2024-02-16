Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.21K Followers

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nolan Watson - CEO

Erfan Kazemi - CFO

David Awram - Co-Founder and SVP

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Derick Ma - TD Securities

Brian MacArthur - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ina. And I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sandstorm Gold Royalties 2023 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Please be aware that some of the commentary may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you, Mr. Watson, you may begin your conference.

Nolan Watson

Thank you, Ina. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for calling into our Q4 and 2023 year-end earnings call. As usual, in a few minutes, I'll hand things over to Erfan, our CFO to review the earnings highlights. But before I do that, I'd like to take the time to give an update of Sandstorm’s business and the things that I will specifically focus on which I believe are important to shareholders are five-fold.

The first one being our updated guidance, not only for 2024, specifically, but also our longer five-year term guidance. As part of this guidance, we'll also be talking about the timing of our two growth projects being Hod Maden and MARA project. Number two, our current debt levels including our projected debt repayments, as well as the non-core asset sales process that we're going to use to achieve this. Number three, our current share buyback

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SAND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.