Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EUTLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2024 2:00 PM ETEutelsat Group (EUTLF) Stock, ETCMY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.21K Followers

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCPK:EUTLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eva Berneke - Chief Executive Officer

Christophe Caudrelier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aleksander Peterc - Societe Generale

Mark Watts - Citi

Brian O'Brien - UBS

Tom Singlehurst - Citi

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Eutelsat Group Half Year 2023-'24 Results Conference Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer; and Christophe Caudrelier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Eva Berneke

Good morning. Welcome and thank you for joining us for today's first half of Eutelsat '24 presentation. I'm Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer and I'm joined by Christophe, our CFO. So what are we going to do this morning? For today's agenda, we have 4 points. We have a bit the highlights of this past quarter and the 6 months. We go through our operational performance, then our financial performance and then, we'll come to the outlook and financial objectives.

Let's start with the highlights of the past 6 months. First half operating verticals revenue stood at €571 million, confirming the return to top line growth. This was underpinned by Eutelsat's legacy business, thanks notably to the EUTELSAT 10B and KONNECT VHTS that gave us incremental capacity as well as the inclusion of OneWeb businesses since the second quarter. Second quarter operating verticals continues this trend, revenues up by 3.9% on a like-for-like basis and by 5.4% on a quarter-on-quarter. We delivered successful operational execution, notably with the entry into service of KONNECT VHTS in September and EUTELSAT 10B also in September, as well as the completion of the space segment of the OneWeb Constellation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EUTLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EUTLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.