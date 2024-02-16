YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) (OTCPK:JAPAY) is an outlier among tobacco stocks, with a 25% price rise over last year compared to falling prices for peers (see chart below). This was likely due to its good financials and positive outlook when I last wrote about the stock in November.

Price Performance Of Tobacco Stocks, 1y (Source: Seeking Alpha)

With the release of its final quarter (Q4 2023) and full year 2023 results earlier this week, along with its outlook for 2024, the question now is, can Japan Tobacco continue to see sustained gains or is the price trend likely to alter moving forward?

Real revenue growth accelerates

The company's revenues grew by a much slower 6.9% compared to the 14.3% rise seen in 2022 because of less favorable currency movements. Removing the foreign exchange effect reveals that the sales actually expanded faster from 2022, with core revenue at constant foreign exchange [FX] growing by 6.1% (2022: 4.8%).

Improved real growth is attributable to a better price-volume mix for its tobacco business, which brings in most of the company's revenue. While much of the revenue improvement was due to better pricing for the tobacco business, the increase in combustibles volumes by 2.3% in 2023 after a 0.7% drop the year before was a minor support too.

Source: Japan Tobacco

Next-generation products' contribution static

However, with traditional tobacco products showing signs of dying the inevitable slow death, combustibles are hardly a reliable source of growth over the medium to long term. For this reason, the muted and static share of next-generation products as a proportion of tobacco revenues is worrisome. These products, which fall under the category of RRP for Japan Tobacco, include the likes of heated and infused tobacco as well as e-vapour. Their share stood at 3.3% in 2023, the same as in 2022.

It’s some solace though, that RRP revenue growth at 8.3% in 2023 was higher than that for the overall tobacco business at 7.1% (see table below). It has also accelerated from the 4.4% increase in 2022, when the figure grew far slower than the 15.6% rise in tobacco revenues. Further, in Q4 2023, RRP revenue growth was strong at 17.8% year-on-year (YoY). However, because of the small absolute number, it made little difference to the segment's share in tobacco revenue.

Key Financials (Source: Japan Tobacco)

Ploom X Could Be A Winning Growth Strategy

Nevertheless, the company has plans to increase RRP's penetration, with a focus on Ploom X, its newest heated tobacco stick. The company points to the fact that the 23.2% increase in RRP volume during the quarter was "fueled by Ploom X", indicating that it could be a winner for Japan Tobacco going forward.

At present, the product is available in 13 markets but the company has plans to increase its reach to 40 markets by the end of 2026. While this could have a positive revenue effect, if the combustibles revenue continues to grow, investments in the same could affect the tobacco business's healthy 30.2% operating profit margin as of 2023.

This is already visible in the tobacco business's Q4 2023 numbers, which saw a 1% drop in adjusted operating profit at constant FX, on multiple factors including the expansion of Ploom X. The company also expects adjusted operating profit at constant FX to grow at a lower 2% for the segment in 2024 compared to the 4.4% rise in 2023 partly on this count.

Weak profit outlook for 2024

While Japan Tobacco is positive in its profit outlook over the mid-to-long-term years, targeting growth for adjusted operating profit at constant FX at a “mid to high single digit rate”, 2024 is expected to be an exception. This is already evident going by its expectations for the tobacco business noted above, but the drag from higher R&D spending on its pharmaceutical business is seen impacting operating profits further.

As a result, after a 5.2% increase in adjusted operating profit (constant) in 2023, it expects the figure to be flat in 2024 (see table below). Reported operating profits are expected to do even worse with a contraction after staying flat in 2023. The basic earnings per share [EPS] too, is expected to contract by 5.7% (2023: 8.9% increase).

Source: Japan Tobacco

Implications for the Japan Tobacco stock

With the company's profits expected to come in at $3.22 billion in 2024, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is now at 14.3x. Like the last time I checked, this ratio is still second only to Philip Morris (PM), with other tobacco stocks trading between 7x and 8x forward ratios.

However, while at the time there was some case for a premium on Japan Tobacco going by its past performance, it's not so for 2024 as evident from its outlook. In fact, at 15.1x, the trailing twelve months [TTM] P/E is also significantly higher than all peers, save PM.

Further, its forward dividend yield of 5.04% is also appreciably lower than the 9.8% for British American Tobacco (BTI) and 9.9% for Altria (MO), even with its dividend growth potentially at risk. Other tobacco stocks' weak price performance compared to JAPAF is one reason for a less competitive yield, but the stock would have to drop a fair bit for the dividend yield to rise as much.

What next?

As of this year, I believe the upside to Japan Tobacco has been exhausted, especially with the weak profit outlook for 2024. Its revenues for 2023 were strong, and continue to look good for 2024. But the expected flattening in operating profits and contraction in net profits is disappointing after positive growth in 2023.

This, of course, has implications for the stock, the premium on which can't be justified anymore. Especially not as the forward dividend yield is lower than that of peers.

Still, the company's medium-term profit outlook is relatively sunny, and it's optimistic about growing its next-generation products with a focus on Ploom X. For this reason, there isn't a reason to sell the stock in haste. Instead, it's best to wait and watch how the company evolves going forward. I'm retaining the Hold rating on Japan Tobacco.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.