12 Conviction Picks Beating The S&P, Without Help From The Magnificent 7

Dale Roberts
Summary

  • I created a U.S. stock portfolio in mid-2023 that has outperformed with a 24% total return vs 17% for the S&P 500.
  • I address valuation concerns for the U.S. market and include dividend growers and international stocks in the portfolio.
  • The conviction picks in the portfolio performed very well from June to the end of January 2024, with 8 out of 12 stocks delivering outperformance.
  • This demonstration shows that you can build a very good growth portfolio while avoiding the Magnificent 7.

I recently reported on our U.S. stock portfolio that has offered a wonderful but surprising market beat from inception of 2015. The portfolio has a quality and economic moat skew with a large or mega cap bias. Many readers on Seeking

Dale Roberts is the Chief Disruptor at the Cut The Crap Investing blog. Cut The Crap will introduce Canadians to the many sensible low fee investment options in Canada. Canadians currently pay some of highest investment fees in the world. Dale will help Canadians on the path to creating their own low fee portfolios or direct them to the lower fee managed portfolio solutions. Dale was a former Investment Funds Advisor and Trainer at Tangerine Investments, and is a still recovering former award-winning advertising writer and creative director. Dale has been writing on Seeking Alpha from 2013, covering asset allocation, dividend investing and retirement. As always past performance is not guaranteed to repeat. You should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. If you don't know what you're doing, don't do it. Dale's articles are not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, RTX, CARR, OTIS, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, TLT, BATT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

e
325e
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (150)
People often cite that Berkshire performs equal to the S&P, but when it's lagging the market, it's just about the easiest buy you can make. I got some in 2012 at $79, and at that price, it has easily outperformed the S&P. Picked some more up last year at $305. Never even lose a second of sleep and it chugs along. I added some new names to the list of stocks I track. Thank you.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (7.96K)
Bravo! This excellent article was the catalyst for me deciding to follow you now.

Your 12 conviction picks have substantial overlap with my fairly concentrated portfolio of 32 stocks, including AVGO MDT CMCSA BMY RTX and CB. I have DE instead of your CAT; JPM and C instead of your WFC; and TGT instead of your DKS.

My portfolio tends to be dynamic rather than static, as (1) I love trading around core positions, and (2) I am an aggressive trader in stock options that enabled me to beat the S&P by almost three-fold last year.

Overall, I am currently pivoting our family's main portfolio in baby steps to create a more balanced barbell of stocks that I consider to be GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) and/or YARP (Yield At a Reasonable Price) candidates. The latter is a term coined by Brian Belski, the Chief Investment Strategist of BMO, which resonates with me because I believe that dividends will represent a greater portion of total portfolio returns in 2024 than they did in 2023.
g
glinsight
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (2.84K)
Hi Dale, nice portfolio. I have several of these stocks but LOW is the only one of you conviction picks. Mostly, I’m sticking with the index; hard to beat long term.
AllyM profile picture
AllyM
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (71)
Hi Dale, Did you write a post sometime ago on how you build the portfolio? Some sort of process that, as a retiree, I can replicate myself? Thanks!
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (23.65K)
Good work. I cite CB frequently for its pricing power (25% increase in auto insurance) on my monthly inflation reports. seekingalpha.com/...

A quick tip for readers is to ask fund managers for their 2022-2024 performance. Nearly all of them leave 2022 out of their report.
