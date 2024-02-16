12 Conviction Picks Beating The S&P, Without Help From The Magnificent 7

PM Images

I recently reported on our U.S. stock portfolio that has offered a wonderful but surprising market beat from inception of 2015. The portfolio has a quality and economic moat skew with a large or mega cap bias. Many readers on Seeking Alpha and on my blog asked how I would build the portfolio for 2023 and beyond. In mid 2023, I put together a portfolio concept taking valuation into concern. Or let's say as a top concern. The greatest criticism of the U.S. cap-weighted stock market bull run is that it is driven by the Magnificent 7 and valuations are more than stretched. The high conviction stocks from my mid-year post (offering an attractive combination of valuation and growth) beat the market from June of 2023. In this post, I will take a look at the total portfolio concept, but will concentrate my analysis on the conviction picks.

The U.S. stock portfolio that I created in early 2015 has beat the S&P 500, with 14% annual, compared to 11.8% annual for the S&P 500. Here's the performance update for our U.S. stock portfolio.

Building the stock portfolio in 2024

Addressing valuation concerns for the U.S. market, I penned Building The Dividend Growth Portfolio in 2023. You'll find a couple of companies in the mix that do not pay a dividend, though it is built around dividend growers. There are also a couple of international stocks in the group.

From that post, here's the performance of the conviction picks and total portfolio from June of 2023 to the end of January 2024.

Conviction Picks and Total Portfolio (Portfolio Visualizer / Author ) Picks and Total Portfolio Table (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Keep in mind that in the 'Total Picks' portfolio, the conviction picks were overweight (double) as per the original post.

You'll find the total stock list in the post link (and in the asset returns posted below), but today we'll concentrate on the conviction picks. And we'll evaluate the changes in valuation and growth prospects as per the Seeking Alpha tools.

The conviction picks

Wells Fargo (WFC), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Lowe's (LOW), Kroger (KR), Amgen (AMGN), Comcast (CMCSA), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Chubb Limited (CB), TDK Corp (OTCPK:TTDKY), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Caterpillar (CAT).

The conviction picks performance from June 2023 to then end of January 2024.

Conviction Picks Performance (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

For the period, the S&P 500 delivered 17.06%. 8 out of 12 stocks delivered that outperformance, but don't discount the solid performance of the rest of the group, with no stocks in a negative return situation. Any drastic underperformance for any 'dogs' might have negated the market beat.

Here's the valuation and growth metrics in June 2023. The double asterisks note the conviction picks.

The valuation is a forward PE ratio as found on Seeking Alpha.

The growth rating is from Seeking Alpha quant modelling.

I wanted to keep the P/E ratio below 20. I stretched slightly above 20 on a few names if there was enough growth present. I gave more weight to the growth performance over the last 5 years. I checked the history of earnings and revenue using the Financials tab on Seeking Alpha. While I don't mind some lumpy trajectories on earnings and revenue, I was looking for some solid growth on both counts from the pre-COVID years.

I highlighted 12 conviction picks that stood above the crowd.

Symbol Name Yield PE/Ratio Growth (UNH) UnitedHealth Group Inc* 1.48% 20.4 B- (WFC) Wells Fargo** 2.61% 9.5 A- (BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway*** (overweight) 0.00% 21.4 A (HSBC) HSBC Holdings** 5.08% 6.9 A+ (BLK) BlackRock 2.64% 21.2 C+ (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson* 2.78% 15.9 D- (K) Kellogg* 3.48% 16.5 D- (LOW) Lowe's** 1.88% 17.5 B- (AVGO) Broadcom Inc* 2.04% 21.4 B- (KR) Kroger** 2.38% 10.8 C- (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc* 2.94% 13.9 D- (MDT) Medtronic* 3.11% 17.6 D (AMGN) Amgen** 3.62% 13.3 B+ (CMCSA) Comcast Corp** 2.68% 11.9 C- (BMY) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co* 3.52% 8.9 D- (QCOM) QUALCOMM Inc* 2.58% 15.0 D- (DKS) DICK'S Sporting Goods** 3.05% 9.8 B- (GIS) General Mills* 3.06% 17.1 D+ (RTX) RTX Corporation* 2.43% 19.3 C (CARR) Carrier* 1.38% 20.9 C (CAT) Caterpillar** 2.00% 14.4 C+ (CB) Chubb Limited** 1.72% 11.1 B- (MDLZ) Mondelez* 2.07% 23.3 C+ (TSM) Taiwan Semi 1.80% 20.2 D- (OTCPK:TTDKY) TDK Corporation** 2.01% 12.5 C+ (JNPR) Juniper Networks** 3.00% 12.5 B Click to enlarge

You'll notice that the forward PE ratio of the conviction picks was quite attractive. Berkshire was more on the expensive front, but that is a unique beast (a conglomerate) and a typical PE ratio is not the best measure.

And now we'll have a look at the change in for PE ratio and growth scores from June of 2023 to mid February 2024. The original PE ratio from June is shown under PE. The original growth score from June is shown under Growth. The updated figures are shown under 2024 for each category.

Symbol Name PE 2024 Growth 2024 WFC Wells Fargo 9.5 10.15 A- A- BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway 21.4 22.87 A A- HSBC HSBC Holdings 6.9 6.23 A+ A+ LOW Lowe's 17.5 17.02 B- C- KR Kroger 10.8 9.79 C- C AMGN Amgen 13.3 15.07 B+ B CMCSA Comcast Corp 11.9 10.09 C- C+ DKS Dick's Sporting 9.8 12.78 B- B CAT Caterpillar 14.4 15.37 C+ C+ CB Chubb Limited 11.1 11.45 B- B- TTDKY TDK Corporation 12.5 23.69 C+ C JNPR Juniper Networks 12.5 16.51 B B Click to enlarge

We can see that there have been no major shifts to worry about. TDK Corporation does stand out. After the magnificent stock price burst from June, the valuation has become elevated. Those who are sticklers for valuation might certainly give that one a pass. There are some wonderful candidates in the original list of 24 stocks for 2023 and beyond.

I would suggest that we build a portfolio with at least 18-20 stocks, and we should consider sector diversification. I would add that suggestion relates to a stock market, such as U.S. or Canadian stocks. That is, we might pick 20 stocks for the U.S. We still need geographic diversification. And that can be quickly realized thanks to ETFs. One could get access to global developed markets (Ex-U.S.) by way of iShares (IDEV).

Value and Growth

In 2024, the conviction picks portfolio offers a very nice blend of very attractive valuations, and very solid growth prospects. There are 7 names with a B or above growth rating.

That said, you can see from the performance chart at the beginning of this post, the total picks have also outperformed the S&P 500. In early 2024, that total portfolio mix is picking up the pace.

To tell you the truth, I am surprised that the conviction picks are already outperforming the market. And as always, past performance does not guarantee future returns. I expected that this value oriented portfolio would have to wait for value to come back in style as a greater trend.

From mid 2023 and into 2024, growth still rules and that includes most of the Magnificent 7.

Sector performance 2024 (Charles Schwab / Bloomberg )

My stock picking (portfolio building) exercise demonstrates that you can create a very solid growth-oriented portfolio while avoiding drastic overvaluation. Also, the financials, factor grades and quant scores on Seeking Alpha are proving their worth.

You might look at this conviction list and full list of stocks to consider for further evaluation. While I am happy with our existing U.S. portfolio, I am considering adding a few names - with a focus on companies with higher growth ratings. Wells Fargo will likely be a portfolio add. We are light on U.S. financials. Our weighting is mostly covered by Berkshire Hathaway and BlackRock. Though, I would consider BlackRock a fintech.

In 2020, I offered that Warren Buffett did not get his chance to be greedy in the COVID correction. He's still waiting to put that massive cash pile to work.

Amgen will also get a close look. I am a big fan of defensive sectors for retirement. And again, at the core is a nice mix of very reasonable valuation and growth prospects. They had a very good earnings report this month.

I will keep you posted of any portfolio moves.

Being in semi retirement, I have created an all-weather portfolio. But I always recognize the value in the growth-kicker stocks for creating retirement income.

