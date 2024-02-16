Winning With Big Tech: The 2023 Playbook Is The 2024 Playbook

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

I’ll get straight to the point here…

When I look at the stock market, it seems clear to me that the best intersections of quality, growth, and value in the market exist in mega-cap tech land.

I’m talking about Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which currently sit in the bargain barrel while offering some of the strongest bottom-line growth estimates in the entire S&P 500.

Salesforce (CRM) and Meta Platforms (META) aren’t quite as cheap (relative to my personal fair value estimates); however, they’re also trading with discounts attached while offering 2024 EPS growth prospects of 17% and 34%, respectively.

These companies are huge. META has added hundreds of billions of dollars to its market cap during the last two weeks, alone. But, the cash flows being thrown off by these companies are prolific and at the end of the day, I’m happy to follow that money.

Simply put, it doesn’t bother me that they’re up so big during 2024. It doesn’t bother me that they’re up so much during the last 12 months.

Looking at these charts, it’s important to remember that these stocks were basically playing catch up during 2023 after experiencing such drastic sell-offs during 2022 when tech underperformed.

With the benefit of hindsight, it appears clear to me that their sell-offs a couple of years ago were irrational, not their recent rallies.

Sure…mentally, it can be tough to rationalize paying all-time highs for companies with $1 trillion-plus market caps after they’re experienced 50%+ rallies during the last year.

However, when you look at the cash flows that these companies have produced since the COVID-19 pandemic began (and their forward-looking guidance/potential) then I think it’s easy to justify further upside potential.

Heck, in Alphabet’s case, you’re basically paying a market multiple for twice the market’s expected growth rate.

Contrary to popular belief, these stocks aren’t being speculatively priced on earnings expectations 5-10 years down the road.

Actually, their 12-24 month growth estimates more than justify current share prices, leading me to believe that wide margins of safety still exist.

That’s why I believe that the narrow rally trend that we saw play out in 2023 will continue throughout 2024.

And therefore, when I look at the market today, I believe that the best playbook for 2024 is going to be the same one that worked in 2023: being overweight uber-profitable big-tech.

The Best Bargains In My Portfolio

In light of Tuesday’s sell-off, I updated all of the fair value estimates across my holdings so that I would take advantage of any ongoing weakness that occurred.

Obviously, on Wednesday, we saw a quick bounce-back rally, but I’m still happy to have performed this update because more than 70% of S&P 500 companies have reported their Q4 results now, and I needed to factor updated guidance and consensus estimates into my fair value estimates.

Looking at the updated results, of the 77 stocks/ETFs that I own, only 31 are trading below fair value.

That’s great. It implies that there are bargains to be found.

Yet, when I look at these companies, there aren’t clear bull theories surrounding many of these stocks.

A lot of the time, I believe they’re relatively cheap for good reasons.

And looking at the names that I own which currently offer a double-digit margin of safety (which is a threshold that begins to denote really attractive value), we’re mostly talking about interest rate sensitive stocks (which suffer from poor macro sentiment), companies facing potentially significant legal woes, or companies that just posted disappointing earnings/dividend growth results.

This isn’t to say that they won’t bounce back, experience multiple expansion via mean reversion, and generate outsized returns during 2024; however, to me, I think the lowest risk picks in the market right now hail from the tech sector.

Of these double-digit margin safety stocks, there are only two that also offer double-digit fundamental growth prospects this year.

And you guessed it, they’re big-tech stocks.

Overall, there are only 6 stocks on this list that offer double-digit bottom-line growth prospects in 2024.

The only two stocks on this list that have consensus growth estimates above 10% that aren’t big-tech stocks are Elevance Health (ELV) and Starbucks (SBUX).

I believe that those two companies are great bargains. I’ve recently bought shares of both. But, overall, the data is clear here…the best high-quality deals are still being offered by mega-cap technology companies.

Below, I’ll break down the issues facing these non-big-tech stocks before making my bull cases for Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Salesforce.

But first, let’s take a look at the data…

Company Ticker Price Fair Value Estimate Margin of Safety Consensus 2024 Bottom-Line Growth Estimate* Salesforce Inc. (CRM) $289.15 $290.00 0.29% 17% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) $290.07 $293.00 1.00% 5% Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) $125.82 $128.00 1.70% 467% CME Group Inc. (CME) $215.18 $220.00 2.19% 0% L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) $210.18 $215.00 2.24% 3% Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) $35.15 $36.00 2.36% n/a Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) $506.11 $519.00 2.48% 12% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) $194.87 $200.00 2.57% 9% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) $167.52 $172.00 2.60% 7% Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) $14.81 $15.40 3.83% -2% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) $473.28 $493.50 4.10% 34% Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) $20.24 $21.16 4.35% 0% Hershey Co. (HSY) $191.25 $201.00 4.85% 0% RTX Corp. (RTX) $91.39 $97.00 5.78% 6% Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) $418.19 $447.00 6.45% -6% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) $94.07 $102.00 7.77% 15% Deere & Co. (DE) $384.78 $420.00 8.39% -18% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) $58.66 $65.00 9.75% 0% Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) $227.26 $252.00 9.82% 1% (AFFO) Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) $145.94 $163.00 10.47% 17% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) $217.01 $245.00 11.42% 7% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $155.74 $176.00 11.51% 8% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) $51.62 $59.00 12.51% 4% AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) $173.21 $200.00 13.40% 7% (AFFO) NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) $39.98 $47.00 14.94% 2% (AFFO) Camden Property Trust (CPT) $93.84 $112.00 16.21% -1% (AFFO) Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) $113.34 $138.00 17.87% 0% (AFFO) Enbridge Inc. (ENB) $33.33 $41.00 18.71% 1% Realty Income Corp. (O) $51.39 $67.00 23.30% 5% (AFFO) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $170.98 $240.00 28.76% 48% (OCF) Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC) $25.19 $36.00 30.03% n/a Click to enlarge

*The bottom-line growth column is focused on consensus earnings-per-share estimates, unless otherwise notated.

Income-Oriented, Interest Rate Sensitive Stocks

I know that no two companies in the market are perfect apples to apples comparisons; however, for the sake of simplicity (and word count) I’ll go ahead and group up REITs, utilities, pipelines, banks, and BDCs into one group here.

Most of the companies that I own in these areas of the market are income-oriented stocks.

In other words, they’re companies whose high dividend yields are likely to make up the lion’s share of their total returns because of relatively low growth prospects (as you can see on the chart above, according to consensus estimates, none of these companies offer EPS/AFFO growth prospects north of 7% this year).

*I should note that I wasn’t able to find good consensus numbers for the Brookfield funds on a funds-from-operations basis, which is their primary bottom-line reporting metric.

After the recent strong jobs report and this week’s hot CPI print, fears of a higher-for-longer interest rate environment have hurt the sentiment surrounding those types of investments.

Why?

Well, whether it’s entirely rational or not to do so (the answer to this question is going to depend on one’s risk tolerance and investing time horizon), investors compare these income-oriented stocks against the “risk-free” yields on short-term US treasury notes and money market funds.

When rates are high (5%+) then risk-premiums fall and therefore, investors start looking for reduced multiples on high yielding/low growth stocks.

I’ve had numerous people ask me things like, “Why would I buy REITs/Utilities that yield 5.5% right now when I can get 5% from a US bond?”

As a long-term investor, the answer is easy.

Compounding.

The dividends provided by high quality REITs/Utilities are likely to rise over time and therefore, I find it much more attractive than the stagnant bond yield.

What’s more, I expect to see rates fall (eventually) and when that happens, the risk premium attached to these types of companies will rise.

When that happens, so should their cash flow multiples…leading to share price appreciation (assuming their bottom-lines stay the same).

Yes, these are income-oriented assets, but it’s important to remember that dividends aren’t the only component of total returns.

For evidence of this all you have to do is look at the stock charts of interest rate sensitive stocks during November and December when expectations of near-term rate cuts really began to rise.

With that in mind, I’m bullish on high yield stocks. But, this multiple expansion thesis centers upon rate cuts and I’m perfectly happy to admit that it’s nearly impossible to predict macro data/market sentiment.

I don’t know when the Fed will turn dovish.

And honestly, if we see another couple of hot jobs/CPI reports like we have in recent weeks, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see a hawkish pivot occur, including more rate hikes.

That’s not priced into the market at all right now.

Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that all of the high-yielding companies that I own are economically sensitive.

This adds risk to the bullish Fed pivot thesis.

If a broader economic slowdown is what inspires the Fed to finally cut rates, then lower demand could erode their cash flows at a rate that exceeds the increasing risk premium (relative to bond yields).

If bottom-lines drop, then rising earnings multiples might not result in higher share prices.

So, while I believe that these stocks are undervalued right now (especially REITs, which are largely trading at multiples well below historical averages), the upside thesis here revolves around multiple expansion instead of organic growth and as you all know, I much prefer to rely on secular fundamental growth than market sentiment to fuel my returns.

There are certainly macro risks at play here that could end up justifying today’s historically low premiums.

I don’t think that the high-yielding stocks that I own will prove to be value traps; however, in today’s macro environment, even the staunchest bull has to admit that they lack the clarity necessary to dive head first into these areas of the market.

And with that in mind, I’m being conservative with my capital allocation to interest rate sensitive stocks.

And, I doubt that I’m the only one.

The market has already had the dovish pivot-rug pulled out from underneath it once recently and I assume that most investors are in a show me state of mind when it comes to rate cuts and a positive impact on these rate-sensitive sectors.

Bio-Pharma Stocks

Although I think several of the biopharma stocks that I own are cheap, there are undeniable risks associated with this industry that make it hard to predict long-term sales/earnings trajectories.

I’m talking about regulation risks (healthcare reform and drug pricing) and the inevitable patent cliffs that all of these companies face that eventually erode away the sales of blockbuster drugs.

Because of patent cliffs, these companies have to rely on cutting-edge R&D and constant M&A to maintain their revenue streams.

That ads execution risks that I’m not overly comfortable with as someone without an advanced degree in Chemistry.

There are blue chips that have constantly rebuilt their portfolios and pipelines over time, but there are plenty of fallen angels in this industry.

There’s a lot of trust involved with betting that a company like Merck will be able to replace Keytruda revenues post-cliff.

It looks like AbbVie (ABBV) is going to effectively replace Humira Skyrizi and Rinvoq; however, that doesn’t always happen.

For instance, Gilead’s (GILD) EPS is still well below its 2015 peak because it was unable to recycle the Hep-C franchise cash flows into a pipeline with long-term growth.

As a layman, it’s difficult to predict the prospects of early-stage drugs and therefore, I don’t assign wide moat ratings to any bio-pharma stocks.

What’s more, on a company-specific note, I should also note that Johnson and Johnson’s ongoing legal issues (surrounding its talc lawsuits) puts a shadow over that stock that’s difficult to quantify.

And one more note: Merck’s consensus 2024 EPS growth estimate is due to a one-time item that occurred in 2024 that caused the company’s EPS to fall by 80%. Looking at a long-term trend line here, you’ll notice that Merck’s long-term growth trajectory is in the 10% area, which is great, but certainly not ~470%.

Therefore, I’m not looking to go overweight any of my biopharma holdings and honestly, these are names that I’m tempted to sell/trim into strength because of their relatively unpredictable natures.

Other Issues

You’ll notice a couple of defense contractors on this list.

Well, there are fears of slowing defense spending next year. Yesterday, news broke that the US might be reducing its F-35 orders, which hurt Lockheed’s stock. L3 Harris is still working its way through a major merger that increased its long-term debt load by nearly 87% and there is execution risk at play. And Raytheon continues to deal with the major quality control issues that popped up in 2023 (which are going to cost billions to fix).

I’ve added to Raytheon in 2024; however, I’ll be the first to admit that the headwinds here are real and discounted multiples in the short term appear to be justified.

Deere and Air Products and Chemicals are looking at cyclical slowdowns after a couple of years of really strong growth. APD, in particular, appears to be suffering from a slowdown in the Chinese economy resulting in lowered guidance a few weeks ago. That risk is hard to quantify. What’s more, their last dividend raise was disappointing and management’s commentary during the ensuing conference call was murky, at best, with regard to their commitment towards above-average dividend growth. So, although I think shares are attractively valued after their recent pullback, they’re in the penalty box, so to speak, because I’m not looking to add shares when there are question marks surrounding their shareholder returns.

Speaking of a Chinese slowdown, Starbucks faces ongoing headwinds in that market. The company continues to execute well there, but it has essentially tied its growth prospects to China, and that’s worrisome as geopolitical tensions rise.

PepsiCo and Hershey's are great companies, without a doubt. But, they’re sold off recently because of demand fears created by the GLP-1 drug craze. HSY faces rising commodity prices, and it’s unclear how much more these packaged food companies will be able to pass along to the consumer with regard to price increases.

Elevance Health continues to post wonderful numbers, but the health insurance companies have sold off a bit as of late due to rising costs now that we’re seeing a lot of elective procedures that were put off during the pandemic happening now. What’s more, it’s an election year, so there will obviously be a lot of rhetoric in the news about healthcare reform and while something like single-payer seems highly unlikely in the US, these stocks have often experienced negative pressure during election cycles.

Amazon (AMZN)

There’s no such thing as a perfect company.

Every equity carries risk.

Even the big-tech players face headwinds (largely, in the form of fierce competition that could be disruptive and ongoing regulatory risks as politicians across the world put these cash cows in their crosshairs due to their rising power/influence).

But, I think the risk/reward proposition associated with Amazon, which is expected to grow its operating cash flows by nearly 50% this year, remain extremely attractive.

I recently wrote about Amazon, so you can read that in-depth bull thesis here.

Instead of rehashing that thesis, I’ll simply touch upon the stock’s valuation (looking at the chart above, you’ll notice that I believe the stock is trading with a ~30% discount to fair value).

Throughout AMZN’s history, the stock price has tracked its OCF growth fairly well.

For years, the stock traded within the 25-30x P/OCF range, however when it sold off it 2022 it broke below that channel.

But, throughout 2023 it has tracked the 18-20x range closely and if that remains the case, then there is massive upside ahead.

FAST Graphs

Investors don’t even need to see mean reversion back up to the 25x level here to experience double digit gains.

If that were to occur, AMZN’s annualized rate of return this year would be roughly 85%.

But, my thesis is built upon the stock tracking that 20x multiple moving forward.

If that happens then we’re looking at upside to the $240 level…or an annualized return of roughly 46% by the end of the year.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet continues to race a lot of pressure because of fears that they’ve lost the AI race to Microsoft (MSFT) and that their massive search market share (and cash flows) are at risk.

I suspect that their fears are overblown, though.

And analysts certainly don’t see Google losing its prominence in the digital landscape anytime soon.

Right now, the average EPS estimate amongst the 57 Wall Street professionals who analyze the company for 2024 is $6.80.

With 57 sets of eyeballs on these shares, Alphabet remains one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world.

That $6.80 consensus EPS estimate would represent 17.24% y/y growth.

Right now, there are 55 analysts who offer 2025 EPS estimates. That average figure sits at $7.81, implying another ~15% growth.

These EPS growth estimates attached to GOOGL are essentially the same that are attached to Microsoft currently (which is expected to post 18% growth this year and 14% growth next year).

And yet, GOOGL shares trade for just 21.1x forward earnings compared to MSFT’s 35x 2024 multiple.

Is Microsoft the better company? Yes, I think so. But, I don’t think this valuation discrepancy makes sense and to me, a company like Alphabet growing its EPS at a ~15% rate over the medium to long-term deserves a multiple well above the market’s.

To me, ~24x is fair here, which implies upside to the $163 area (or an annualized rate of return of roughly 13.5% by the end of the year).

FAST Graphs

Meta Platforms (META)

I won’t touch upon Salesforce here because it is essentially fully valued, but even after its monster quarter that inspired a 20% rally, I think there is still room to run for META, which is why I have been buying shares recently.

I touched upon my bull thesis for META last week, calling the stock a soon-to-be dividend growth powerhouse. If you’re interested in an in-depth report, click this link.

Today, I’ll simply highlight the stock’s valuation now that analyst estimates for META’s 2024 EPS growth have skyrocketed on the backs of its disciplined cost cuts.

META’s 2024 EPS consensus is now $20.00/share (up from $17.04 6 months ago).

To me, that 17%+ growth in EPS expectations justified the stock’s post-earnings rally.

Even with the stock at near all-time highs, META is trading with a ~23.5x forward earnings multiple.

That’s very low for a company with such strong double-digit growth prospects.

57 analysts expect META to produce 34.5% growth this year.

53 analysts offer an opinion of META’s 2025 earnings, and that consensus figure currently sits at $23.04 (representing 15.2% y/y growth relative to the $20/share 2024 consensus.

And frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see META beat expectations again during the coming quarters, resulting in 2024 earnings in the $21-$22 area.

Those beats aren’t factored into my current fair value estimate (I’m sticking with consensus for now). But, if I’m right and META continues to beat expectations, then a 25x multiple represents upside potential to the $540 area.

But right now, my more conservative $493.50 fair value estimate still points towards mid-single digit upside potential in the short-term…giving investors a chance to expose themselves to META’s long-term growth prospects without paying an outsized premium.

As you can see below, if META hits current consensus and trades with a 25x multiple in a few years, we’re looking at total return CAGR potential north of 12%.

FAST Graphs

If META exceeds expectations and/or maintains its current blended multiple in the 30x area, then those CAGR prospects can rise to north of 20% annually.

With that in mind, I think the stock’s rapidly growing fundamentals more than justify its massive market cap. When I look at the data here, I think there is more upside ahead ($1 trillion market cap, or not).

Conclusion

To me, the narrow nature of the recent rally (focused largely on the magnificent 7 stocks) makes sense.

Outside of Tesla, these companies offer tremendous fundamentals and growth prospects.

Their cash flows are unparalleled in the market, and I don’t expect to see that change.

We recently saw META adopt a more disciplined, shareholder friendly doctrine with regard to its capital expenses and if that trend flows throughout the rest of the mega-cap tech space then I think we could see more massive rallies ahead.

For instance, if Alphabet announced that it had plans to reduce its headcount by 20% (like META) and established a dividend, I suspect investors would quickly forgive them for their AI mishaps and once again focus on the company’s profits.

Share-based competition as a percentage of cash flows is still elevated for several of these companies, and I think that can be quickly addressed by management.

That offers a potential near-term upside catalyst…and over the long-term, these companies maintain leadership positions in cloud, AI, and the digital advertising market, which all benefit from secular tailwinds.

With that in mind, I think they offer pretty solid long-term growth prospects and predictably growing sales/earnings streams.

Their PEG ratios are still relatively low (because of massive forward growth prospects) and I see no reason why they’d give back the gains they’ve made in recent years.

To me, the narrow market is here to stay. And that isn’t because of irrational investor sentiment. It’s because of mountains of cash. Cash/cash flows that the other 493 members of the S&P 500 are undoubtedly envious of.

