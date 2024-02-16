baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is one of the most spectacular stock market growth stories in recent memory, with shares up nearly 1,000% just over the past year. Beyond a short-squeeze or meme-based momentum rally, the difference is that SMCI is benefiting from some real fundamental tailwinds.

The company has found itself at the center of the artificial intelligence universe, particularly through its partnership with Nvidia Corp (NVDA). For context, sales doubled last quarter with a significant runway for profitability.

We have some history with SMCI, through a series of bullish articles between 2022 and early 2023 highlighting what was already impressive financial strength and our perception of good value at the time. Fast-forward, we may have committed the cardinal sin by both selling out of a small position and downgrading the stock into a hold way too early last year. We'll get into the reasons for that and our lessons learned, but we also have an update.

As we see it, a bearish case for SMCI is very relevant today, with shares at $1,000 and the recent trading action likely fueled by euphoria. SMCI is overvalued relative to high-tech players, and even the chip stocks that are more critical to its business outlook. We now rate SMCI as a sell, ahead of what could be a deep correction and rising volatility.

Data by YCharts

Why Has SMCI Been on Fire?

If you want to run one of those cutting-edge Nvidia GPUs or other high-performance AI chips for accelerated computing, you'll likely need the SMCI server and storage hardware that makes it all come together.

In essence, Super Micro is the manufacturer of the computers that house the chips along with related accessories like cooling, power supply, storage, wiring, and interface that allows it to operate within a data center. The company's key product is the "rack-scale plug-and-play" server with a building block architecture, allowing customers to scale with a focus on energy efficiency.

The breakthrough for the company likely comes down to its first-to-market position, working as a launch partner with Nvidia for its H100 Tensor Core GPU, which means that many customers looking to develop AI applications are essentially buying an SMCI system capture capable of making it run.

Keep in mind that the company has relationships with all major chip players like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel Corp (INTC) for alternative solutions also covering general computing applications.

source: company IR

The current production capacity of "4,000 racks per month" is up from around 3,000 in fiscal 2023 with a path for further increases. Management notes that overall utilization remains below capacity, with an effort to focus on liquid cooling racks as a more valued added product. A new facility in Malaysia set to come online later this year is said to support upwards of $25 billion of incremental annual revenue down the line.

All this plays into a very strong narrative of financial strength for the foreseeable future. SMCI reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $5.59, $0.43 ahead of expectations, and up 71% year-over-year. Revenue of $3.7 billion increased by 103% y/y, and also $400 million above estimates.

source: company IR

What stood out from the update was the higher guidance by management, targeting full-year revenue between $14.3 and $14.7 billion, compared to a prior midpoint forecast of around $10.5 billion. In other words, business was so strong this last quarter, that the company expects to sell an extra $4 billion between Q3 and Q4.

While management is not offering a full-year EPS target, the forecast for Q3 between $5.20 to $6.01, if confirmed, represents an increase of 244% y/y at the midpoint.

Data by YCharts

According to the current consensus, the expectation is for a continuation of trends into 2025 where revenues and EPS growth are expected to remain above 30%.

It's clear these trends help explain much of the enthusiasm for the stock, and we can say with some good confidence there is good visibility for the next few quarters. Of course, SMCI can still over or under-deliver on the targets, but there's no reason for the demand to suddenly disappear.

Seeking Alpha

Room To Turn Bearish

So, going back to our last article which we rated SMCI as a hold, the big mistake we made was to assume the sales momentum was constrained by the disclosed manufacturing capacity.

It appears that the AI systems are both technically more complex than traditional computing servers to produce but also command much higher pricing than we previously interpreted. By this measure, the revenue beat this last quarter, previewed by preliminary numbers in early January, was as shocking to us as the rest of the market.

We're not trying to come up with an excuse, but this was a situation as investors where we saw a stock sort of run away higher, leaving a feeling that we missed the boat with SMCI evolving into a parabolic move these last few weeks.

On this point, we note that as SMCI climbs above $1,000, the relative strength index (RSI) indicator as a measure of an asset's price momentum is currently at 97, which can be interpreted as an extremely overbought level.

We sense that while there are strong points to SMCI fundamentals, the theme of AI and the big guidance boost, has added a layer of speculative market flows stretching for more upside.

At the current level, SMCI is ground zero for the momentum trade du-jour, which we believe will be followed by a corresponding crash with shares seeking a fair value in a middle ground lower.

source: StockCharts

SMCI is Overvalued

In terms of a bearish thesis, the angle we're going at is a belief that SMCI remains poorly understood and ultimately deserves a structurally lower valuation multiple.

Trading at a 45x forward P/E or even 35x into fiscal 2025 may appear consistent with other high-profile "tech" stocks, but the key to recognize is that SMCI is not a "chip" stock, and is very different from NVDA or AMD.

We can point to SMCI's gross margin at 16% this last quarter, which is in contrast to Nvidia at 70%, and much lower compared to other high-profile tech players such as International Business Machines Corp (IBM) at 55%, or Apple Inc. (AAPL) at 45%.

At the end of the day, SMCI is in the "computer hardware" industry, which is recognized as featuring capital-intensive manufacturing with a lower long-term competitive advantage.

Beyond the current AI server boom driving strong growth, SMCI is more fundamentally comparable to a name like Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), which assembles captures with parts from chipmakers, or HP Inc. (HPQ). Notably, DELL and HPQ managed to generate a higher gross margin in the last quarter, which highlights an earnings limitation.

Data by YCharts

So, when we look at SMCI's current 1-year forward P/E multiple of 35x into fiscal 2025, there's a case to be made that the stock is overvalued and should be at a discount relative to those same names like Nvidia at 29x, or AAPL at 26x.

We know SMCI is seeing a windfall as the manufacturing capacity ramps up and demand is very strong in the near term, but the question remains what the business will look like over time? We'd also argue that compared to chip stocks or mega-cap tech leaders, SMCI falls short of commanding a real competitive advantage or strategic moat.

We can foresee that as the AI-chip industry matures, the server hardware is easily the most commoditized component of an AI system, where the GPUs will end up working with cheaper alternatives. The result is that pricing becomes pressured and demand diluted among alternatives, with implications to SMCI earnings potential.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

It appears the market has gotten ahead of itself with Super Micro Computer, Inc. shares, as many of the positives are baked in. The company is fine, but the stock just doesn't make sense as an investment idea at the current level.

We rate SMCI as a sell and see shares ultimately correcting back down to a $585 price level, implying a 20x multiple on the current consensus fiscal 2025 EPS estimate of $29.22.

As we see it playing out, earnings over the next few quarters could begin to face uncertainties on the margin side, considering the significant costs associated with the ongoing capacity expansion. Getting past the first wave of AI chip demand, pricing could also become an issue in the year ahead.

Recognizing the extremely volatile nature of the stock in its present form, we can't recommend shorting the stock directly but would suggest traders that have been riding the reduced exposure. A defensive approach for long-time investors could include writing covered calls, while aggressive traders can consider put spreads as a way to capture the downside potential while limiting risk.

In terms of a near-term catalyst for a breakdown, we believe the Q4 earnings report from Nvidia on February 21st could represent a sell-the-news opportunity and liquidity event for the SMCI to reset lower as a conclusion to this wave of extreme bullishness.

While our forecast represents a ~35% selloff, $585 is a level the stock traded a just last week. At that point, an extended period of consolidation could offer a more attractive entry pending Q3 and Q4 results.

On the upside, we'd need to see evidence that Super Micro Computer, Inc. margins are expanding materially higher organically and also a sign that AI chip demand is accelerating beyond what is already a high benchmark of expectations.