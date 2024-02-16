Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: The Bear Case Is Back In Focus (Rating Downgrade)

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. are up more than 250% year to date, amid a wave of speculative momentum which may be unjustified.
  • While the company is benefiting from strong demand for its AI computer solutions, the stock appears overvalued relative to AI chip leaders and mega-cap tech names.
  • We expect to see a sharp correction amid extremely overbought conditions.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

IT engineer configuring servers in data center

baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is one of the most spectacular stock market growth stories in recent memory, with shares up nearly 1,000% just over the past year. Beyond a short-squeeze or meme-based momentum rally, the difference is

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
19.15K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is President of Posto Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Miami Beach, Florida. Recognized as the 2023 Seeking Alpha Market Prediction Contest winner, Dan forecasted the 24% rally in the S&P 500 to within 8 points. Dan brings 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan also leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors get the big picture right and stay ahead of the curve. He shares model portfolios, and exclusive trade ideas to help investors make better decisions. The group also features an active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

huGHAZAL profile picture
huGHAZAL
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (22)
The stock price reminds me of dotcom. I won't touch it now.
D
DiWei
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (1)
Yet it’s still a. “strong buy” in AP portfolio.
N
Nikla
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (70)
Wow pretty bold issuing a sell after such a huge drop...probably put a buy in monday
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (4.94K)
@Nikla I wish I could type that fast.. this was drafted yesterday as the RSI hit 97
r
retiredpaul
Today, 3:58 PM
Comments (1)
Looks like u got caught with your "shorts" on.
S
Stefan Uzunov
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (44)
Generic article, that, of course, appears after 20% correction. Nothing to see here. Everyone knew these last few days that smci were overbought. Hold article at 250 says it all. Those of us, who disregard such "analysis", we were in at 250-300, and some were out previous days, some are out today, and so on.
a
amagda
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (2)
How did you determined thé 585$ price level?
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (4.94K)
@amagda thats a 20x multiple on the current fiscal 2025 consensus EPS- which will likely be revised over the next several quarters- my thesis is that the business profile as a "computer hardware manufacturer" deserves a structurally lower valuation multiple.. 20x is sort of halfway between DELL and AAPL
T
TripLiars
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (517)
You just timed your article for a down day for SMCI. You will be wrong come NVDI earnings next week.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (11.56K)
@TripLiars NVDI? You mean NVDA, right?
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (4.94K)
@TripLiars the timing of the article was based on the RSI hitting 97.. anyone buying at $1040 this morning was just gambling.

I need to see a good reasoning for why SMCI should trade at a growth premium to NVDA/AMD?? thats the issue here.. market is sort of pricing it as some disruptive innovator that doesn't make sense at $800.

the company will fine, but value likely a bit lower
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.