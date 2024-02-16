AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced positive 12-month interim results from its phase 3 INSPIRE study using AT-007 for the treatment of patients with Sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency [SORD deficiency]. The last time I spoke about this biotech, I noted that it had several value generating inflection points using AT-007 for the treatment of patients with rare diseases. I spoke about such possible inflection points in a prior Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Therapeutics: Multiple Inflection Points Could Generate Substantial Value". While the advancement of AT-007 for the treatment of patients with Galactosemia continues to be in the process of possible review/acceptance in both the U.S. and European territories, the data readout of the phase 3 ARISE-HF study using AT-001 for the treatment of patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy [dCM] was not successful.

The primary endpoint of stabilization or improvement in cardiac functional capacity as measured by Peak VO2 between AT-001 and placebo was not statistically significant. There was a positive finding in a subgroup of patients though who were not on concomitant treatment with an SGLT2 or GLP-1 drug. Regardless, this program is now on the back burner if and until Applied Therapeutics finds a partner to advance this forward. Why I believe that investors can possibly benefit here is because the data that was released was only 12-month interim data, and a 24-month efficacy primary endpoint remains on deck. Not only that, but the company intends to request a pre-NDA meeting with the Neurology division of the U.S. FDA regarding possible marketing approval based on this current data. While this is a gamble, if given, this could be another value generating event for investors.

Govorestat For The Treatment Of Patients With SORD Deficiency

As I stated above, Applied Therapeutics was able to report positive 12-month interim results from the phase 3 INSPIRE study, which used govorestat for the treatment of patients with Sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency [SORD deficiency]. SORD deficiency is a hereditary neuropathic disorder that is characterized by damage to peripheral nerves and motor neurons in patients. For patients with this type of deficiency, they are able to break down glucose into sorbitol using the enzyme Aldose reductase, which is a good thing. However, the problem arises in the next step when sorbitol needs to continue on to be metabolized to fructose. Thus, this leads to the body having an excessive amount of sorbitol that becomes toxic to tissues and cells in the patient's body. In turn, this leads to axonal damage to the peripheral nerves causing weakness, disability and many other symptoms for these patients.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study recruited a total of 50 patients who were randomized to receive either once-daily govorestat or placebo for 24 months. Patients to be recruited into this trial, though, had to be between 16 to 55 years of age with SORD deficiency. The positive 12-month interim results from this phase 3 INSPIRE study was based on one of the primary efficacy outcome measures for this late-stage registrational study. The endpoint was the Charcot-Marie Tooth Functional Outcome Measure [CMT-FOM]. What is this CMT-FOM measure and why is it used for SORD deficiency. Charcot-Marie-Tooth is also characterized as causing nerve damage to patients leaving them unable to function properly. In essence, both this and SORD deficiency are similar in that they are hereditary motor and sensory neuropathies. The CMT-FOM is a scale used to measure performance of functional ability in adults with either CMT or SORD Deficiency. Having said that, the primary endpoint was met in that patients treated with govorestat achieved a statistically significant correlation of this primary endpoint with a p-value of p=0.05.

With these results already released, how can investors further benefit with respect to the use of govorestat for this particular Phase 3 INSPIRE program? That's because there is a catalyst opportunity which may or may not happen. Applied Therapeutics believes that with this first primary efficacy outcome measure being met with statistical significance, that it might have enough to speak with the FDA about being able to file a New Drug Application [NDA] submission of this drug for the treatment of patients with SORD deficiency. Thus, it intends to request a pre-NDA meeting with the neurology division of the U.S. FDA regarding possible advancement of this program. The catalyst here is that if the FDA determines that this 12-month interim primary efficacy outcome measure, along with the full data set, is enough to receive regulatory approval, then this could possibly be a major value adding event. This is not guaranteed to happen, but a catalyst to keep an eye on nonetheless. This isn't the only catalyst to keep an eye on either. That's because even if hypothetically the FDA doesn't agree that the current 12-month data set is enough, Applied Therapeutics is still pressing on towards an even more important 24-month primary efficacy outcome measure. This would be with respect to the primary endpoint of this phase 3 INSPIRE study of the 10 meter walk-run test [10MWRT] from baseline to 24 months between govorestat and placebo. In my opinion, there is a good chance that the FDA might allow for quicker approval. Why do I say that? Well, that's because not only was the CMT-FOM scale met with statistical significance, but there was another important measure was met. It was noted that these SORD deficiency patients given govorestat were able to achieve sustained reduction in sorbitol levels compared to placebo over a 12-month period. That is, there was statistically significant reduction observed in favor of govorestat with a p-value of p<0.001. Again, the whole point of SORD deficiency relates to the reduction of excessive sorbitol levels. Thus, any drug that can reduce such levels with statistical significance should be viewed favorably. This is why I believe that the FDA might see the collective 12-month interim data as being enough. However, with the FDA such things are always toss-ups and can never be guaranteed. What Applied Therapeutics does have going for itself though is that there are no FDA approved drugs for SORD deficiency. Thus, the FDA might be more lenient when considering a pathway for possible approval going forward.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Applied Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $37.5 million as of September 30th 2023. Like last time, I mentioned that it has this cash on hand because of several financial transactions that it had done. One of them was the private placement agreement back in April of 2023, whereby the company was able to obtain $27.5 million in proceeds after expenses. Plus, the ATM agreement it had made with Leerink Partners LLC, whereby it could from time to time offer and sell up to $75 million worth of common stock. Having used it two times already in September and October of 2023 respectively, it may do so again in the coming days or months. It may even raise cash today, after having reported positive 12-month interim results from the phase 3 INSPIRE study.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors have to consider when investing in Applied Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 3 INSPIRE study, which is using govorestat for the treatment of patients with SORD deficiency. While the company was able to report positive 12-month interim results with respect to the CMT-FOM primary efficacy outcome measure, there is no guarantee that the next 24-month data using the main primary efficacy endpoint of 10MWRT will be met with statistical significance.

A second risk to consider would be with what I noted above, which would be the pre-NDA meeting with the neurology division of the U.S. FDA regarding potential approval based on the current 12-month interim data set. The collective results of using govorestat for SORD deficiency are good. Despite that, there is no assurance that the FDA will feel that this is enough to allow for an NDA filing of this drug for this patient population. In that case, Applied Therapeutics is going to heavily rely on meeting the other 24-month primary efficacy endpoint of 10MWRT.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the New Drug Application [NDA] and Marketing Authorization Application [MAA] sent to the FDA and European Medicines Agency [EMA] of govorestat for galactosemia. There is no guarantee that this biotech will be able to receive marketing approval for one or both of these territories.

The fourth risk to consider could be the already reported results from the phase 3 ARISE-HF study, which used AT-001 for the treatment of patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy [dCM] at high risk of progression to overt heart failure. As I explained in the beginning above, the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance. However, there was a trend in favor of patients taking AT-001 in a subgroup of patients who were not on concomitant treatment with an SGLT2 or GLP-1 drug. The goal is to find a partner who would be willing to help advance AT-001 for this unmet medical need. The risk here is that there is no assurance that it will be able to find a partner willing to fund such a program.

The fifth and final risk to consider would be with respect to the financial position that this company is in. Just like the last time, the projection was that it would only have enough cash to fund its operations until mid-2024. Thus, I believe it will need to raise cash immediately, even possibly today, after having reported positive 12-month interim results.

Conclusion

Despite not having achieved what it wanted to with the ARISE-HF study, using AT-001 for the treatment of patients with dCM, there is a very small chance that this program could still be advanced forward. However, it is only going to happen if and when Applied Therapeutics can find a partner willing to fund it. Regardless, this company already has two positive aspects going for it anyways that continue to provide the ability to generate shareholder value in the coming years. The first of which is in relation to the use of govorestat for the treatment of patients with SORD deficiency. Here, you have two catalysts, which are the pre-NDA meeting with the neurology division and 24-month 10MWRT data respectively. I believe that if the FDA feels that the 12-month interim results are enough for an NDA filing, then this could cause the stock price to trade higher. Plus, you already have the EMA validating the MAA of govorestat for galactosemia and the NDA filing having already been submitted. I still think that significant progress is being made here, thus I believe that investors could possibly benefit from any potential gains made here.