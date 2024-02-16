Maria Korneeva/Moment via Getty Images

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a multifamily-focused origination platform real estate investment trust ("REIT"), was initiated with a buy on dips from our group to start 2024. We saw a very nice buyable dip as rates rebounded over the last month, sending REIT stocks lower. This allowed for investors to scoop shares with this sale.

The main concerns here continue to be short interest well above 30%, along with questions on whether the dividend is sustainable. Our initial analysis suggested the company was in healthy condition, and we believe the just-reported Q4 earnings suggest this thesis still holds. In this column, we discuss the just-reported earnings out of this internally managed REIT. Concerns persist with possible decreases in the pace of future rent increases, maintenance costs, taxes, and insurance costs, as well as borrowing costs concerns in this sector with high rates.

Still, we believe this stock should be considered for income, and continue to suggest adding on weakness for future improvement in the sector. That improvement should start to come later this year, which is when we anticipate rate cuts, which should see the sector catch a bid.

We believe 2024 is setting up for a strong year for the company. Now, the short interest is tough to contend with, and we expect shorts to continue to press their bets. Today's just-reported earnings came with mostly a positive tone, and the stock is being bid up by buyers, and likely some short covering. The three-year chart shows the stock has mostly been rangebound between $12 and $16.

When we initiated, we suggested in buying in 35-cent increments from $14 to $12.50. The stock traded down to this level, and has now rebounded back to $14, so you have unrealized capital gains here and are in good shape to collect a 12% yield for income. So one of the questions was whether the dividend was safe. Well, first, the dividend has been consistently raised, and the company announced another $0.43 dividend today. The income is impressive:

Seeking Alpha ABR dividend history

Is the dividend covered? Looking back to past results, Arbor's payout ratio has been in the range of 65%-75%, on the back of strong distributable earnings. We see the dividend as secure, even as management raised the dividend twice during 2023 to an annual run rate of $1.72 per share.

Let's dig into the results a bit.

First, book value. Folks, ABR is one of the few REITs to produce book value appreciation over the last 3 years, with roughly 40% growth from around $9 a share to nearly $13 a share here. This company focuses on rental properties, which are commercial, but not office commercial real estate where the real pressure lies, something to keep in mind. Make no mistake, the environment has been tough. Loan originations have slowed with higher rates. But the company continues to build up its cash position, which is nearly $1 billion. The company is also building up its pipeline for future Agency Business.

In the Agency Business, the company had another solid quarter. In Q4 2023, the Agency Business had revenues of $96.3 million, compared to $80.8 million in the sequential third quarter of 2023. Gain on sales margins dipped slightly from Q3, at $15.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.36%, compared to $17.7 million and 1.48% in the sequential quarter. However, income from mortgage servicing rights was $21.1 million for the quarter, 1.55% of loan commitments, compared to $14.1 million and 1.16% of loan commitments in the sequential quarter. At the end of Q4, loans held for sale totaled $551.7 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $413.3 million. Arbor's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $30.98 billion at the end of the year. Servicing revenue, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights, was $33.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $49.2 million. In our opinion, the company is delivering.

This is impressive considering as we came into Q4, management was steadfast in its assertion that it was coming into its toughest 2-3 quarters of this cycle. Performance was strong. What about earnings? Arbor reported net income for of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to net income of $88.2 million, or $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. All things considered, this is strong. For the year 2023, net income was $330.1 million, or $1.75 per share, compared to $284.8 million, or $1.67 per share in 2022. That is a big result since the operational environment has been so difficult.

When we look to the dividend and whether it is covered, we turn to the so-called distributable earnings. Folks, the dividend was more than covered on this metric. In Q4 this metric hit $104.1 million, or $0.51 per share. Now in fairness, this is indeed lower than a year ago, when distributable earnings were $114.0 million, or $0.60 per share in Q4 2022. However, one quarter does not make a trend. For the year, considering all of the challenges, Arbor delivered. Why? Because 2023 distributable earnings hit $452.5 million, or $2.25 per share, up from $405.7 million, or $2.23 per share in 2022.

As we look ahead to this year, we see H1 as challenging with a still high rate environment and pressures on the sector. In terms of earnings performance, we are looking for roughly flat performance from 2023. This may mean that dividend growth will be minimal this year, but considering the challenging operating environment, this is welcomed. Financing costs should start to moderate as rate cuts being later this year.

We have been targeting H2 2024 for the first rate cut for nearly 6 months, completely bucking Street consensus. However, our thesis is looking more and more like the Street is coming in line with our view. March is off the table with recent data, in our opinion, and even May is unlikely. We expect REIT shares respond positively when rates are cut.

For now, with Arbor Realty, we have a growing and well-covered dividend. Book value is holding up. We also have a recent repurchase authorization which could provide some buying support. Short interest remains high, but the short thesis is slowly falling apart with these consistent results. Short of the data being completely fabricated, we like what we see with Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. here and continue to rate shares a buy.