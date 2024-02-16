Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust: Short-Focused Traders Bemoan Stellar Results

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a multi-family-focused real estate investment trust that saw a dip in stock prices with rising interest rates recently, and we suggested scaling in.
  • Concerns about rampant short interest and the sustainability of the dividend persist, but our analysis suggests the company is in a healthy condition.
  • The company just reported positive Q4 earnings.
  • Arbor Realty has a history of consistent dividend raises and a secure payout ratio.
  • REIT stocks are expected to see improvement later in the year with anticipated rate cuts.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Woman celebrating with confetti on white background.

Maria Korneeva/Moment via Getty Images

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a multifamily-focused origination platform real estate investment trust ("REIT"), was initiated with a buy on dips from our group to start 2024. We saw a very nice

Looking for more returns like this? That is what we do at BAD BEAT Investing

Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach!

Our prices are rising this month, but you can take 20% off right NOW through this ABR article with this link.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits too. Come take the next step! Start WINNING

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.72K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (226)
good income
Rob G. in Vegas profile picture
Rob G. in Vegas
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (4.03K)
You rate shares a BUY at $14.15 - a 6% premium to book value? Today is the mother of all short squeezes. Has to be hurting the shorts!
M
Mistic
Today, 3:34 PM
Comments (274)
ABR is solid and coming out of this rate cycle just fine. The Shorts who have shorted 35% of ABR shares are in for a huge loss, if they don’t cover soon!
t
tinternwales
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (178)
Nice analysis. Cheers.
A
Alan12
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (309)
It would be nice if the Reddit group received a link to this article, lol
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (3.96K)
@Alan12 sadly Reddit has banned SA column links. At least at last check anyway.
A
Alan12
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (309)
The article from guru focus linked through yahoo
finance.yahoo.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.