Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Introduction

Per my December 2023 article, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a special company. Since the time of that article, Shopify's Winter '24 Edition came out at the end of January. In his Winter Editions Walkthrough, Product VP Glen Coates talks about free AI-enabled features which will help merchants be more efficient. Shopify's 4Q23 numbers have come out and they are excellent. My thesis is that Shopify is thriving as they help merchants find success.

The Numbers

After growth of a mind-boggling 96% in 2020 and an outstanding 47% in 2021, GMV growth settled down to 12% in 2022 and 20% in 2023. Despite a slowing growth rate, Shopify is helping merchants to flourish more than ever as record amounts of volume are moved via Shopify's operating system:

GMV Growth (Author's spreadsheet)

Seeing as Shopify's GMV grew at a higher rate in 2023 than in 2022, their operating system now moves more volume than Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) first-party ("1P") channel:

Quarterly GMV (Author's spreadsheet)

Per the 4Q23 release, gross payments volume ("GPV") is the amount of GMV processed through Shopify Payments. Management's discussion in the 2023 40-F talks about the attach rate, saying it is a key performance indicator defined as revenue divided by GMV. Higher levels of GPV drive higher levels of revenue which increases the attach rate which measures Shopify's ability to generate greater value for merchants. The attach rate improved in 2023 relative to 2022 and the advancement is even higher when we consider the sale of their logistics business (emphasis added):

We believe that Attach Rate provides a useful measure of our ability to provide unified commerce solutions to our merchants and the traction of those products. In the year ended December 31, 2023, we observed a higher Attach Rate, relative to the year ended December 31, 2022. The Attach Rate growth in the respective periods is largely attributable to the increased adoption of Shopify Payments.

Again, GPV continues to penetrate a larger percentage of GMV which propels revenue and gross profit growth for Merchant Solutions:

Quarterly GPV (Author's spreadsheet)

Driven by Merchant Solutions, Shopify's overall gross profit increased prodigiously in 2023:

Gross Profit (Author's spreadsheet)

Per the 2023 information form, merchants' success is one of the most powerful drivers of Shopify's business model:

As our merchants grow their sales and become more successful, they typically consume more of our merchant solutions, upgrade to higher subscription plans, and purchase additional apps. We consider our merchants' success to be one of the most powerful drivers of our business model. The chart below displays the annual revenue for merchant cohorts that joined the Shopify platform at different times in our history. The strength of our business model lies in the consistent revenue growth generated from each cohort and historically, any declines in revenue we experienced from merchants leaving our platform were more than offset by increases in revenue from remaining merchants. Over time, revenue generated by our cohorts has continued to increase as merchants grow with Shopify and take advantage of the expanding capabilities of our platform.

Here is the 2023 information form chart showing increasing revenues for each cohort. This chart shows how both Shopify and their merchants in different cohorts are flourishing:

Revenue by Cohort (2023 information form)

Valuation

The 4Q23 presentation shows impressive milestones for 2023. GMV grew 20% for the year to $235.9 billion. Revenue grew 26% to an annual level of $7.1 billion. Gross profit grew 28% from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $3.5 billion in 2023. Growing faster than all of these by a wide margin, free cash flow ("FCF") was negative in 2022, but it climbed to $905 million in 2023:

Shopify Milestones (4Q23 presentation)

Here are some of the quarterly numbers I look at when viewing Shopify through a valuation lens ($ in millions):

FCF FCF % SBC Gross Profit Revenue GPV GMV Attach Rate 4Q22 $90 5% $ (142) $798 $1,735 $34,230 $60,958 2.85% 1Q23 $86 6% $ (135) $717 $1,508 $27,521 $49,568 3.04% 2Q23 $97 6% $ (280) $835 $1,694 $31,682 $55,012 3.08% 3Q23 $276 16% $ (192) $901 $1,714 $32,763 $56,205 3.05% 4Q23 $446 21% $ (98) $1,062 $2,144 $45,074 $75,125 2.85% Click to enlarge

Again, the attach rate is revenue divided by GMV and this actually grew from 4Q22 to 4Q23 despite the reported percentage being the same at 2.85%. The reason for this is because Shopify sold their logistics business after it boosted the 4Q22 percentage. Here is some of what President Harley Finkelstein said about the attach rate in the 4Q23 call (emphasis added):

We expect attach rates will continue to go up, and particularly as we create more solutions, as we expand the solutions to more - to more geographies, you will continue to see that grow.

4Q23 FCF was $446 million from operating cash flow ("OCF") of $448 million less capex of $2 million. This is nearly a 21% margin on the revenue of $2,144 million. For the full year of 2023, FCF was $905 million from OCF of $944 million less capex of $39 million. This full year FCF was nearly 13% of the $7,060 million yearly revenue. One issue is that I treat stock-based compensation ("SBC") like a cash expense. SBC on the cash flow statement of $98 million for 4Q23 was nearly 5% of the quarterly revenue and SBC of $615 million for 2023 was nearly 9% of the yearly revenue. In other words, if we treat SBC like a cash expense, then adjusted FCF is lowered dramatically. One factor offsetting SBC is the existence of growth investments in income statement lines. The FCF potential for Shopify in a more steady-state environment is enticing.

This part of the 4Q23 call from CFO Jeff Hoffmeister caught my eye. One of my takeaways is the anticipation of 2024 having a higher FCF % of revenue than what we saw in 2023 (emphasis added):

In Q4 alone, revenue grew 30% on an organic basis, and we delivered the largest revenue quarter in our history. Moreover, we delivered the largest gross profit dollars in our history and free cash flow margin hit 21%. We are executing across the board. Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate not only maintaining our strong revenue growth in Q1, but also generating free cash flow margin that will continue to improve year-over-year.

Again, 2023 FCF was $905 million. Given expected Y/Y increases in GMV, revenue, gross profit and FCF margin, I expect trailing twelve months ("TTM") FCF to pass the $1 billion mark very soon - hopefully in 1Q24. I'm optimistic FCF will continue growing rapidly from there such that we'll have annual FCF of $5 billion before long. Given these considerations, I can see a valuation of around $100 billion ±10%.

Per the 2023 information form, there were 1,207,926,050 A shares plus 79,261,346 B shares outstanding as of February 7th for a total consideration of 1,287,187,396 shares. The market cap based on the February 14th share price of $84.01 is $108 billion. The balance sheet shows $916 million in convertible senior notes, but this is a tiny consideration relative to the common market cap. The stock is at the high end of my valuation range, so I think it is a hold.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.