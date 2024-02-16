Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The cruise line stocks have seen massive rebounds from the near-death experience with Covid shutdowns, yet most of the stocks are still relatively cheap. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has even seen the stock rebound to the prior all-time high levels of nearly $135 before the recent dip. My investment thesis remains Bullish on RCL stock, looking for record numbers as sales fly past the prior highs.

Source: Finviz

Back To The Peak

Royal Caribbean had a big year in 2023, with the cruise line rebounding with an EPS of $6.77. The company actually doubled the EPS estimates when the year started and forecast a big 2024 ahead.

The focus will now turn to the guidance for 2024 of an EPS of $9.50 to $9.70 for a full rebound in the business to the pre-Covid profit levels. All while Royal Caribbean has a higher share count and debt levels now.

Source: Royal Caribbean Q4'23 presentation

On the recent Q4 '23 earnings call, CEO Jason Liberty discussed the solid advanced ticket sales for 2024 as follows:

Momentum continues in 2024 with a record breaking start to the Wave season. Bookings have consistently outpaced last year across all key products at much higher rates. In fact, the five highest booking weeks in our company's history all occurred since the last earnings call. As a result, our capacity is up 8.5% year-over-year. We have less inventory available to book in 2024 than we did a year ago for 2023 and half as many staterooms left in Q1.

Even with a prediction for 8.5% additional capacity this year due to adding 2 more ships in 2024, Royal Caribbean has already seen an increase in bookings and at higher rates. The cruise line has completely absorbed the additional capacity and is left with less inventory to sell the remainder of the year than last year.

The management team has long pushed investors to expect record numbers in the years ahead when originally launching the Trifecta program back in late 2022. The base case was always to return to the 2019 levels, but the main target was the focus on reaching a record $10+ EPS by 2025. The market originally shook off this number.

Royal Caribbean is already on pace to top the other targets. The triple digit adjusted EBITDA per APCD and the ROIC target of 10.5% already are expected to be surpassed in 2024.

The only part of the story keeping the cruise line from reaching the $10+ EPS target in 2024 is the forecast for net interest expense of $1.23 billion. Royal Caribbean only spent $382 million on net interest expense back in 2019, and the cruise line needs another year of paying down debt in order to lower the impact on earnings to hit the Trifecta target.

The company isn't exactly far away from the EPS target considering the small loss last Q1, as the business was still in ramp mode, skewed the results. Assuming Royal Caribbean hits the $1.15 EPS target for Q1 '24, the company will have a trailing EPS of $8.07 already.

Next Level Up

When the company earned $9.54 per share in 2019, the stock traded at similar levels around $125 to $135 on multiple occasions. The key here is that Royal Caribbean originally guided for 2020 EPS of just $10.40 to $10.70 per share, while the consensus estimates now for 2025 are more likely to reach $12+, with consensus analyst estimates already up at $11.24 per share with nearly a year to go before the year starts.

Data by YCharts

The stock currently trades at only 10x the current 2024 EPS targets, with the forecast for greater than 10% earnings growth in the years ahead. Royal Caribbean has reached the prior peak levels, so the easy money has clearly been made, compared to when the debate existed at whether the stock was a buyback in the $40s and $50s.

The current price now appears the base case for the next level up. Royal Caribbean currently has a 4.0x debt/leverage ratio, with the goal of reaching 3.5x by the end of 2024. The company has net debt of only ~$21 billion after paying down a sizable chunk in the last year and with expectations for further pay down debt this year, though the cruise line forecasts spending $3.3 billion on capex with the new ships.

The potential Viking Cruises IPO could be a potential negative for the cruise line stock. One rather small IPO to raise $500 million isn't exactly a sign of excess in the sector, but additional supply on the market can sometimes signal a peak.

Royal Caribbean has 280 million shares outstanding now. One can quickly see how the cruise line cutting half the net interest expenses quickly adds nearly $2 in annual EPS.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. expects to return to 2019 EPS level in 2024 as a base case. Investors should expect the cruise line to have more upside in the stock from blowing past the base case in the years ahead.