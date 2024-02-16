Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aehr Test Systems: This Is The Time To Buy

Feb. 16, 2024 5:22 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR) StockON
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AEHR has seen its multiple compress significantly as it lowered its guidance amidst a weak EV market.
  • The lowered guidance is due to uncertainty around the timing of orders, after recent changes in forecasts by existing and new customers due to the difficult environment, particularly for EVs.
  • That said, AEHR is focused on expanding its customer base for SiC and GaN, with plans to grow the number of customers to 12.
  • There is one particular new customer who is significant and currently undertaking an automotive qualification, which is expected to ramp up in FY2025.
  • AEHR is also diversifying revenues through the GaN market, and it is currently working with two GaN market leaders.

Robotic Arm Installing Component at Circuit Board

Comezora/Moment via Getty Images

Today, I aim to highlight the opportunity set for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) after the company's weak share price performance since late last year.

I have previously written an in-depth article on AEHR

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.32K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.