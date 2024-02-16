Comezora/Moment via Getty Images

Today, I aim to highlight the opportunity set for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) after the company's weak share price performance since late last year.

I have previously written an in-depth article on AEHR that can be found here, highlighting the SiC opportunity, the AEHR differentiation factor, its key products and customers.

As such, I will not be repeating those points in this article.

The risk/reward opportunity looks way more attractive today than it did at the time the earlier article was written in July 2023.

AEHR looks attractive as a contrarian investment because no matter how deep I dive into the company, I could not find any fundamental or structural problems that we can attribute to the share price weakness.

The company's share price weakness can be attributed to the weakness in the EV industry in the near term, which has directly impacted existing and new customer plans, making it uncertain in terms of the timing of the orders.

Are these customers canceling their orders? Are these customers leaving AEHR for good? Is the product demand for these customers never coming back?

(The short answer to these questions is all no).

Reduced guidance

AEHR recently reduced its FY2024 guidance from at least $100 million down to between $75 million and $85 million.

This is roughly a 15% to 25% downward revision.

Despite this downward revision in guidance, it is important to note that the revenue growth rate for FY2024 is still between 15-30%.

What caused this?

In recent days, we have seen automotive semiconductor suppliers hint at slowing growth due to an elevated inventory situation, along with slowing demand for vehicles and EVs worldwide as interest rates take a toll.

This has resulted in several companies that AEHR has been working with slowing down their SiC plans, resulting in delays in customer ramps and capacity expansion plans. Thus, this indirectly means that AEHR will also likely see some delays in terms of existing and new customer orders.

As a result of this latest forecast from AEHR's customers and the uncertainty as to when these orders will come in, management decided to lower guidance for FY2024 to be more conservative.

Although this lowered guidance may be disappointing, AEHR remains confident about its long-term prospects and about the future demand for its solutions.

The company has maintained its long-term growth expectations and sees a huge opportunity ahead of it.

The engagements it is currently having with customers continue to suggest that AEHR's solutions are critical for their growth plans and product roadmaps.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is AEHR's largest customer, and it recently hinted at slowing its capital investments for SiC in 2024.

Here's what ON Semiconductor said in the prior quarter earnings call:

In my prepared remarks, I noted that because of our strong performance in silicon carbide being ahead of our internal plans and our confidence in moving into 200-millimeter that we're actually taking our capital intensity in 2024 down. We had expected the high teens for 2024. I'm now saying it's low teens, and it's quickly closing in on that long-term target. So, we will continue to make investments, but not at the rate that we need to just because of the performance across the entire manufacturing chain is ahead of schedule and exceeding our expectations.

Interestingly, based on AEHR's discussions with ON Semiconductor, it seems that AEHR has not seen a negative impact from them after this comment was made and even had some growth in their forecasts.

As a result, the lowered guidance actually was not from ON Semiconductor lowering capital intensity, but from AEHR's other customer forecasts that have changed over the last few weeks.

One of the comments about this largest customer is that AEHR continues to expect ON Semiconductor to be a significant customer, but for the 2025 fiscal year, management thinks that there will be other customers that will most likely be a larger part of AEHR's business mix in the 2025 fiscal year.

This is because, as I will elaborate below, there are other customers that are starting their ramps in the 2025 fiscal year.

Conservatism for 2023 and set up for 2024

The first thing to highlight is that management took "a very conservative stance" in lowering the guidance so that there is no chance it will miss on the low end.

That said, with the revised guidance, management also sees some possibilities where the company could come in higher than the guided range.

Based on AEHR's conversations with its lead customers and after their forecasts came in one week before AEHR's earnings, the company now has better visibility as to what its customers are expecting for the rest of the 2024 fiscal year.

Given that management has highlighted that they have taken a conservative approach, both to ensure that the revised guidance can be easily met and to ensure that it incorporates what its lead customers are saying, along with the uncertainty around the timing of the orders coming in.

However, the backlog is now down to $3 million and bookings have slowed to $2 million in 2QFY24. There is thus an important question to ask here.

Backlog and bookings AEHR (Author generated)

Where does that confidence come from for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year given that there are two more quarters left and management expects to at least meet the low end, which implies around $33 million in revenues over the next two quarters?

Management shared that they do have very good visibility, at least for the next two quarters. There may even be potential for upside given that the interest rates have been recovering, and the inventory is drawn down.

From AEHR's perspective, once it has its lead customer forecasts, they even have visibility into what wafer pack mix is expected to be delivered in the near term.

Another thing to highlight that supports their confidence in the near term is that based on the conversations with the lead customers, the forecasts from the lead customers have been constant in the last 30 to 60 days and that number is what supports the low end of the guidance range.

Another important point to think about is what is embedded in the lowered guidance. Based on the customer engagements that AEHR has had, the company has a significant automotive evaluation (elaborated more below) that was meant to come up in this 2024 fiscal year. That said, a potential new customer has modified the timing for the delivery of the system which AEHR estimates to be in the 2025 fiscal year. As a result, the lowered revenue forecast reflects this push-out.

What this inevitably means is that this potential customer can drive meaningful upside for the 2025 fiscal year and that any potential disappointments and misses with this customer have already been embedded in the revised guidance for the 2024 fiscal year.

Expansion of customer base

The market's pessimism surrounding AEHR may make it seem like there are no other customers to fill the gap for ON Semiconductor, but I actually think the reality is the other way around.

AEHR is actually focused on diversifying its customer base and growing the new customers that it has.

Based on my research into AEHR, I can conclude that the company is focused on expanding its customer base for SiC and GaN, and, in my opinion, likely to make significant progress on this front.

AEHR believes that it will have more than 12 SiC or GaN customers buying its wafer-level test and burn-in solutions by the end of the 2024 calendar year.

This is up from the current seven customers that are buying AEHR's products and solutions for SiC and GaN devices.

How will the number of customers grow 70% by the end of the 2024 calendar year?

AEHR is currently in active engagements with more than 24 SiC and GaN companies that are interested in using AEHR's wafer-level test and burn-in solutions.

Amongst these active engagements, 10 are currently already engaged with AEHR for on-wafer benchmarks.

To highlight how confident AEHR is in these benchmarks and evaluations by potential customers, the company stated that since it introduced its FOX-NP and XP systems configured with SiC and GaN test resources, AEHR has never ever lost a full wafer-level burn-in evaluation.

One such benchmark with a potential new customer is a significant automotive qualification of wafer-level burn-in it has been doing with one of the market leaders in SiC.

AEHR made the comment that they are not only confident this potential customer will emerge as a new customer for its FOX-XP multi-wafer solution, but this is a large opportunity given the customer has high volume needs. The company expects to receive the first purchase orders from this customer in 2024.

Based on this one potential new customer alone, I think we will not only see new customers coming in after the benchmarks and evaluation have passed, but also a strong ramp from these customers in 2024.

Traction in GaN

The GaN market is another way for AEHR to further diversify revenues and bring idiosyncratic opportunities in the near term when the EV market is weak.

In December 2023, AEHR announced its first order for the company's wafer-level test and burn-in system that is meant for GaN devices.

The customer that put in the order here is one of the leading suppliers of semiconductor devices that are used in EVs and power infrastructure globally.

In addition, this new customer is another addition to the list of companies that are using AEHR's FOX products for wafer-level test and burn-in of wideband gap compound semiconductors.

AEHR is also currently working with two GaN market leaders.

This is important for AEHR because it means that AEHR's wafer-level solutions are well-positioned to ride the growth in the GaN market.

Given that the GaN is a new one for AEHR, this is another potential growth driver for the company's wafer-level solutions. This is especially so for automotive and photovoltaic use cases.

Valuation

I forecasted the next five years and I will also highlight that these numbers are on the conservative end.

With regard to FY2024, I am assuming AEHR only manages to achieve the low-end of the guidance despite some confidence in the management mentioned above.

Even for FY2025, I am assuming the weakness in FY2024 will somewhat continue for most of the year and only re-accelerate in the second half of the fiscal year, thus explaining the relatively similar growth rate to FY2024. This is on the conservative end because, as management has mentioned, there are multiple ramps happening in FY2025 that will likely result in stronger financials than expected.

I then expect growth to return in 2026 and beyond, and even then, I think that these growth rates are reasonable and there is a reasonable basis for AEHR to produce growth higher than that when the cycle turns.

My 1-year price target is based on 35x 2024 P/E.

The higher 2024 P/E is a result of the down cycle we are seeing in the fiscal year and thus, justifying a higher P/E multiple given the weaker cyclical earnings.

As such, my 1-year price target is $23.10.

Conclusion

I think that AEHR is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

The weakness in the near term is due to uncertainty around the orders as the EV market has been showing signs of weakness due to the high interest rate environment.

That said, these orders are merely delayed and these existing and new customers have the intention to continue to grow and thus, require more of AEHR's wafer-level test and burn-in solutions.

In addition, the company expects that the number of customers will expand to 12 by the end of the 2024 calendar year, driven by the strong growth in SiC markets and the new growth driver from the GaN market.

In particular, I think the potential new customer that is a market leader in SiC that is undertaking an automotive qualification is a significant one that AEHR expects to bag and one that will provide a strong ramp in the 2025 fiscal year.

There are no structural issues with the company, any changes fundamentally or to its competitive advantages.

The only thing here is how long will this weakness in the EV space last and whether the guidance will be lowered further. There is a chance this might happen, but this is something clearly out of my control. For now, at least, it seems that the probability of that happening is low and if that really happens, I will be happy to be a buyer of the stock if everything else stays the same.

Even as it seems all gloomy and depressing for AEHR in the near term, when you zoom out and realize that the SiC and GaN are growing at a rapid clip in the future and that this is just a mere blip in a long-term secular growth story, you will likely agree that the company looks attractive for those with a long-term investment horizon.