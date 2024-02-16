Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

19 Stocks For Value Narrowed By Dividend Growth And Yield

Feb. 16, 2024 6:00 PM ET6 Comments
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 19 stocks found with good value based on earnings, P/E ratio, and EPS yield.
  • 6 stocks stand out for 5-year dividend growth + yield of 10% or better.
  • 3 winners found in all 3 charts: MO, UGI, and BMY.

Coin Stacks And Chart Graphs On A Chessboard

MicroStockHub

The Winners Are Found among the 19 stocks selected first for good value.

The due diligence criteria used for "RIG" stocks are the following:

1- Value

Looking for value requires knowing key investment metrics. The following is a list of

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.44K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

RIG owns all 54 stocks listed in this article and 29 more listed at MTF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

j
j2d2
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Comments (1.5K)
Rose, Very organized. Easy to read and to understand. We have some holdings in common and it’s reassuring to see your thoughts. I’ve got exposure to preferreds and to baby bonds as well. They play a role in securing income and are higher in the capital stack than commons. Their call dates are helpful in portfolio planning. I know you’ve held preferreds but I’m surprised you don’t have more. Thanks so much for your updates.
P
PB93
Yesterday, 6:40 PM
Comments (253)
Thanks Rose! Excellent for non experts.
w
wildpatriot
Yesterday, 6:38 PM
Comments (641)
Very good article. I own many of the stocks listed and two of the three but don't own BMY. I generally don't buy stock with a dividend yield less than 5%, the exception being KO and PEP.
Blue Shield profile picture
Blue Shield
Yesterday, 6:31 PM
Comments (207)
Ditto to what aterosin said.
jinx13 profile picture
jinx13
Yesterday, 6:29 PM
Comments (131)
Very nice Rose, thank you!
aterosin profile picture
aterosin
Yesterday, 6:25 PM
Comments (1.33K)
Hi Rose, I'm happy to own all 3 and many others on your big list. Gerry in Oregon.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.