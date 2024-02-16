Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cinemark Q4: Slight Improvements But Stock Remains A Sell

Summary

  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. improved its Free Cash Flow in 2023, recording three consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow and a twelve-fold increase from 2022.
  • The company reduced its debt by $100 million in 2023, resulting in a $5 million decrease in interest expense. However, it still has a substantial net debt of $1.67 billion.
  • Stock remains a sell with many company-level challenges in an industry that is likely well past the post-COVID recovery stage.

A Cinemark Movie Theater in Joliet, IL.

Joe Hendrickson

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) reported its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings results pre-market today (February 16th, 2024) as Seeking Alpha has covered here. My only previous coverage of Cinemark was back in April 2023, where I rated

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

apineda7000
Yesterday, 6:21 PM
Should benefit from loads of good movies coming….time to buy..
