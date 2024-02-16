Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Double-Digit Dividend Growth ETF Concept

Feb. 16, 2024 6:28 PM ETCOST, DGRO, MSCI, MSFT, SCHD, V32 Comments
Summary

  • Consistent, substantial dividend growth reflects the strength of durable businesses and accelerates dividend investors toward achieving their income goals.
  • Explore a new thematic portfolio concept of double-digit dividend growth stocks, offering investors potential alpha dividend growth.
  • Gain actionable insights into the risk assessment & management of my proposed portfolio with an emphasis on mitigating risks.

The Number 17% on top of 100 Dollar bills.

17% Dividend Growth

Lightboxx/iStock via Getty Images

10%+ Annual Raises

Small raises may keep pace with inflation, but big raises propel you forward, opening doors to new opportunities, higher standards of living, and greater financial security. I like to view the estimated annual income of

I am a dividend growth investor with the goal of eliminating my 'emergency fund' by continuously improving free cash flow, generating independent income, and eliminating debt. I require high conviction in my portfolio of dividend-paying stocks and ETFs, which I select based on their performance, diversification, and sustainability to ensure peace of mind. Along the way, I share my unique insights and risk analyses. All the stocks and ETFs I discuss are managed through a taxable brokerage account, while my retirement accounts are 100% pre-tax and invested in the S&P 500.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (32)

luckydiet
luckydiet
Yesterday, 10:13 AM
Comments (537)
Enjoyed your article, very interesting insights and a worthy list of tickers to further look into. Thanks for a thorough piece.
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
Yesterday, 10:37 AM
Comments (217)
@luckydiet You’re welcome, appreciate the feedback! Glad the article added value.
K
Kenster-Vibe
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.4K)
Thanks for this article looking at DG and Total Returns.

$VSDA (VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF) is an example of an ETF that tries to look for stocks with high probability of growing future dividends.

SA shows double-digit % DG for 3 and 5 years. But overall Performance has only been ok / so-so.

advisor.vcm.com/...
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@Kenster-Vibe You're welcome! Thanks for the idea, I will have to look into this 14% dividend growth ETF.
Jiaalk
Jiaalk
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (584)
@Kenster-Vibe it's interesting that VSDA has high DG but total returns are not better than SCHD. Looking at their top holding I don't understand why 3M is there.
Jiaalk
Jiaalk
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (584)
Thanks for the article! I screen for dividend growth, low free cash flow payout ratio and typically stay away from banks and smaller cap stocks. Results have been good for me but wish there was an ETF following a similar criteria as posted here. VIG and DGRO do an OK job but I wish their index held less holdings and not market weighted. SCHD does a better job at dividend growth but that is not their mandate. DGRW is all over the place in dividend growth (actually the distribution went down in 2023) but has the best total returns.
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@Jiaalk You're welcome! Yes a few others have mentioned they stay away from banks, which this proposal does have quite a few. I feel the same way as you. I have articles on SCHD DGRO and DGRW if interested in what I found there, it reflects your observations. I invest in both SCHD and DGRO as core holdings.
d
dynx
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.52K)
Interesting article and looks like a very nice ETF in retrospect. Just skimming the tickers for ones I recognize I suspect but can’t confirm right away that this would be very heavy in banks.
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@dynx Thanks for that! Yes this is one issue with my analysis, it does not tell me the sector balance. I’d have to tediously map each stock individually. I am very open to improvement suggestions!
s
samiachahine
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
Excellent article!!! Love the quality you put into this 👏🏼
PalmDesertRat
PalmDesertRat
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.56K)
Great article. Gives me a few new names to research.
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@PalmDesertRat Thank you! I got 98 more to deep dive lol. I covered MSCI and AMGN recently.
PalmDesertRat
PalmDesertRat
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.56K)
@Nicholas Bratto Most of the non-bank names on your list are on my spreadsheet,and I own quite a few of them, including MSCI. It's been very good to me over the years.
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@PalmDesertRat Do you tend to avoid or lessen bank/finance sector from your portfolio?
S
Simpleton Investor
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (207)
Another fine article!
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@Simpleton Investor Thank you, I appreciate the compliment!
h
hfc83
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (65)
Very nice article. Thank you
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@hfc83 And thank you, appreciate it!
C
CaptainNoob
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (868)
Interesting ETF concept for sure. I wish Schwab had a feature like that to build your own ETF. As another commenter posited, I would invest in this ETF as well. You got a follow from me.
longnose
longnose
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.35K)
@CaptainNoob it does have slices I think
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@CaptainNoob Thank you for that! Glad you have conviction in the idea.

I’m sure Schwab will come out with a similar service to Fidelity soon enough. You can suggest it to them. I’ve suggested a few features and bug fixes to Fidelity and they’ve actually done it. Once enough people suggest they form their business case.
longnose
longnose
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.35K)
@Nicholas Bratto "Select 1 to 30 stocks from the S&P 500®.
There's a $5 minimum per stock" <-- Stock slices from Schwab
H
Harry Sack
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.56K)
Fantastic article
Thank you for sharing your hard work
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@Harry Sack Thank you, I appreciate it!
siestadreamer
siestadreamer
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.46K)
Interesting stuff, @Nicholas Bratto, thanks. Do you plan to keep investigating further?
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@siestadreamer You’re welcome! Yes, though need a short break, this was a tedious pursuit. Would also like other investor feedback to help shape the idea.
brocktune
brocktune
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.22K)
Excellent idea. Excellent table with great and relevant metrics on these dividend growth blue chips. Quality info on quality stocks.

From the list (I skimmed), I only own: ADP, HPQ, MS, MSFT, V.

Several on my watchlist… Would buy this ETF in a heartbeat. Thank you! 🙏
Nicholas Bratto
Nicholas Bratto
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (217)
@brocktune Thank you, I appreciate it! Yes, it’s a big list to manage. Glad you would buy this ETF, maybe one day it will exist. You heard it here first!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

