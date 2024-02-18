KYN: 10% Yield, 15% Discount With No K-1

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

Looking for high yield income from the Energy sector?

While this has long been a bastion of high dividend stocks, the problem for some income investors is that some energy companies still issue K-1's at tax time.

Utilizing a fund, such as the closed-end fund ("CEF") Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) gives you exposure to many of the largest midstream companies, while avoiding a K-1 at tax time.

Fund Profile:

KYN's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. (KYN site.)

The fund gives investors the opportunity for exposure to North American energy infrastructure sector through investments in traditional midstream, natural gas & LNG infrastructure, utilities, and renewable energy.

KYN has been around for nearly 20 years - it began in September 2024. It holds 47 positions, with average daily volume of 680K. Management uses leverage, which was at 22.40% as of 1/31/24. The expense ratio is 5.50%, including 1.13% in Interest expense.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Holdings:

Midstreams form the lion's share of KYN's holdings, at 91%. It also has minor exposure to Utilities, at 4%; Renewables, at 2%; and a mix of other energy firms:

KYN site

As of 1/31/24, KYN's top 10 comprised 73% of its portfolio, and included such well-known midstream names as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX (MPLX), and ONEOK (OKE), among others:

KYN site

One thing to check out when researching funds is how they performed in comparison to their top holdings.

In KYN's case, it had a total return of ~11.21% over the past year, in line with EPD, much better than WMB, LNG, WES, OKE, KMI, the broad Energy sector - XLE - and the S&P 500 (SP500); but lagging TRGP, PAA, MPLX, and ET:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Leverage:

KYN had a 4.88X Assets/Liabilities ratio as of 11/20/23.

KYN site

Dividends:

At its 2/16/24 $8.83 price, KYN yielded 9.97%. It goes ex-dividend in a Jan/April/June/Sept. schedule, and should go ex-dividend next on ~4/17/24, with a ~4/17/24 pay date. Management raised the quarterly payout by a penny to $.22 for the January distribution.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

In its fiscal year ending 11/30/23, KYN covered its distributions by a factor of 1.01X, mostly via net Realized Gains. In the previous fiscal year, coverage was lower on an NII and Realized Gains basis, at .89X, but was amply covered by Unrealized Gains:

KYN site

KYN's 5-year dividend growth rate is -9.14%, due to decreases in 2019-2021. Many energy companies cut their dividends during the COVID era and in 2019.

KYN site

Taxes:

KYN issues a 1099-DIV form to shareholders at tax time. In 2023, 100% of its distributions were from qualified dividends:

KYN site

2022 and 2023 saw an about face in the characterization of KYN's distributions, which were deemed qualified, vs. coming from Return of Capital, ROC in 2019-2021:

KYN site

Performance:

As of 1/31/24, KYN had an 85.5% return since inception, based upon share price and distributions. Its 5- and 10-year returns were deep in the red, at -8.58% and -38%, while its more recent returns have been much better, with the 3-year at ~80%, and the 2-year at ~24.5%:

KYN site

Compared to the broad energy ETF, Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE), KYN has lagged. It has a -11% 5-year total return, vs. a 67% return for XLE. KYN's 10-year total return is -39%, vs. 47% for the XLE.

YCharts

Valuations:

Buying CEF's at a deeper than historical discount can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. NAV/share values are calculated after the market close each day. As of the 2/15/24 close, KYN was selling at a 15.29% discount to its $10.40 NAV/Share, similar to its 1-year NAV pricing, but cheaper than its 3- and 5-year discounts of 13.8% and 13.4% respectively:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

Investors who bought KYN during the early days of the 2020 COVID Crash and in 2021 have done well, whereas longer-term investors have seen KYN's returns lag those of XLE. KYN appears to be a trading vehicle - we rate it a Hold for now, and we advise waiting for a major pullback before buying it.

