Heineken N.V. (HEINY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2024 6:49 AM ET
Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Federico Castillo Martinez - Director of Investor Relations

Dolf van den Brink - Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO

Harold van den Broek - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Hales - Citi

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Federico Castillo Martinez

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's live webcast of our 2023 full year results. Your host will be Dolf van den Brink, our CEO; and Harold van den Broek, our CFO. Following the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. The presentation includes forward-looking statements and expectations based on management's current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and it is possible that the actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to the disclaimer on the first page of this presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to Dolf.

Dolf van den Brink

Thank you, Federico, and welcome, everyone. Before I start my presentation, I would like to acknowledge all our people across our business for their resilience and progress made on EverGreen. 2023 proved to be a challenging year, and I'm proud of our people and how we have navigated the year.

So let's start with a brief reminder of our strategy, the multiyear transformation of EverGreen. Our ambition is to deliver superior balance growth to consistently create long-term value, and we do this with a clear strategic focus on 5 priorities: shaping the future of beer and beyond, digitizing our business to become the best connected brewer, building a continuous productivity muscle via a cost-conscious culture, step-up in sustainability, responsibility and unlock the full potential of our people and

